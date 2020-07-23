Apartment List
447 Apartments for rent in Runnemede, NJ with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:05 AM
5 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,145
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
29 S READ AVENUE
29 South Read Avenue, Runnemede, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1764 sqft
Beautiful completely renovated SECOND FLOOR Apartment. . Hardwood floors , all new appliances, central air , sun porch. Close to all major Highways. Just unpack your bags and move right in . SORRY NO PETS
Results within 1 mile of Runnemede
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 7 at 05:07 PM
3 Units Available
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
Studio
$825
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
176 LIBERTY WAY
176 Liberty Way, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2340 sqft
This townhouse is renovated with freshly painted & new hardwood floors . Three story 2,340 sq ft town home is located in a sought after in quiet neighborhood.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
128 CAMBRIDGE COURT
128 Cambridge Court, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to this stunning 3 story Townhome nestled on a semi private lot at the end of a Culde sac. This townhome is very large and boasts 2 extra large bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, 1 car garage and private driveway.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
126 MOUNT VERNON COURT
126 Mount Vernon Court, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1268 sqft
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS ONLY AVAILABLE FOR LEASE UNTIL O CTOBER 31,2020 Located in desirable Liberty Place Development. Well maintained townhouse. Spacious living room with Allure wood-like flooring and Bay windows.
Results within 5 miles of Runnemede
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:35 AM
7 Units Available
Fox Pointe
220A Dobbs Drive, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,020
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:17 AM
4 Units Available
Colony at Chews Landing
1601 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of it all. Near Timber Creek Park and Deptford Center Shopping. On-site amenities include a dog park, nearby golf and spacious living. Modern interiors with extra storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
57 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,040
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms​ for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
12 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,595
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
17 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,195
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$1,010
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
964 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
$
10 Units Available
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:18 AM
27 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
8 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 01:23 PM
8 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$920
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
951 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
19 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Timber Ridge LLC
801 W Park Ave, Lindenwold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1260 sqft
Timber Ridge Townhomes is a picturesque village you will love to call home. Located on a beautifully tree-lined street in a quiet residential community, Timber Ridge Townhomes offers spacious homes and deluxe amenities on gorgeous grounds.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 07:23 PM
5 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1203 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 05:37 PM
5 Units Available
Stonington Court
1800 Laurel Rd 131, Lindenwold, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$870
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1023 sqft
Modern apartments with extra storage, private patio/balcony, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community features a swimming pool and clubhouse, picnic and BBQ area, and off-street parking. 20 minutes to Philadelphia.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Golden Triangle
207 PARK PLACE DRIVE
207 Park Place Drive, Golden Triangle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1312 sqft
Spacious and fully renovated condo with plenty of storage! Look no further! Absolutely PRISTINE 2 Br, 2 full bath town-home in the heart of Cherry Hill.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
115 COOLIDGE AVENUE
115 Coolidge Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1116 sqft
Looking for a rental in a great town close to public transportation and a fantastic downtown area? Look no further than this 3br/1ba brick row home in downtown Collingswood, steps away from the Patco station.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
105 WESLEY AVENUE
105 Wesley Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1116 sqft
Just steps to the Collingswood PATCO train station and to the center of town. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with a mosaic glass backsplash. 1/2 bath on main level and 3 bedrooms with full bath on second level.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Runnemede, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Runnemede renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

