565 Apartments for rent in Rutherford, NJ with hardwood floors

Rutherford, New Jersey is called "The Borough of Trees" because every fall the massive foliage lights up with color, blanketing the roads, fields and lawns. The town is known for its Green Ash, Norway Maples and Northern Red Oak trees.

Need a reason to move to Rutherford, New Jersey? How about the fact that it is technically a suburb of New York City? That's right, the borough of Rutherford may sit on the New Jersey side of the Hudson but it rests only eight miles outside of Midtown Manhattan. When New York City life is just too much to handle, the Garden State comes to the rescue by covering all your rental needs in nearby Rutherford, NJ. See more