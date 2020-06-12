Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Lambertville, NJ with balcony

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
200 S MAIN STREET
200 South Main Street, Lambertville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Immaculate apartment within walking distance to town. The heart of the apartment is a large country kitchen with ample cabinetry, side door and a laundry closet complete with a washer and dryer.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
150 S MAIN ST
150 South Main Street, Lambertville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,792
Furnished, linens, kitchen fully appointed, just walk in, sits high on a hill with across road access to the town of Lambertville and the towpath.
Results within 5 miles of Lambertville

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
732 BRIGHTON WAY
732 Brighton Way, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2168 sqft
North Pointe - NEW HOPE SOLEBURY SCHOOL DISTRICT Enjoy this 4 bedroom home that is located close to schools and downtown New Hope. Three levels of living with an attached two car garage.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1 PHEASANT RUN ROAD
1 Pheasant Run Road, Bucks County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
5039 sqft
Welcome to 1 Pheasant Run Rd in the Estates at Washington Crossing in Upper Makefield. This spacious, stone front home offers 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and is complete with first floor Guest Suite with separate entrance.
Results within 10 miles of Lambertville

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear
32 North Lincoln Avenue, Newtown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1100 sqft
Unit Rear Available 08/01/20 Newtown Carriage House - Property Id: 294029 Wonderful opportunity to rent a lovely two-bedroom, one bath Carriage House in a quiet setting in Newtown Borough.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
48 Columbine Circle
48 Columbine Circle, Newtown Grant, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2500 sqft
Newtown Bucks - For Rent - Welcome to this spacious, warm and bright Model home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
528 Coachwood Ct
528 Coachwood Place, Newtown Grant, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2604 sqft
528 Coachwood Ct Available 07/01/20 528 Coachwood Ct - Pristine! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end unit townhome.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Laning Ave
111 Laning Avenue, Pennington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3165 sqft
111 Laning Ave Available 07/15/20 Your search for the perfect home is over! - Tucked away in picturesque Pennington along a quiet, tree-lined street, a stunning new quality constructed home is unveiled, piquing the interest of all who pass by.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Holder Drive in Delaware Rise, Ewing, NJ
11 Holder Drive, Mercer County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Rent just discounted to $2800 per month!! 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 2 Story Executive Colonial in one of Ewing's finest and safest neighborhood Delaware Rise on side of mountain off Route 29 River Road overlooking the Delaware River located on half

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
516 E CENTER AVENUE
516 East Center Avenue, Newtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2243 sqft
Luxuriously restored Victorian on one of the most desirable streets and largest lots in Newtown Borough.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1206 BARRY CT #717A
1206 Barry Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Bright & Sunny 2 BR, 2 Bath Tapestry 1st Floor Condo Offering newer appliances, Neutral Decor, Spacious Master with Full Bath, Living Room with Sliders to Private Patio with Storage area. Within Walking distance to the Pool and Clubhouse.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1009 SWAMP ROAD
1009 Swamp Road, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
3991 sqft
PLEASE NOTE: SHOWINGS BEGIN ON JUNE 6TH, 2020. This sprawling vintage stone farmhouse on a 67 acre equestrian estate in Buckingham is an ideal rental for those seeking the relaxed Bucks County lifestyle without the commitment of ownership.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6205 CARVERSVILLE ROAD
6205 Old Carversville Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
660 sqft
Location! Location!Location........the perfect spot, nestled in the Center of Historic Carversville. Over-sized porch, hardwood floors and high ceilings it is second floor walk-up.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6600 GREENHILL ROAD
6600 Greenhill Road, Bucks County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
7400 sqft
THIS IS $15,000 A MONTH FOR RENT! NOT FOR SALE FOR $15,000! Barenhaus (~Bear House~) is an architecturally exciting residence hidden on 6.4+ acres in Solebury.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5453 YORK ROAD
5453 York Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
Here is an opportunity for a short-term rental on one of Bucks County~s most notable and historical properties. This 2-3-bedroom carriage house offers serene long-distance views across 75 acres.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lambertville, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lambertville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

