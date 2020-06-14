Apartment List
/
NJ
/
rutherford
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

565 Apartments for rent in Rutherford, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rutherford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Vermella Lyndhurst
340 Orient Way, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,315
987 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easily accessible from I-95 and I-280, these apartments offer it all. With hardwood floors, balconies and nine-footing ceilings, you'll feel at home. Offering an outdoor fire pit and clubroom, there's also a sense of community.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
107 ORIENT WAY
107 Orient Way, Rutherford, NJ
Studio
$1,700
1 Bedroom
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment on first floor of 4 unit building. Commuter's delight with NYC bus directly in front and Rutherford train .3 miles away.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
267 WEST ERIE AVE
267 West Erie Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
This 1 BR Apt in a very well kept 4 Family Brick building features hardwood floors, large living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and balcony. Unit comes with one off-street parking space. Shared use of yard is available too.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
9 Park Avenue
9 Park Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Commuter's Dream! Walk out your front door to trains & buses right to NYC.
Results within 1 mile of Rutherford
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
28 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Up to One Month Free on select apartments. Inquire today!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
31 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,012
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
$
13 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,670
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$818
1047 sqft
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
308 Milburn Avenue
308 Milburn Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2020 Everything New! Sunny, 2BD/1BA, 2nd-floor apartment with top of the line Frigidaire Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, 12' Ceilings, Crown Molding, New insulated Wood Floors, New Bathroom, Kitchen (14'x9'), Living Rm (13.5'x12'), Master BD (14.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
548 Coventry Drive
548 Coventry Drive, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1748 sqft
This Alexandria model end unit townhome within the gates of Cambridge Heights offers the largest eat in kitchen in the complex! Kitchen offers SS appliances, tons of counter space & cabinets, Family room/Dining room with high ceilings, two awesome

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
421 Hartford Drive
421 Hartford Drive, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1998 sqft
PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED & VACANT - EASY TO SHOW! This beautiful and sunlit tri level 2 BR 2.5 bath townhome with wood flooring on main floor and upstairs, 2 gas fireplaces, professionally painted, in a fabulous location within Cambridge Heights.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
333 GREEN AVE
333 Green Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
This 1 BR Apt in a very well kept 8 Family Brick building features hardwood floors, large living room, eat in kitchen, bathroom and balcony. Unit comes with one off-street parking space, laundry hook ups in basement with some storage.
Results within 5 miles of Rutherford
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
75 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,880
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:49pm
$
Southwest Hoboken
30 Units Available
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,446
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,587
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,327
1216 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and views of Manhattan. Tenants have access to a garage, 24-hour gym and laundry center. Easy access to the Hoboken Terminal and Holland Tunnel.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:49pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
10 Units Available
The Rivington
1130 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1000 sqft
Upscale apartments right near the Hudson River. Fully furnished. Pet friendly. Ample community amenities, including a grill area and business center. A stone's throw from Columbus Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
51 Units Available
Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd, Union City, NJ
Studio
$2,572
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,114
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,013
1178 sqft
Located on Lincoln Harbor and only minutes away from everything the Hudson River has to offer, this green community features a putting green, courtyard and concierge service. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Wood - Ridge
25 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,645
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
17 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,045
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Southwest Hoboken
31 Units Available
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,764
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,923
1714 sqft
Upper Grand neighborhood with walking access to Hoboken's shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a swimming pool and hot tub, yoga studio and media room. Units feature patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
9 Units Available
The Woodlands
53 Maier Street, North Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
960 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM and we will waive the application fee. Call or email to get your open house ZOOM link.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
20 Units Available
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,965
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,065
1414 sqft
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
27 Units Available
Hamilton Cove
800 Harbor Blvd, Saginaw County, MI
Studio
$2,825
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,360
1227 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Sleek and curated resort-style amenities create a sophisticated retreat at Hamilton Cove.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
21 Units Available
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,575
1165 sqft
Excellent location in Hoboken, just steps from the PATH train and minutes from New York City. Amenities include fitness center, residents' lounge and shuffleboard. Luxurious homes have plank flooring and central heating and air.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
Maple Valley
4 Units Available
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,445
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
North East Hoboken
23 Units Available
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,261
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,012
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,329
1393 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson River and easy access to Legion Park. There's a dog spa, fitness center and car garage for residents to utilize. Apartments feature breakfast bars and bamboo flooring.
City Guide for Rutherford, NJ

Rutherford, New Jersey is called "The Borough of Trees" because every fall the massive foliage lights up with color, blanketing the roads, fields and lawns. The town is known for its Green Ash, Norway Maples and Northern Red Oak trees.

Need a reason to move to Rutherford, New Jersey? How about the fact that it is technically a suburb of New York City? That's right, the borough of Rutherford may sit on the New Jersey side of the Hudson but it rests only eight miles outside of Midtown Manhattan. When New York City life is just too much to handle, the Garden State comes to the rescue by covering all your rental needs in nearby Rutherford, NJ. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rutherford, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rutherford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Rutherford 1 BedroomsRutherford 2 BedroomsRutherford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRutherford Accessible Apartments
Rutherford Apartments with BalconyRutherford Apartments with GarageRutherford Apartments with GymRutherford Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rutherford Apartments with ParkingRutherford Apartments with Washer-DryerRutherford Dog Friendly ApartmentsRutherford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJAvenel, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJCaldwell, NJ
Westfield, NJChatham, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJShort Hills, NJRidgewood, NJFlorham Park, NJCarteret, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJNanuet, NYColonia, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College