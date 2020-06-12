/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
46 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Cliffwood Beach, NJ
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1065 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1142 sqft
Modern and updated, this community is near the area's retail centers and public transportation. Homes feature formal dining rooms, large living rooms, and updated kitchens. On-site basketball and tennis courts.
Results within 1 mile of Cliffwood Beach
231 Atlantic Street
231 Atlantic Street, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
968 sqft
Great rental in Keyport. Spacious home offering an upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom unit located in building B on the lower level in Gateway Park.Home includes breakfast bar in large kitchen, spacious dining area, comfortable living room space.
1 Fulton Street
1 Fulton Street, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1032 sqft
Fantastic rental....will not last!! You WILL NOT find a rental that looks like this! You will love this upgraded 2 bedroom single family home.
31 Broadway
31 Broadway, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
Great looking home FOR RENT in Keyport, NJ! Very light & bright on the inside, open floor plan. Hardwood floors through out. Lower level features the living room & dining room, nice eat in kitchen w/dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Cliffwood Beach
Baypointe at Keyport Apartments
101 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
848 sqft
Brand new Construction!! Leasing now! In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Baypointe At Keyport . . .
The Edge at Matawan
249 Broad St, Matawan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1339 sqft
The Edge at Matawan is centrally located for ultimate convenience and comfort. Being minutes from shopping malls, tons of dining destinations, recreational parks, and so much more, you have the chance to explore your surroundings with ease.
Tottenville
7262 Amboy Road
7262 Amboy Road, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Large & beautiful 2-3 bed rm duplex, contemporary apartment. 2 bath rm, 1st floor. Hooks up for washer and dryer, central air, assigned parking, use of the back yard. Close to shopping and transportation.
75 Carr Avenue
75 Carr Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1296 sqft
Welcome to this 2 BR 1.5 Bath freshly painted townhome boasting 1300 sf of living space. Your own fenced yard with paver patio. Formal living and dining rooms. Half bath conveniently located on first floor.
15 Puchala Drive
15 Puchala Drive, Sayreville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Move right in to this 2BR/1.5BA with Den/Study, Laundry Room & Direct Entry Garage. Large LivRm/DinRm offers flexibility for furniture settings. Eat-In Kitchen offers 2 windows for plenty of natural light and Pantry.
Morganville
140 Lukas Boulevard
140 Lukas Blvd, Morganville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1196 sqft
Luxurious community located in the heart of Marlboro beautiful hardwood floors with a fabulous open floor plan,9ft ceilings throughout. Stainless kitchen with GE appliances,granite counter tops and chocolate maple cabinets.
153 Village Green Way
153 Village Green, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Welcome to Village Green Way in desirable Hazlet township! Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom town home features a spacious living room with hardwood floors, and newly remodeled eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
56 Durant Avenue
56 Durant Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Renovated 2BR/2.5BA Townhouse in The Orchards Development. This rental features: HW Flooring throughout, EI-Kitchen w/Granite Countertop & Backspash,SS Appliances, Sliders leading to Private Paver Patio.
48 Ellen Heath Drive
48 Ellen Heath Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1228 sqft
Beautiful, updated, move-in ready 3 level townhouse. Brand new carpeting, neutral painting throughout, updated kitchen with oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms. Bonus room/office on first level and direct access to garage.
50 Duxbury Court
50 Duxbury Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Rent this Beautiful Townhouse backing to the lush open space and Full Finished basement. Enjoy the views and entertain on the deck off the Dining area. Close Proximity to major highways and public transportation.
7 Boehm Drive
7 Boehm Drive, Sayreville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
Builders Model 2BR/2.5BA 3-Level Townhome in sought after La Mer Development.
Morganville
903 Matthew Road
903 Matthew Rd, Morganville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1120 sqft
You must accompany your client.
41 Village Green Way
41 Village Green, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1080 sqft
Beautiful renovated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath two story townhouse at Village Green in Hazlet. This home features new roof, new washer/dryer, new refrigerator and spacious eat in kitchen with pantry. Newer windows, large living room with bay window.
11 Lucia Court
11 Lucia Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Move in ready, carpets have just been freshly shampooed. Open kitchen/dining/living area with laminate floors. Large master bedroom has a full bath and walk-in-closet. Fully finished basement/recreation room, additional storage and attached garage.
14 Fox Meadow Lane
14 Fox Meadow Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Great location for commuter walk to bus! Excellent Holmdel school system and highly desired community. very private back yard for you to enjoy! Well maintained 2 story townhouse unit in desirable ''The Orchards''; 2 BR, 2.
173 Village Green Way
173 Village Green, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Almost all of your utilities are included in this rent!! Move in ready townhouse features upgrades in the kitchen and baths, offers a full appliance package. Heat and hot water is included in your rent !! Tenant just pays for electric and internet.
Results within 10 miles of Cliffwood Beach
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1363 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
Carteret
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
