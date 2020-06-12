/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:02 PM
44 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pitman, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
5 Units Available
Holly Court Apartments
601 W Holly Ave, Pitman, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
942 sqft
Holly Court Apartments offer proximity to Rowan University and Alcyon Lake. Units offer amenities like hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwashers and ranges. The apartments are recently renovated and pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
167 WEST AVENUE
167 West Avenue, Pitman, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
876 sqft
Great two bedroom well taken care of by current tenants who move out in late June. Off street parking, storage basement, fenced yard with cute patio, straight through interior layout, half bath on first floor.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
108 1ST AVENUE
108 1st Avenue, Pitman, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom home located in Pitman Grove. This is one you don't want to miss. Nice size kitchen and nicely sized Living room. Unit has new rugs and has been freshly painted. Low maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
48 HOLLY GLEN DRIVE
48 Holly Glen Drive, Pitman, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
896 sqft
Welcome to 48 Holly Glen Drive in the desirable Holly Glen neighborhood! Located on a quiet dead end street, this beautiful condominium is bright and spacious! The wide open living/dining area is the perfect place for lounging or entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Pitman
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
10 Units Available
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
26 Units Available
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1234 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
Last updated June 11 at 06:57pm
1 Unit Available
Park Crest Village
275 High St E, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Excellent location, within walking distance of Rowan University and close to Routes 55, 47 and 322. Residents enjoy balcony, wall-to-wall carpeting and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1 Center St.
1 Centre Ave, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
2 Bedroom Rancher in desirable W. Deptford - Property Id: 111707 Very cute little rancher. Live in a Great town with an awesome school district. A single family home with a small fenced in yard gives you the privacy at the cost of an apartment.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
713 RUTLAND COURT
713 Rutland Court, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Welcome to 713 Rutland Court in desirable Canterbury Mews! Resting on a quiet cul-de-sac, this wonderful 2-story home is bright, spacious and clean.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
607 COVINGTON COURT
607 Covington Court, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1022 sqft
Official Listing Agent - The Mike Lentz Team 856-373-4885 - Great first floor end unit in the Peachtree neighborhood of Washington Township! This home offers offers updated flooring and a large living room, dining area and generously sized kitchen
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
512 SWIFTWATER COURT
512 Swiftwater Court, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1556 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
538 SHETLAND COURT
538 Shetland Ct, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1131 sqft
Second floor, end unit with loft in desirable Hunt Club. This home has two bedrooms. The master has a walk in closet and there is one full bath and a separate laundry room.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
216 HIGH STREET
216 High Street East, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1744 sqft
Nice, large second floor apartment with two large bedrooms. Nice kitchen and remodeled bath, full attic for storage and plenty of parking. Close to Rowan University and shopping districts. Just a short dirve to Philadelphia or shore points.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
4 ROBERT TREAT PAINE BLDG
4 Robert Treat Paine Building, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1250 sqft
WOW someone needs to set the standards and this is it ! Renovated 2nd floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath home ready for a lucky Tenant just in time for St Patrick's Day ! ~ Brand new custom kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, light granite
Results within 10 miles of Pitman
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
2 Units Available
Laurelton Village Apartments
601 N Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
760 sqft
$2.5 Million in Renovation includes new windows, new exteriors, new kitchen cabinets and much more!Work, play and shop all within easy reach of your splendid two bedroom home.
Last updated June 12 at 03:46pm
10 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
951 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
12 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Barclay Glen
1000 Fawn Dr, Williamstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1122 sqft
Its apartment living at its best! Choose from a variety of comfortable thoughtfully designed floor plans to suit your lifestyle and your family needs.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
23 Units Available
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
900 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
24 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartments
454 Heather Dr N, Turnersville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
858 sqft
About 18 miles from Philadelphia, close to shopping and entertainment options. Newly revamped units have private entrances, fireplaces and granite counters. Common resident area has bike storage and a coffee bar, among other amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
17 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1174 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Last updated June 12 at 02:12pm
2 Units Available
Red Bank Run Townhomes
701 W Red Bank Ave, Woodbury, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
840 sqft
A pet-friendly community with spacious townhomes. Just minutes from I-295 and 20 minutes from Downtown Philadelphia. Private entrances, lots of storage space and ample green space.
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
9 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
