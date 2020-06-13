56 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Franklin Park, NJ

/
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
129 TOPAZ DR
129 Topaz Drive, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1956 sqft
Updated 3 Bed TH in great location backs to open spaces.The Kitchen has ceramic tiles, 42" cabinets & sliding door to the fenced yard & patio. The patio can also be accessed from Liv. Rm sliders.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
227 Lindsey Crt.
227 Lindsey Court, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1660 sqft
Must have: LOVELY 3 Bdrms 2.5 baths: prestigious S - Property Id: 6938 GORGEOUS, LOVABLY DESIGNED 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS CAN BE YOURS. Call now: 908-842-3690.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
10 ASHLEY COURT
10 Ashley Court, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2278 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 ASHLEY COURT in Franklin Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
16 TOPAZ DR
16 Topaz Drive, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful End Unit with 3 Large Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths. Unit also has a formal Living room with cathedral ceilings & a convenient family room off the kitchen. Single attached garage as well.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
214 AMETHYST WAY
214 Amethyst Way, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful Updated 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath End Unit in Beacon Hill.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
21 LYON LANE
21 Lyon Lane, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1510 sqft
This lovely updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome is located on a Cul-De-Sac street in Franklin Park. It's close to shopping, restaurants, NYC bus, North Brunswick Transit Village and Jersey Ave Train Station.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin Park
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
38 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1352 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Howard St
109 Howard Street, New Brunswick, NJ
Available 06/15/20 109 Howard st - Property Id: 299431 Come check out this freshly updated house in the heart of New Brunswick. Freshly painted and renovated. Call now or you can apply via the link below. https://secure.weimark.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1317 Fernwood Court
1317 Fernwood Court, New Brunswick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1495 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo (near Rutgers University) - Property Id: 296571 no smoking carport Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Luxury Condo for Rent in Fulton Square in New Brunswick, NJ.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
78 14-th St.
78 14th St, Somerset, NJ
4 Bedroom, 3 full baths Home - Property Id: 13024 Lovely situated Capecod close to great shopping malls & all you need in a quiet, residential area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
78 14th St
78 14th Street, Somerset, NJ
Lovely situated Capecod, a great Home perfectly suited for a loving Family. It is close (10 minutes) to hospitals like St.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Boyard Court
3 Boyard Court, Somerset, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1460 sqft
3 Boyard Court Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse - 3 Bedroom Townhouse, 2 1/2 Bath, Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tile, New Carpeting on Stairway, Master Bedroom wtih attached bath Washer/Dryer in unit Landlord pays association fees Tenant pays all
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
105 BAKER STREET
105 Baker St, Heathcote, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 105 BAKER STREET in Heathcote. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4520 Birchwood Court
4520 Birchwood Ct, North Brunswick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Spacious upper level end unit in Hearthwood. Enter this freshly painted unit from the foyer on lower level with new laminate flooring. Upstairs offers new w/w carpeting throughout. Bright Living Room with walk in closet & slider to balcony.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
41 WHITBY CIR
41 Whitby Circle, Somerset, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Renovated 2017 A WELL MAINTAINED meticulous Quailbrook Town House in a very quite neighborhood. 3BR & 2 1/2 baths with garage, fire place. HARDWOOD FLOORs.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin Park
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
48 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
1000 Wessex Pl, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,376
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Dunellen
33 Units Available
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,840
1512 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
26 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,121
1633 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Barclay Square
1900 Barclay Blvd, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1929 sqft
From the moment you arrive at Barclay Square at Princeton Forrestal, you become instantly aware of the uncommon luxury, as the collection of beautifully appointed 2 and 3 bedroom residences and unparalleled amenities abound.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
67 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,769
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
101 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
$
21 Units Available
Colony House
1050 George St, New Brunswick, NJ
Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
37 SCARBOROUGH RD
37 Scarborough Rd, Somerset County, NJ
Premium corner lot home in the coveted Country Club Estates! This NW facing home has 5BR, 4.5 baths, large 2 story foyer, abundant natural light & views of a waterbody with fountains. Upstairs lead to 4 spacious BR with over-sized master suite.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9 Lewis street
9 Lewis Street, Somerset County, NJ
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful and spacious single family house - Property Id: 297418 Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, two-story home with basement, attic, front porch, two-car garage, and well-kept front/back yards.
