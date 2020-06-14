Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

35 Apartments for rent in Pompton Lakes, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pompton Lakes renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
North Haledon
Contact for Availability
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
30 NEW ST
30 New Street, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1548 sqft
Expanded 3 bedroom Ranch! Meticulously maintained, newly refinished hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and walk out to trex deck overlooking large private yard! large family room, living room, full bath with shower stall

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
688 ROUTE 202
688 Rt 202 South, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Hurry,Don't Miss Out, Unique Opportunity ,available now, Gorgeous, Luxury Unit, all High End Features, located in the Heart of Towoco's New Town Square Village!!! You will be delighted by this Spacious Open Airy Floor Plan, featuring Custom Kitchen

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
9 LAFAYETTE AVE
9 Lafayette Avenue, Butler, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Inviting and impeccably maintained, this meticulous Cape Cod with 1 car detached garage features 3 BR's and 2 Full BA's with bright rooms and plenty of natural sunlight.

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
87 Main Street
87 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental conveniently located on large estate.
Results within 10 miles of Pompton Lakes
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
45 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,861
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Hilltop Manor Apartments
125 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
826 sqft
Primarily residential, Little Falls has managed to retain its small town feel in spite of its proximity to New York City.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,436
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
5 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,640
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1228 sqft
Set on a hilltop overlooking charming city streets, Carlyle Towers offers sophisticated urban living. With studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Caldwell, New Jersey, our community places you in the heart of our historic neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
2 Units Available
Pompton Gardens, LLC
653 Pompton Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pompton Gardens, LLC in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1100 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.
Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Singac
2 Units Available
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
715 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Village in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 27 at 06:24pm
Waldwick
4 Units Available
Waldwick Station
41 W Prospect St, Waldwick, NJ
Studio
$1,950
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1245 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to Route 17, Garden State Parkway and I-287. Units include air conditioners, dishwashers and high ceilings. Community offers package receiving, recycling and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Caldwell
2 Units Available
40 Roseland Avenue
40 Roseland Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
433 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
571 sqft
40 Roseland is a garden style building that offers one and two bedroom apartments in an ideal location.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
1000 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
840 sqft
A quiet community with a great location. The Saint Charles Apartments sit in close proximity to shopping, entertainment, and is a short distance to major highways and Routes 46, 280 and 80.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Haledon
1 Unit Available
2 John St 306
2 John Street, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1545 sqft
2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 306, HALEDON - Property Id: 286759 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size two bedrooms with three bathrooms Loft style apartment, located in Haledon! Just 1-minute walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Wrigley Park
1 Unit Available
274 Governor St 123
274 Governor Street, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Brand New 3 beds 2 bath condos - Property Id: 246398 Brand New 3 bedroom condos !!! 2 baths Best Condos in Paterson Nj Hard wood floors thru out Ceramic tile floors in bathroom $2500 month rent noting included Must make at least 6700 total house

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ramsey
1 Unit Available
18 Hopper Ter
18 Hopper Terrace, Ramsey, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,250
3200 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Ready to move in Semi furnished beautiful home - Property Id: 284314 Single family in New york Suburbs. Cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors. spacious. easy to commute to both NJ and NY. Ready to move in. Semi furnished.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
70 Haverhill
70 Haverhill Avenue, Woodland Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1600 sqft
Redesigned 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 112003 Redesigned 3 bedroom 1 bath rental perched on the mountains of Woodland Park.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
108 LINCOLN AVE 1st Fl
108 Lincoln Avenue, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
UPDATED, ABSOLUTELY A MUST SEE; BRIGHT, CLEAN, SPACIOUS ROOMS, LARGER WINDOWS, ISLAND IN THE KITCHEN, SOFT CLOSE DRAWS & EXTENDED TO ALLOW FOR SEATING; GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS AND TILED; NO SMOKERS; CENTRAL AIR, CEILING FANS, HIGH CEILINGS,

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Waldwick
1 Unit Available
29 Cleveland Ave
29 Cleveland Avenue, Waldwick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
Large and spacious 3 bedroom unit located near transportation, center of town, schools and more. Hardwood flooring throughout Use of yard and attached garage.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
385 GODWIN AVE
385 Godwin Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include: Two generous Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Living Room with Hardwood Floor, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Tile Floor & Stainless Steel Appliances First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include:

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
137 LOWER NOTCH RD
137 Lower Notch Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
This spacious 3 bedroom offers great access to highways for easy commute. Hardwood floors throughout Laundry in unit Updated EIK and bathrooms. Finished basement with second full bath.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
31 Green Terrace Way
31 Green Terrace Way, Passaic County, NJ
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4800 sqft
Remarks: Five spacious bedrooms, four bathrooms, wood floors, kitchen with center island and breakfast counter, laundry room, brick fireplace, enclosed patio with lots of windows, full basement and huge yard Huge lot +/- 4.0 acre lot.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Pompton Lakes, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pompton Lakes renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

