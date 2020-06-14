96 Apartments for rent in Perth Amboy, NJ with hardwood floors
Located just a short mile or so from the famous New Jersey Turnpike, Perth Amboy is a city in Middlesex County, New Jersey. However, it's actually part of the New York City metropolitan area, so there's plenty of cars to count from the street-level view of Perth Amboy. Often called the City by the Bay, as it sits on Raritan Bay, this small town has a beautiful and historic waterfront district that was one of the first settled areas in the state. The area is known for its laid-back vibe and its wonderful seafood restaurants, of which there are many. The terrain varies from the flat boardwalk to steep inclines into the hills, so you can get your hike on within city limits. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Perth Amboy renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.