2 bedroom apartments
43 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pennsville, NJ
5 Units Available
Orchard Court Apartments
1000 Carroll Ave, Pennsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1080 sqft
Orchard Court apartment community is the pride of Pennsville, Salem County. We are a garden style community, consisting of 156 one and two bedroom apartments.
1 Unit Available
102 HIGHLAND AVENUE
102 Highland Avenue, Pennsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
772 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath has been recently updated. Close to Convenient Store, Schools, Pizza Shops, Banks and Riverview Beach Park.
4 Units Available
The Garrison
505 West 7th Street, New Castle, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1150 sqft
At The Garrison, enjoy modern apartments in charming and historic New Castle, Delaware. We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer.
21 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Edgemoor
19 Units Available
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1000 sqft
Newly renovated and under new management, Woods Edge offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Wilmington, Delaware.
1 Unit Available
217 W Franklin Ave
217 West Franklin Avenue, Wilmington Manor, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Charming Cape in Wilmington Manor - Charming cape in convenient Wilmington Manor features wood floors, decorative fireplace in living room, newer eat-in kitchen, partially fenced rear yard with storage shed, full basement with laundry, den on first
1 Unit Available
Unit 2106 105 Christina Landing Drive
105 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1125 sqft
Unit 2106 105 Christina Landing Drive Available 07/01/20 Condo in lovely River Tower - 2 Bedroom and 2 bath luxury condo situated on the Wilmington Riverfront.
East Side
1 Unit Available
1029 N PINE STREET
1029 North Pine Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$850
1225 sqft
As you walk in you will notice a nice open layout with tall ceilings throughout. As you pass the dining area you will enter an updated kitchen with a side laundry with washer & dryer. There are 2/ 3 bedrooms in the upper level.
1 Unit Available
1131 GOVERNOR CIRCLE
1131 Govenor House Circle, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available for rent! This 3rd floor condo has many great features including new carpet in living room, new stainless steel appliances in kitchen, balcony overlooking community park, laminate floors in both bedrooms,
Baynard Village
1 Unit Available
302 West 30th Street - 2
302 West 30th Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1100 sqft
Coming Soon***Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit boasts hardwood floors on the first floor, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a completely updated bathroom with beautiful tile shower.
Baynard Village
1 Unit Available
302 West 30th Street - 1
302 W 30th St, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Coming Soon***Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit boasts hardwood floors on the first floor, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a completely updated bathroom with beautiful tile shower.
Trinity Vicinity
1 Unit Available
1009 N MADISON STREET
1009 North Madison Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2625 sqft
Newly renovated two bedroom one bathroom second floor unit, fresh paint, new flooring. Enter in to the spacious living room with cathedral ceilings with adjoining dinning room with a separate kitchen and laundry room with a washer & dryer.
Hedgeville
1 Unit Available
428 S Jackson Street
428 South Jackson Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Holding All Showings & Additional Applications Due to Processing Multiple Applications - Townhouse 2 beds, Renovated - 1 bath, kitchen, living room, basement, washer dryer. Tenant is responsible to all utilities, yard maintenance and snow removal.
North Brandywine
1 Unit Available
2521 N TATNALL ST #1
2521 Tatnall Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$900
This is a first floor unit in a Duplex building. The unit has been freshly painted and restored hardwood flooring throughout and includes new appliances.
East Side
1 Unit Available
707 E 10TH STREET
707 East 10th Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$950
1150 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom row home with several updated features, open floor plan, 2 full bathrooms, convenience of laundry on 2nd floor, dishwasher, rear deck off kitchen, close to Riverfront shopping and entertainment, call today for our showing schedule
1 Unit Available
90 STATE STREET
90 State St, Penns Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
2206 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 90 STATE STREET in Penns Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
18 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
17 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
948 sqft
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
21 Units Available
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$975
829 sqft
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
5 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
884 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM and 3:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
9 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
207 Mederia Cir, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
855 sqft
Newly updated apartments energy-efficient windows and custom bedrooms. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a playground and gym. Close to the University of Delaware and Christiana Mall.
4 Units Available
Pond View at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1290 sqft
There are no other apartment residences as spectacular as the Apartments at Weatherby! Choose from a variety of floorplans to suit your lifestyle and familys needs.
25 Units Available
Korman Residential at the Villas
21 Villas Dr, New Castle, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
903 sqft
Close to Highway 273 and the Christina River. Modern apartment homes with kitchen appliances, air conditioning and a patio/balcony. Recently renovated. Community offers a pool, a gym and on-site laundry.
Delaware Avenue
6 Units Available
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1019 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Trolley Square close to downtown Wilmington and Interstate 95. Beautiful building with bright hardwood floors, new windows and lots of natural light.
