2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:02 PM
75 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Robertsville, NJ
Robertsville
354 Sunshine Court
354 Sunshine Court, Robertsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Light and bright, beautiful and completely renovated condo with loft. Located on a cul-de-sac , this airy, freshly painted unit boasts beautiful updated floors and newer windows. Family room has vaulted ceilings.
Results within 1 mile of Robertsville
77 Overlook Way
77 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1158 sqft
Move Right in to this beautiful Renovated very rare End Unit Ranch. This home has all new windows with an additional window in the Living Rm for an abundance of sunlight.
71 Overlook Way
71 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Covered Bridge active adult 55+ age restricted community. Very well maintained lower 2 bedroom 1 bath end unit. Many renovations including newer kitchen cabinets, countertops ,bathroom tub, surround and vanity.
23 Meadow Green Circle
23 Meadow Green Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Move in ready. All completley redone with granite counters, updated baths, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, upper level unit.Adult community with all amenities-pool,clubhouse,tennis. Close to transportation and shopping. NO smockers, No pets. Available July 1st.
78 Overlook Way
78 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
If you are age 55+ without pets this one is for you. Super Clean and Updated Upper Level 2 bdrm condo boasts beautiful white shaker cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances in this eat in kitchen.
165 Cross Slope Court
165 Cross Slope Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Lovely LOWER updated two-bedroom, two-bath condo. Features eat-in kitchen with newer cabinets, countertops, and appliances. Main bath with new vanity, commode, and tub. Master Bathroom with Stall shower. Enclosed patio with wooded view.
108 Amberly Drive
108 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1014 sqft
Adult Community Covered Bridge I Renovated unit 2 bedrooms 1 bath upper level. Freshly painted, renovated kitchen and bathroom washer and dryer in unit, laminate floors thru out the condo.
461 Hawthorne Place
461 Hawthorne Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2 Bedroom, 2 full bath upper level condo in convenient MillPonds. Master Bedroom has private full bathroom. Main bath has shower. Eat-in kitchen granite countertop & stainless steel appliances. Laundry room w/full size washer & dryer.
28 Meadow Green Circle
28 Meadow Green Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
JUST FRESHLY PAINTED.RENOVATED 2BR 1.5 BATHS.FEATURING EATIN KITCHEN,CUSTOM CABINETS,CERAMIC FLR.SPACIOUS LR/DR.COMFORTABLE MASTER BR WITH PRIVATE HALF BATH.SEPERATE LAUNDRY ROOM.WOOD FLOORS IN LR/DR,2 BRS.COZY ENCLOSED PORCH.
156 Cross Slope Court
156 Cross Slope Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1130 sqft
Truly immaculate, move in ready and renovated! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Upper level END unit is a delight with NEW Windows, All HARDWOOD Floors, REDONE Kitchen w GRANITE Counters, Updated Baths. Recessed lighting. Washer & Dryer included.
16 Jensen Court
16 Jensen Court, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2530 sqft
LARGEST TOWNHOUSE MODEL with ELEVATOR.....2 spacious size bedrooms, LARGE closet space, 2 FULL baths and 2 HALF baths. Hardwood floors & laundry.
49 Azalea Drive
49 Azalea Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Move in ready condo in desirable Madison Crossing Adult Community , open floor plan w new floors in main area! Eat-in kitchen w granite ctrs, dining room area, living rm, balcony , laundry room, large master w full bath- walk-in closet & second
64 Overlook Way
64 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
RENOVATED 2BR/2BA END UNIT RANCH. EAT-IN KITCHEN, SPACIOUS LR/DR, NEW LAMINATE FLOORING LR/DR. MASTER BR SUITE WITH STALL SHOWER. PRIVATE ENCLOSED PORCH. LOTS OF STORAGE. ACTIVE 55 AND OVER ADULT COMMUNITY.
10318 Falston Circle
10318 Falston Circle, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Third floor Harrington Model available in Plaza Grande. This beautiful model is overlooking the pool and has it all. Two large bedrooms and den and 2 full baths.
433 Hancock Place
433 Hancock Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautifully maintained and nicely updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper unit. Kitchen features marble countertops and staunless steel appliancews. Wood burning fireplace in the lkiving room.
46 Wild Turkey Way
46 Wild Turkey Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
This lovely '' End Unit '' Ranch located in a 55 Adult Community in Covered Bridge 1, is ready to move in.Many uprades, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counter Top, Tiled Backsplash and Recessed Lighting.
Results within 5 miles of Robertsville
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1363 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
Country Living At Mapleview
109A Mapleview Dr, Old Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
740 sqft
Welcome to Middlesex County's premier location for all of Central New Jersey. Close to everything you need, including Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants, Golf, Recreation and more.
Stratford Apartments
2 Arcade Ln, Old Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
900 sqft
Just a short drive to the city through Highway 9. Spacious apartments feature separate dining rooms, hardwood floors, and renovated kitchens. On-site playground. Pet-friendly. Near public transportation.
834 Darlington Drive
834 Darlington Drive, Brownville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Lovely townhouse in Maiden Woods development. Kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living/dining room combination with slider to patio. Community pool, tennis, playground and clubhouse. Must have good credit, proof of income and tenant insurance.
Morganville
140 Lukas Boulevard
140 Lukas Blvd, Morganville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1196 sqft
Luxurious community located in the heart of Marlboro beautiful hardwood floors with a fabulous open floor plan,9ft ceilings throughout. Stainless kitchen with GE appliances,granite counter tops and chocolate maple cabinets.
Raintree
34 Tulip Lane
34 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Upper Level Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo just been freshly painted. Open floor lay-out with cathedral ceilings, skylights and hardwood floors throughout. Sunny and Bright master bedroom w/walking closet.
Yorketown
314 Longwood Drive
314 Longwood Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1314 sqft
Annual Rental with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Unfinished Basement, One Car Garage, and many updates. Recently updated eat-in Kitchen featuring stone countertops and newer appliances. Vinyl flooring throughout.
48 Ellen Heath Drive
48 Ellen Heath Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1228 sqft
Beautiful, updated, move-in ready 3 level townhouse. Brand new carpeting, neutral painting throughout, updated kitchen with oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms. Bonus room/office on first level and direct access to garage.
