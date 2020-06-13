Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:57 AM

512 Apartments for rent in Palmyra, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
17 Units Available
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8406 CYPRESS COURT
8406 Cypress Court, Palmyra, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1010 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor rental in the desirable Riverfront at Palmyra. This unit features beautiful laminate flooring, separate dining area and upgraded kitchen with a double oven. There are 2 bedrooms with plenty of closet space and euro shutters.
Results within 5 miles of Palmyra
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,429
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
21 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Burholme
6 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$899
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$954
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1122 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rhawnhurst
3 Units Available
Longwood Manor
2401 Hoffnagle St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$910
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
932 sqft
In Northeast Philadelphia near Pennypack Park. Apartment features include high ceilings, ample-sized closets and hardwood floors. On SEPTA Line and within easy commuting distance to the airport and Center City.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
6 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
960 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Fox Chase
1 Unit Available
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
In the prized Fox Chase area, TimberCove offers spacious two-bedroom apartments that are 1000 square feet, and two-bedroom townhouses that are 1200 square feet.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
531 Kings Hwy, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
765 sqft
Welcome to Pleasant Valley Apartments. We feature spacious one and two bedroom apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, wall to wall carpeting, enclosed porches* and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Maple Grand
645 South Forklanding Road, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Maple Grand Apartments, an impressive garden-style apartment community nestled within residential Maple Shade, NJ. These apartments boast central-air, private entrances and extra-large bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Academy Gardens
5 Units Available
Atrium Apartments
2555 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2020 RENOVATION PROJECTS! New fitness center Renovated courtyard with firepit Elevators Package room Updated hallways New state of the art heating and cooling New flooring and paint in hallways New intercom system New thermostats!Atrium

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6 REGENCY COURT
6 Regency Ct, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1753 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Newer Construction Contemporary Townhome. A desirable location for shopping, transportation, library, churches and Synagogues.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
840 MERCER STREET
840 Mercer Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
920 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harrowgate
1 Unit Available
2049 Albright Street
2049 Albright Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
??? Newly Renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Home LOCATED IN Northeast Philly! ??? - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING: ??? https://redblock.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harrowgate
1 Unit Available
2090 Albright St.
2090 Albright Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
Large Home - Kensington - Large, front porch row with living and dining areas, large, eat-in kitchen, access to rear yard, washer and dryer hookup, nice-size bedrooms, ample closet space and plenty of sunlight.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Kensington
1 Unit Available
2024 E Lehigh Ave
2024 East Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
19125 2bedroom close to Center City and Fishtown - Property Id: 180165 900 square foot bright, roomy, cozy warm in the winter (radiator heat), AC unit provided by landlord, utilities are reasonable too. Updated and Deck coming soon.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
5951 ELSINORE ST
5951 Elsinore Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
??? NEWLY RENOVATED, COZY 3 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATH HOME LOCATED IN NORTHEAST/LAWNCREST!!! ??? - **** SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: There are currently no showings due to quarantine and social distancing regulations.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
2519 E Gordon St
2519 East Gordon Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
800 sqft
2519 E Gordon St Available 07/01/20 Fishtown Charmer on a Quiet Street - 2 bed/1 bath - Pets Welcome - Directly Managed - Perfect home for a couple or a single renter, available July 1! This traditional Fishtown 2 bedroom house is tucked away on a

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Richmond
1 Unit Available
3139 Janney St
3139 Janney Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
Available 08/15/20 With a complete remodel you are welcomed by the new siding and entryway. Bamboo floors meet you in the entry and line all throughout the house.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Frankford
1 Unit Available
5026 Jackson St.
5026 Jackson Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Spacious Twin - Wissinoming - If you are looking for a premium property to rent, you will not be disappointed. This gorgeous 4BR town house had been recently completely renovated and is available to move-in right away.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harrowgate
1 Unit Available
1914 East Atlantic Street
1914 East Atlantic Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
1914 East Atlantic Street Available 06/15/20 Frankford & Tioga near Harrogate Park - Wonderful 3 bedroom porch front home on well kempt street. Wood flooring, 1st floor bath, newer kitchen, 1st floor laundry! New carpet, private yard. (RLNE1909464)

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Harrowgate
1 Unit Available
2228 E VENANGO STREET
2228 East Venango Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2400 sqft
Welcome home, to 2228 East Venango! This beautiful 2400 Square foot home features 5 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms! Upon entering the home you will notice how spacious and open each room, starting with the living area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Palmyra, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Palmyra renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

