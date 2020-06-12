/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
38 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Robbinsville, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD
27 Robbinsville - Allentown Road, Robbinsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2520 sqft
Only 1 unit left for rent! New hardwood flooring throughout, designer and luxurious kitchen with upgraded granite, new kitchen cabinets, new upgraded appliances and brand new half bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
2 N COMMERCE SQUARE
2 North Commerce Square, Robbinsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1261 sqft
The Lofts! ... Absolutely stunning 2nd floor loft Corner unit with a beautiful view of Robbinsville. Close to Mercer County Park. Gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counter tops and island breakfast nook.
Results within 1 mile of Robbinsville
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
43 Tynemouth Court
43 Tynemouth Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful neutral town home with fabulous floor plan in move right in condition! A wood burning fireplace, new stainless Whirlpool kitchen appliances and a pretty full bath with tub, shower and skylight.
Results within 5 miles of Robbinsville
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
40 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1159 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
24 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1142 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Royal Crest
1802 Kuser Rd, Hamilton Square, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
928 sqft
Offering a serene, quiet pace of living in a comfortable environment, these one- and two-bedroom units offer private entrances, easy parking and lots of amenities. Units offer granite countertops and large windows.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
64 ASPEN CT
64 Aspen Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1100 sqft
Commuter's Dream in Hamilton Township. Just a short drive to Hamilton Train Station, major highways, Veterans Park, RWJ Hospital, YMCA, colleges, restaurants, shopping and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
59 VERSAILLES COURT
59 Versailles Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Great opportunity to lease this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in desirable Society Hill Hamilton. This unit is on the first floor with a private view of the woods.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
12 MARSH COURT
12 Marsh Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1524 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths Townhouse with two entrence, back to open space. Ready to move in. Owner is licensed NJ Real Estate Agent.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
125 JOSIAH LANE
125 Josiah Lane, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1381 sqft
Tucked away in the 55+ Active Adult community of Locust Hill, you'll find this lovely Town Home featuring designer stone exterior, with front, side yard, and backyard entries.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
62 JUNIPER WAY
62 Juniper Way, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Desirable 1st Floor condo in Society Hill offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with a full sized laundry room. Very well maintained unit, with newer A/C, furnace and windows, carpet, and light fixtures.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
85 WILLOW COURT
85 Willow Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1100 sqft
Move-in Ready Penthouse condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has a balcony facing the woods for privacy (mainly East facing: imagine having your morning coffee/tea with all the light). 42" inch newer cabinets and gas stove in the kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
34 FEILER COURT
34 Feiler Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1203 sqft
Nicely renovated 2bed condo in desirable Lawrence SQ Village. Move right in condition. Crown moldings decorate the ceiling and hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, and hallway. The kitchen is updated with stainless appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
31 Voscek Court
31 Voscek Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1181 sqft
This Well Maintained 2nd floor Condo with private balcony facing woods, large kitchen, separated dinning room, fancy washer and dyer in the private laundry room, on suit in master bedroom. in ground pool and club house, tennis court, many more to see
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
59 CHEVERNY COURT
59 Cheverny Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Easy to Show! Bright and sunny third floor condo in popular Society Hill in Hamilton offers 2 bedroom & 2 full baths. Eat in Kitchen has pass through to the Dining Room. Spacious Living Room has sliders to the 3rd floor balcony.
Results within 10 miles of Robbinsville
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
74 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1317 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
26 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,459
1277 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
9 Units Available
Barclay Square
1900 Barclay Blvd, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1423 sqft
From the moment you arrive at Barclay Square at Princeton Forrestal, you become instantly aware of the uncommon luxury, as the collection of beautifully appointed 2 and 3 bedroom residences and unparalleled amenities abound.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
48 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
1000 Wessex Pl, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1157 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
940 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Hunters Glen Apartments
1109 Hunters Glen Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
835 sqft
Just off the golf course, near the waterfront. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Fantastic community amenities such as a pool, playground and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2005 Quail Ridge Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
945 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
35 Units Available
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
1449 sqft
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
