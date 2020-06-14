Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:36 PM

113 Apartments for rent in North Plainfield, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Plainfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean...
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
North Plainfield
4 Units Available
Watchung View Apartments
650 Somerset St, North Plainfield, NJ
Studio
$1,095
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
465 sqft
Watchung Apartments offers residents a park like setting, hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, laundry facilities on each floor, on-site parking, air conditioning, free heat & hot water and cooking gas.
Results within 1 mile of North Plainfield
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
Plainfield
4 Units Available
New Meadowbrook Village
941 E Front St H, Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New Meadowbrook Village apartments has a beautiful park-like setting in Plainfield, NJ.
1 of 8

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
Plainfield
1 Unit Available
Brookland Gardens
729 E Front St, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
806 sqft
Welcome to Brookland Gardens, a beautiful community of one and two bedroom apartment homes nestled in a serene park-like setting.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Watchung
1 Unit Available
811 SOMERSET ST
811 Somerset Street, Watchung, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1836 sqft
Fabulous upscale furnished one level living on the top floor of this mid rise building.
Results within 5 miles of North Plainfield
1 of 37

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Dunellen
33 Units Available
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,745
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
$
72 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
New Providence
12 Units Available
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
4 Units Available
Carlton Club Apartments
186 Carlton Club Dr, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Carlton Club Apartments, Middlesex County's premier 1 & 2 bedroom apartment rental location for all of central New Jersey-close to everything you need, including shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more! Commuters especially will enjoy the
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Westfield
1 Unit Available
Westfield Hamilton House
824 Mountain Ave, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,030
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience life in first class at Westfield Hamilton House. Let our one and two bedrooms Westfield, New Jersey, apartments for rent be your quiet oasis.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dunellen
1 Unit Available
432 Pulaski St
432 Pulaski Street, Dunellen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Available 07/01/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 66937 Freshly painted Large 2 bedroom apartment-2nd floor in 2 family home. Dining rom, Living room with beautiful expansive window.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pumptown - New Durham - Stelton
1 Unit Available
36 hillsdale rd
36 Hillsdale Road, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 private home newley renovated north edison - Property Id: 140838 GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD 2 FAMILY HOME - RENTING 1ST FLOOR - THERE IS A CRAWL SPACE SEPARATING BOTH FLOORS ( SOUND PROOF) .......

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
115 LONGVIEW TER
115 Longview Terrace, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Cottage home with hardwood floors in the entry area that provides ample space for an office. Hardwood floors are also found in the living rm and the two bedrooms. The eat-in kitchen has an electric stove, microwave and refrigerator.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Westfield
1 Unit Available
523 TRINITY PL
523 Trinity Pl, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Trinity gardens condo 1s flr private entrance and patio area hardwood floors / kitchen ref,mo dw washer/dryer 1 block to Train and westfield downtown shops restaurants parks No pets heated parking garage, ,,high ceilings open floor plan

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3027 KING CT
3027 King Court, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
Completely Renovated & Elegantly Designed 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath & 2 Car Garage Town Home. The 4th bedroom is in the finished walk-out basement complete with full bath and 2nd laundry room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
450 PARK AVE
450 Park Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful condo for rent. Steps to town and NYC transportation. Washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances are included. Unit has central air, hardwood floors and granite counter tops. It's a very open floor plan. Elevator in building.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2201 TIMBER OAKS RD
2201 Timber Oaks Road, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
896 sqft
Well maintained North Edison end unit townhouse features two bedroom one bath, eat in kitchen with newer appliances. Wood floor throughout and newer paint. In unit washer and dryer.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Westfield
1 Unit Available
543 SUMMIT AVE
543 Summit Avenue, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
Commuters delight. Block to town/train. Hardwood floors, beautiful moldings grace this spacious second/third floor unit. Formal DR, large open floor plan w/tons of storage, W/D in unit. Front porch, rear deck. Large kitchen w/island.

1 of 14

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
34 SPRINGHOLM DR
34 Springholm Drive, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1734 sqft
Spacious, Bright, and Beautifully renovated 3BDR, 2 1/2 baths,FR w/gas fireplace, hardwood Floors, New kitchen w/$$ Appliances, built in wine cooler, granite tops, Garage w/opener.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
New Providence
1 Unit Available
47 BERGEN RD
47 Bergen Road, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,325
1885 sqft
Fully restored Mid-Century Modern gem in the elite section of Murray Hill, Berkeley Heights. Newly redone 3 BR, 2 BA split. Large main floor with new kitchen. Granite counters & stainless appliances. Formal dining room. Generously sized bedrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
New Providence
1 Unit Available
28 Southgate Rd
28 Southgate Rd, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Beautifully landscaped grounds create an attractive, park-like setting for enjoyable year-round living. 1- 2 bedroom apartment w/ separate entrances, full-sized eat-in kitchens, elegant hardwood flrs, & large closets.
Results within 10 miles of North Plainfield
1 of 29

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Chatham
15 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,833
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,274
1190 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,770
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Garwood
1 Unit Available
The Lofts at Garwood
500 North Ave, Garwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,310
1090 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
$
22 Units Available
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,889
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1097 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in North Plainfield, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Plainfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

