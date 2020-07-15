/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:27 PM
10 Accessible Apartments for rent in Lawrenceville, NJ
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
79 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,463
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Lawrenceville
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11 RICKARD COURT
11 Rickard Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1120 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11 RICKARD COURT in Mercer County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
41 RICKARD
41 Rickard Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1108 sqft
At Lawrence Sq. second floor condo is ready to move in IMM. Large living room with sliding doors to balcony .Formal dining room,Eat in-kitchen , Master bedroom with full bath with linen closet &walk in closet.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1311 SIERRA DRIVE
1311 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1241 sqft
4 year LUXURY CONDO on 1st floor End Unit: 4 MIN WALK FROM HAMILTON TRAIN STATION : 2 bed/2 full bath, with carpet.
Results within 10 miles of Lawrenceville
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
44 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
900 Wessex Place, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,620
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,338
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
24 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$2,210
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1277 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
12 Units Available
Barclay Square
1900 Barclay Blvd, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,175
1929 sqft
From the moment you arrive at Barclay Square at Princeton Forrestal, you become instantly aware of the uncommon luxury, as the collection of beautifully appointed 2 and 3 bedroom residences and unparalleled amenities abound.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
13 Units Available
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,150
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
850 sqft
Private and luxurious, Wingate Apartments is a haven with numerous amenities, spacious apartment homes, superb value, and every convenience.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Royal Crest
1802 Kuser Rd, Hamilton Square, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
928 sqft
Offering a serene, quiet pace of living in a comfortable environment, these one- and two-bedroom units offer private entrances, easy parking and lots of amenities. Units offer granite countertops and large windows.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
56 OREGON AVENUE
56 Oregon Avenue, White Horse, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1582 sqft
Completely renovated with upgrades. A gorgeous 4 bed, 2 bath house on a large lot in a quiet street in Hamilton available for rent.
Similar Pages
Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLawrenceville 3 BedroomsLawrenceville Apartments with Balconies
Lawrenceville Apartments with GaragesLawrenceville Apartments with GymsLawrenceville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLawrenceville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJPlainfield, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJSomerset, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJHighland Park, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAGreentree, NJBound Brook, NJCroydon, PAFeasterville, PASouth Amboy, NJDunellen, NJ