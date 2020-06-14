Apartment List
263 Apartments for rent in Short Hills, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Short Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Short Hills
1 Unit Available
510 Millburn Avenue Apts
510 Millburn Avenue, Short Hills, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Apartments at 510 Millburn Avenue are situated in an historic three story building that offers you a choice of small one bedroom, large one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Short Hills
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
4 Units Available
Park Ridge Apartments
248 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
640 sqft
The Park Ridge Apartments located at 240-248 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming apartment community consisting of 24 large one bedroom apartments with hardwood floor, over size rooms and large open floor plan with a dining room.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
14 Units Available
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$1,225
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
709 sqft
Welcome to Short Hills Gardens our community is located in a convenient location near fine shopping and dinning. Short Hills Gardens features studios,1 and 2 bedrooms with heat and hot water included.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
218 Millburn Avenue
218 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at 218-226 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming 32 apartment community, consisting of Studios, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom units, with hardwood floor, with a dining room (some units) . Newly Renovated Apartments Available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Summit
4 Units Available
Worthington House Apartments
174 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Worthington House is a three story elevator building that offers large one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom luxury apartments. Our apartments feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and oversized rooms.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Summit
2 Units Available
145-147 Summit Avenue
145 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
145-147 Summit Avenue is a gorgeous four story elevator building which offers large studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments that feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and extra spacious rooms! We are located within walking distance to
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
1 Unit Available
Town House Apartments
81 Morris Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful landscaping, great location and friendly neighbors, Town House Apartments has it all.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
3 Units Available
Baltusrol Apartments
541 Morris Ave, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
790 sqft
Why would you consider living anywhere else? Baltusrol Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments situated in a park like setting with lush landscaping and friendly neighbors.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
1-3 LINCOLN AVE
1-3 Lincoln Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Reno will be done in 7 days Pictures to be updated Just move in! Located in a quiet neighborhood and just a few miles to down town, steps to restaurants, banks, mass transit and just 2 miles to Short Hills Mall.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
132 Springfield Ave
132 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Location! Under one mile to Downtown Summit & NYC Direct Train. Welcome home to this beautifully renovated half duplex unit.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
64 PARK AVE
64 Park Avenue, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Located in the highly sought-after town of Summit, this newer townhome is ideal for entertaining guests and loved ones. Natural light pours onto the gleaming hardwood floors of this end unit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
49 Park Ave Unit 3
49 Park Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,995
2 Bedrooms
Ask
JUST RENOVATED. Top floor unit with lots of natural light. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, quarts counters, stainless appliances. Recessed lighting w/dimmers. Oak flooring throughout. Full size washer and dryer,Two walk in closets.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
49 SUMMIT AVE
49 North Summit Avenue, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit with in-town location. Open layout - gourmet eat-in kitchen opens to LR. 2 BRs & 2 Full Bath on 2nd flr. Fin lower level with 9' ceiings & full bath, perfect home office or family rm. AVAIL 8/1/2020.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
15 Euclid Avenue
15 Euclid Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
Stunning & fully furnished, this 3 BR/1Bth unit is professionally-decorated, immaculate and just 2 blocks to downtown Summit. Flexible lease term available. Equipped with everything you might need. Bright and sunny, hardwood floors, central air.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
150 BROAD ST
150 Broad Street, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
Brand New Construction! Custom, elegant finishes await you and the convenience of townhome living. Exceptional space, open floor plan, and bright sunlit rooms. Private garage parking & outdoor space.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
20 MAIN ST
20 Main St, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
750 sqft
Large, sunny, downtown apt, walk to amenities, 1 block to NJ Transit. Unit boasts hardwood floors and cabinets, tile kitchen with peninsula for dining, large tile bath, walk in closet.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
55 SUMMIT AVE
55 Summit Avenue, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautifully maintained & cared for 2 bedroom 2ndfl apt in a 2 family w/Eat-in-Kitchen w/newer SS appliances dishwasher, Gas Stove, & Refrigerator. Granite counter tops & plenty of maple cabinetry. CAC Newer stack-able washer/dryer in EIK.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
5 CENTER ST
5 Center Street, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
BRAND NEW Everything! 2 BD/1 BA "ROLL OUT OF BED" to town & train! Recessed lighting & beautiful high ceilings. State of the art Chef's Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, quartz counters & pantry. PRISTINE hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
49 Park Ave Unit 1
49 Park Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
JUST RENOVATED. First floor unit. 10' ceilings,recessed lighting w/dimmers,oak flooring throughout,quarts counters,large center island,stainless appliances, professional hood,large washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Short Hills
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Chatham
15 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,833
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,274
1190 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,770
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Garwood
1 Unit Available
The Lofts at Garwood
500 North Ave, Garwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,310
1090 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,740
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Short Hills, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Short Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

