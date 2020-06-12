/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
91 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Perth Amboy, NJ
The Waterfront
17 Units Available
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K, Perth Amboy, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
900 sqft
Situated on Raritan Bay, these 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are stylish and modern, with amenities like elevator service and on-site laundry. Units are spacious and newly renovated, and the kitchen and bathrooms are modern.
Results within 1 mile of Perth Amboy
Tottenville
1 Unit Available
7262 Amboy Road
7262 Amboy Road, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Large & beautiful 2-3 bed rm duplex, contemporary apartment. 2 bath rm, 1st floor. Hooks up for washer and dryer, central air, assigned parking, use of the back yard. Close to shopping and transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Perth Amboy
Iselin
46 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1065 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
2 Units Available
Clara Barton Apartments
73 Wolff Ave, Fords, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
At Clara Barton Apartments, we look forward to showing you why we're the right choice for you. Our property features private entrances, 24 hour emergency maintenance services and on site laundry facilities.
Colonia
1 Unit Available
Queens Gardens Apartments
3 Ronald Dr, Avenel, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
880 sqft
Welcome to Queens Gardens, a centrally located apartment community with convenient access to the Garden State Parkway, the New Jersey Turnpike and Routes 1 & 9, 27 and 35 (St. Georges Avenue).
Contact for Availability
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1142 sqft
Modern and updated, this community is near the area's retail centers and public transportation. Homes feature formal dining rooms, large living rooms, and updated kitchens. On-site basketball and tennis courts.
Carteret
Contact for Availability
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
Carteret
1 Unit Available
215 Pershing Ave
215 Pershing Avenue, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
close to shopping,schools and transportation No Pets Allowed (RLNE5817398)
Carteret
1 Unit Available
2 carteret avenue
2 Carteret Avenue, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1 sqft
2 bedroom apartmant for rent available now call 1732 770 6044iP
Iselin
1 Unit Available
889 Green Street
889 Green Street, Iselin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed 2 bed 2 bath Townhome Just 40 minutes to Manhattan A very spacious, two bed room two and half bath town home. Very spacious and bright with many windows and two balconies. Fully furnished.
Prince's Bay
1 Unit Available
245 Ashland Avenue
245 Ashland Ave, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
26100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AREA!!! DEAD END STREETExtra large duplex with 2 bedrooms, large eat in kitchen, large living room, seperate dining room. Master bedroom with walk in closet and large full bath.Washer/dryer included, hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
15 Puchala Drive
15 Puchala Drive, Sayreville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Move right in to this 2BR/1.5BA with Den/Study, Laundry Room & Direct Entry Garage. Large LivRm/DinRm offers flexibility for furniture settings. Eat-In Kitchen offers 2 windows for plenty of natural light and Pantry.
Rahway
1 Unit Available
81 MONROE ST
81 Monroe St, Rahway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1283 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 81 MONROE ST in Rahway. View photos, descriptions and more!
Rahway
1 Unit Available
1470 Campbell Street
1470 Campbell Street, Rahway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1108 sqft
End unit with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile flooring and granite countertops in kitchen and bath.
1 Unit Available
48 Ellen Heath Drive
48 Ellen Heath Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1228 sqft
Beautiful, updated, move-in ready 3 level townhouse. Brand new carpeting, neutral painting throughout, updated kitchen with oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms. Bonus room/office on first level and direct access to garage.
Carteret
1 Unit Available
307 PERSHING AVE
307 Pershing Avenue, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Welcome to the beautifully upgraded, very clean 2 bedroom apartment with brand new stainless steel appliances. Stunning 10 foot ceilings, newly renovated bathroom and an open concept kitchen .
1 Unit Available
7 Boehm Drive
7 Boehm Drive, Sayreville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
Builders Model 2BR/2.5BA 3-Level Townhome in sought after La Mer Development.
Rahway
1 Unit Available
423 E SCOTT AVE
423 East Scott Avenue, Rahway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Very quiet area, 5 mins to Train Station, Walking distance to Merck. Vacant. bonus room included.
Rahway
1 Unit Available
41-51 E CHERRY ST
41-51 East Cherry Street, Rahway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
A MUST SEE, NICE QUIET UNIT, STAINLESS STEEL,GRANITE,WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT, DOWNTOWN RAHWAY! WALKING DISTANCE TO TRAIN STATION NYC.
1 Unit Available
64 Tower Rd
64 Tower Road, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
The house is on convenient and street of Tower Rd - Property Id: 249311 The house is on convenient and quite street of Tower Rd . 2 large bedrooms 1 full bath, kitchen and living room. Close to Oak tree Rd and Metropak train station.
Rahway
1 Unit Available
417 JOHNSON ST
417 Johnson Street, Rahway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Welcome to this lovely light filled 3 story townhouse featuring new master bath, close to NY trains, restaurants, major highways and shopping
Fords
1 Unit Available
112 Beverly Hills Ter c
112 Beverly Hills Ter, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 102782 Live LARGE and LOVE It, Luxury condo at Beverly HillsTerr., Woodbridge.
Results within 10 miles of Perth Amboy
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1120 sqft
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
