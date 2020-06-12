/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:22 PM
17 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Browns Mills, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
24 WASP STREET
24 Wasp Street, Browns Mills, NJ
Your search ends here! Sit back and relax on your front porch located on a dead end street one house from the lake! Walk into the spacious living room with a great flow throughout the first floor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
150 Orange Ave
150 Orange Avenue, Browns Mills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
150 Orange Ave - Property Id: 288830 Just remodeled beautifully Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288830 Property Id 288830 (RLNE5813489)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
515 Lakehurst Rd
515 Lakehurst Road, Browns Mills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1253 sqft
515 Lakehurst Rd - Property Id: 288837 Just remodeled beautifully Please apply via link below. https://secure.weimark.com/ifw/8a889229e07e81028369055ebaf09af7/2905/new/ Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
200 Rugby St
200 Rugby Street, Browns Mills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1392 sqft
200 Rugby St - Property Id: 288836 Just Remodeled beautifully Please apply via link below. https://secure.weimark.com/ifw/8a889229e07e81028369055ebaf09af7/2905/new/ Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
138 Newton Street
138 Newton Street, Browns Mills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1118 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Pemberton Township, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1,118sqft! Charming Curb Appeal, Conveniently
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
39 PRIMROSE LANE
39 Primrose Lane, Browns Mills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
712 sqft
Two bedroom with a fully fenced yard on a dead end street. Qualifications - Must have a minimum gross income of $3750 per month. Minimum credit score of 620.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
134 BREWSTER STREET
134 Brewster Street, Browns Mills, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 134 BREWSTER STREET in Browns Mills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
243 PARDEE BOULEVARD
243 Pardee Boulevard, Browns Mills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1388 sqft
Welcome Home! The sunny yellow exterior mirrors the sunlight filled interior. Enjoy easy one floor living in this clean and spacious ranch. Home is neutral throughout with one custom painted bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
172 BREWSTER STREET
172 Brewster Street, Browns Mills, NJ
Coming soon! 4BR, 1 BA house in a nice spot on a corner lot.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
303 N LAKESHORE DRIVE
303 North Lakeshore Drive, Browns Mills, NJ
Welcome to this unique Cape Cod right on desirable Mirror Lake! This lovely home is clean, bright and spacious. It is a stand out with 4 bedrooms (2 on each floor) and 1.5 bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
235 Reed Avenue
235 Reed Avenue, Browns Mills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1080 sqft
Three bedroom, 2 bath rancher with basement and garage Electric cooking and heat Central AC Welcome to this newly renovated Home Featuring 3 beds 2 baths, front and rear fenced-in yards, new flooring, new faucet with a spray function, Single car
Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
225 COVILLE DRIVE
225 Coville Drive, Browns Mills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1478 sqft
Large 3 bedroom rental with added family room addition. Large fenced in yard with deck.
Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
125 ADAMS AVENUE
125 Adams Avenue, Browns Mills, NJ
This 4 bedroom, 1 bath, split level rental, located in Browns Mills features a large open kitchen and lower level recreation room complete with a built in bar and gas fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Browns Mills
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
3 Tensaw Drive
3 Tensaw Drive, Country Lake Estates, NJ
Newly Renovated Home!!! This is the perfect home for you and your family! If you have any questions you may contact me at 215-512-5696. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and large yard.
Results within 5 miles of Browns Mills
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
407 COLORADO TRAIL
407 Colorado Trail, Presidential Lakes Estates, NJ
This is a Must See!! Beautifully kept 5 bedroom, 3 full bath rancher with full finished basement. Landlord pays electric bill. Home boasts hardwood floors, solar panels, garage with inside access, large back yard, and so much more.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
104 SEPULGA DRIVE
104 Sepulga Drive, Country Lake Estates, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1248 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled three bedroom 1 1/2 bath bi-level on a large corner lot. Gorgeous wood floors and freshly painted. Large bonus room located downstairs. Refrigerator. Microwave, dishwasher and stove included for tenants use.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
143 LEMMON AVENUE
143 Lemmon Avenue, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
858 sqft
WOW! This low priced newly updated home including but not limited to, New fresh plush carpets, Stainless steel gas range, New hot water and furnace, Railway tile around the tub, etc
