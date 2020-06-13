Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

225 Apartments for rent in Dover Beaches North, NJ with balcony

1 Unit Available
3688 Ocean Terrace
3688 Ocean Terrace, Dover Beaches North, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
FALL RENTAL - NORMANDY BEACH OCEANFRONT WITH A POOL - This custom, turn-key, FEMA compliant home with an ocean side pool boasts stunning ocean views from every floor of the house. The gorgeous heated pool within Trex decking is one of a kind.

1 Unit Available
3152 Ocean Road
3152 Ocean Road, Dover Beaches North, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$11,000
Featured Listing...Weekly summer rental. This oceanfront home with spectacular ocean views Books early..3 floors in the desirable community of Monterey Beach. This rental has it all... 5 bedrooms, 4.

1 Unit Available
3608 Ocean Terrace
3608 Ocean Terrace, Dover Beaches North, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3608 Ocean Terrace in Dover Beaches North. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
229 Ocean Bay Boulevard
229 Ocean Bay Boulevard, Dover Beaches North, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. 2 blocks to the private beach, no crowds!! Beautiful home in a family beach club community. Sleeps 10, large backyard, grill & patio furniture, off-street parking. 10 Beach badges included in rental.

1 Unit Available
71 Las Vegas Road
71 Las Vegas Road, Dover Beaches North, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2034 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL-OCEAN BLOCK in beautiful Monterrey Beach. This home features a gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and an open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Dover Beaches North

1 Unit Available
102 Faber Lane
102 Faber Lane, Ocean County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
3000 sqft
''Patriot's Paradise'' is an adorable New England Colonial beautifully updated with coastal-inspired finishes & patriotic decor.

1 Unit Available
393 Route 35
393 West Central Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
4800 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. $7,000 per month for Winter (off season) Magnificent brand new custom designed coastal waterfront home featuring a 220ft. dock ascending into Barnegat Bay.4 BD,4.

1 Unit Available
438 Highway 35
438 Highway 35 N, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY! WEEKLY, MONTHLY OR ENTIRE SEASON. Spectacular oceanfront 2 bedroom 1 bath completely renovated, furnished rental in the very exclusive Ocean Club Condos.

1 Unit Available
111 Haddonfield Avenue
111 Haddonfield Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
WINTER RENTAL Available October 15, 2020 through June 30, 2021. This wonderful light and bright clean house would make any tenant feel right at home.

1 Unit Available
479 Sunset Boulevard
479 Sunset Boulevard, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Lovely Deauville Beach Summer weekly rental just across the street from the beach!! This Ocean-block home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and multiple outdoor decks for entertaining! Newer eat-in kitchen, gas grill, deck furniture with umbrella.

1 Unit Available
23 Pennsylvania Avenue
23 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
Winter Rental Sept-June. Lavallette- Endless Summer,'' is the ultimate ''turn key'' beach block home.

1 Unit Available
112 White Avenue
112 White Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
SUMMER-WEEKLY RENTAL AT $3,850 A WEEK. BEAUTIFUL, BEACHY, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, SECOND FLOOR DUPLEX WITH BREATH TAKING VIEWS OF THE BAY. SLEEPS 8. 1 BLOCK AWAY FROM THE TOWN OF LAVALLETTE AND 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH.

1 Unit Available
92 Dickman Drive
92 Dickman Drive, Lavallette, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
FEATURED LISTING...BI-WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. ENJOY BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT VIEWS IN EXCLUSIVE WEST POINT ISLAND. THIS HOME COMFORTABLY SLEEPS 10, WITH SEPARATE AREAS FOR ENTERTAINING BOTH INSIDE AND OUT.

1 Unit Available
4 Camden Avenue
4 Camden Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Featured Listing... Lower Unit. Weekly Summer Rental in Desirable Lavallette only 1 House From the Beach.

1 Unit Available
407 Bay Boulevard
407 Bay Boulevard, Lavallette, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2382 sqft
Enjoy the spectacular views from this spacious BAY FRONT WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL! This family friendly, two story, 4 bedroom/3 bath, single-family home. Sleeps 11-13 people. Relax in one of the 3 jacuzzi tubs! Driveway parking will hold 4 cars.

1 Unit Available
1501 Grand Central Avenue
1501 Grand Central Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Featured Listing...Summer Weekly Rental beach block. Updated Cape with all new furniture. Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer/Dryer. Hardwood Floors. Outside Shower. Side Porch. 3 Beds/1 Bath. Sleeps 6. Gas Grill.

1 Unit Available
23 Magee Avenue
23 Magee Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2136 sqft
***ONLY AVAILABLE 9/8-9/19 *** OCEANSIDE SUMMER RENTAL in DESIRABLE LAVALLETTE! This lovely beach home is just steps away to the beach, the perfect getaway you were looking for to relax & unwind. 4 BR/ 2.

1 Unit Available
15 Vance Avenue
15 Vance Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
FEATURE LISTING...WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. THIS GORGEOUS HOME HAS 5 BEDROOMS AND 4 1/2 BATHS AND IS A FEW SHORT STEPS TO THE OCEAN. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF LAVALLETTE, THIS HOME FEATURES A GOURMET KITCHEN, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, OUTSIDE SHOWER.

1 Unit Available
108 Neptune Court
108 Neptune Court, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2800 sqft
2020 Summer weekly rental $4,000 in Mantoloking, Deauville Beach, Ocean block with private beach and life guards.

1 Unit Available
13 Brown Avenue
13 Brown Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2020 Weekly Summer Rental Ocean Block just steps to the beach with fabulous ocean views Features decks with outdoor patio furniture, gas grill, hot tub, and wireless internet.

1 Unit Available
112 Kerr Avenue
112 Kerr Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
FEATURED LISTING ** TAKING RESERVATIONS FOR 2020 SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL** LOCATED IN LAVALLETTE THIS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH WITH FULL FUTON SLEEPS 6. JUST STEPS TO THE QUIET BAY BEACH TO ENJOY WITH YOUR FAMILY AND TWO BLOCKS TO THE OCEAN.

1 Unit Available
1604 Ocean
1604 Ocean Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$10,865
SUMMER 2020 - May 23-june 27th open. July 11-25th open. August 8-15th open. August 22nd - September open.Updated as of 5/19/2020. 6 bedroom sleeps 14 and 3 bath. Outside shower with easy access use for after your sunbathing and surfing enjoyment.
Results within 5 miles of Dover Beaches North
Verified

8 Units Available
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.

1 Unit Available
2011 Waters Edge Drive
2011 Waters Edge Drive, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1025 sqft
Move right into this 2 bedroom/2 bath end unit Condo which features a new Kitchen with new cabinets, countertop & Stainless steel appliances * Enjoy your breakfast/dinner nook offset to the kitchen overlooking beautiful scenic and peaceful water
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Dover Beaches North, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dover Beaches North renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

