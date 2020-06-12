/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:02 PM
85 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lakewood, NJ
Last updated May 4 at 07:13pm
Contact for Availability
Ocean Park Village
70 Pinehurst Drive, Lakewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
889 sqft
There’s a home here for you and a community you’ll love right in the heart of Ocean County. Ocean Park Village features convenient Lakewood, NJ apartments and townhomes with unique style layouts.
Last updated July 25 at 06:59pm
Contact for Availability
Dutchtown Manor
1309 A River Ave, Lakewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
If You are Looking for a Convenient LifestyleYou Have Found It at Dutchtown Manor Apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Pineview
2250 W County Line Rd, Vista Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
714 sqft
Convenience and affordability awaits at Pineview Apartments. Located just a short drive from Rt.195 and the Garden State Parkway, Pineview Apartments is close to school, shopping, restaurants and some of New Jersey's greatest recreation areas.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30 Portebello Rd
30 Portebello Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Adult Community 55+ - Property Id: 292913 Beautiful corner brick front house. Too many extras to list. Lovely community with resort style pool, tennis courts and bacci Must be 55+ to rent. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1884 Lanes Mill Rd
1884 Lanes Mill Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1300 sqft
Available 06/15/20 TOTALLY UPDATED RENTAL - Property Id: 289169 DON'T LOOK ANY FURTHER THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED TOWNHOUSE FEATURES 2 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS 1.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1 MARTA COURT
1 Marta Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1811 sqft
Lions Head South Adult Community - Expanded Hawthorne Model Located on a Large Corner Lot. New ''Wood'' Laminate Floors in the Eat in Kitchen, Family Room, Halls and Master Bedroom. Open Floor Plan.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
4 Eagle Court
4 Max Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1276 sqft
Nicely renovated 2 BR/ 1.5 bath townhome located in the Windmill Club in Howell. Freshly painted with new carpets throughout. New kitchen w/ new appliances and counters .. Laundry room off kitchen w new washer and dryer..
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
856 Stapleton Ave
856 Stapleton Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautifully updated, move-in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath annual rental. Located in the rear portion of a two-family home. Great location: near shopping, restaurants with an easy commute to the GSP. Great backyard and minutes to the beaches! No smokers.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
24 Milton Drive
24 Milton Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Senior 55+ upscale living at the Renaissance. Raphael model - over 1800 square feet - on the pond. New landscaping, freshly painted.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
12 Independence Court
12 Independence Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Ready to move in 3 story clean freshly painted townhouse with fireplace, new flooring in desirable Three Pence Complex.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
527 Sophee Lane
527 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful Covington Village 55+ Adult Community. End unit, Caspian model. Two bedroom with 2 full baths. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 42'' cabinets and opens up to the living room.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
100 Primrose Lane
100 Primrose Lane, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautifully redone condo with basement.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
331 Brookfield Drive
331 Brookfield Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
Great Townhouse in Excellent Condition. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1882 Lanes Mill Road
1882 Lanes Mill Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
LOOK NO FURTHER THIS BEAUTIFUL UPDATED TOWNHOUSE boasts 2 nice size BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHROOMS , FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH A LAUDRY ROOM.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
413 Stallion Circle W
413 Stallion Cir W, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1208 sqft
Gabrielle Run is now leasing for September occupancy! This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home is located on the ground floor.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
296 Brookfield Drive
296 Brookfield Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Annual Rental! This Fantastic Condo is move-in ready! It has 2 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Large Living Room & Dining Room Eat In Kitchen. Master Bedroom suite has walk-in closets. Laundry Room on 2nd floor.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
570 LABANNA COURT
570 Labanna Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Virtual Tour Available! 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Baths - Beautiful Townhouse located in Evergreen Woods. Recently upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Great outdoor deck with view of the pool. Partially finished basement.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
95 Primrose Ln
95 Primrose Lane, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
130 Eleanor Road
130 Eleanor Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1820 sqft
Raphael Model Plus Sun Room @ Upscale Adult Community with many Amenities in a most desirable area. Hot Water Baseboard Heat, Indoor & Outdoor Pools fitness center, billiards,and Computer/library room. Clubhouse has a Deli for takeout and Catering.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
15 Yellowstone Drive
15 Yellowstone Drive, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Charming rental, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom Newport Model located in Holiday City Silverton. Home will feature an updated kitchen, updated flooring through out home, updated bathroom, and a beautiful patio area out back perfect for summer time bbqs.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
276 Brookfield Drive
276 Brookfield Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
Mews at Cooksbridge . 2 Bedroom Westwood Model Rental .
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
1104 Chucks Court
1104 Chucks Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Bright Townhouse ready to be occupied. The home features two spacious bedrooms, one and a half baths, eat-in kitchen, living room, and partially finished basement. Close to The GSP and mass transit.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
94 Sawmill Road
94 Sawmill Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1088 sqft
Come see this recently renovated condo. Kitchen is equipped with all new appliances including Microwave and over sized refrigerator.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
