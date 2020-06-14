Apartment List
131 Apartments for rent in Brielle, NJ with hardwood floors

Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
Brielle
2 Units Available
Brandywyne East II
100 Brandywyne E, Brielle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,270
1600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
2070 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brandywyne East II in Brielle. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Brielle
1 Unit Available
648 Oceanview Road
648 Oceanview Road, Brielle, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
4800 sqft
Sprawling and expansive, yet charming and classic, this tastefully renovated and finished custom home is nestled away on over a half acre in a quiet neighborhood on one of Brielle's most sought after streets.

Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
Brielle
1 Unit Available
654 Harris Avenue
654 Harris Avenue, Brielle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Fantastic opportunity to live in desirable Brielle with a great school system! The Best of Locations...
Results within 1 mile of Brielle
Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
Waterway
1010 Mclaughlin Avenue, Point Pleasant, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
875 sqft
Waterway Court Apartments offers exceptional living spaces in a wooded beachfront setting. Featuring open floor plans and gleaming hardwood floors, your apartment offers well-considered features to accommodate contemporary life.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1578 Harbor Boulevard 18
1578 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
824 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY WATERFRONT! - Property Id: 222540 *NO BROKER FEE* *SPECIALS FOR A LIMITED TIME- WAIVED APPLICATION FEE, $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT, NO AMENITY FEE, DISCOUNT PARKING & $1000 1ST MONTH CONCESSION! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1555 Harbor Boulevard 26
1555 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 229159 *NO BROKER FEE* *$500 SECURITY DEPOSIT* *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
812 Oak Terrace
812 Oak Terrace, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$21,000
Rental July 11- August 1 .5 Bedrooms,3 1/2 bath . A beautiful family home conveniently located in the ''library section'' of Point Pleasant Beach. Stroll downtown to great restaurants for dining, cocktails, and local shopping.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
262 1st Avenue
262 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Completely renovated, bright & sunny summer retreat located right by the beach in Manasquan! Unit will be nicely furnished, includes one assigned off-street parking space, a large covered porch/balcony overlooking 1st Ave, vaulted/beamed ceilings,

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
115 Randall Avenue
115 Randall Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
WATERFRONT with 2 boat slips!! JULY rented. June August & Sept $4500 week 2 wk minimum. September 8th to 30 $4000 week ,available so hurry CO has been granted for rental .

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Recently updated and spacious 3/4 BR home with in-ground pool, center island kitchen, hardwood floors, 3 full baths, including one with handicap access, C/A, screened side porch, outdoor shower and rooftop deck. June just rented.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
23 Parkway Avenue
23 Parkway, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Now available July 18-August 1.Spectacular summer rental available in Point Pleasant Beach, 23 Parkway is sure to impress.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
344 Euclid Avenue
344 Euclid Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
1806 sqft
An extremely rare offering: Absolutely gorgeous and modern home in the heart of Manasquan with an IN-GROUND POOL! Exquisite details in the hardwood floors, wall accents, barn-style doors, amazing Kitchen w/ leathered granite, stainless steel

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
305 Baltimore Avenue
305 Baltimore Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
SUMMER RENTAL MONTHLY. Fantastic beach getaway just 2 blocks to the beach! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a beautifully renovated kitchen with center island and granite counters, open floor plan and hardwood floors. Central A/C and off street parking.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
160 1st Avenue
160 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
SUMMER RENTAL! Coastal Living Retreat steps to Beach! Built in 2019! Beautiful & fully furnished 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths. Open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer with laundry sink.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
622 Trenton Avenue
622 Trenton Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
875 sqft
Where Modern meets the Beach. If your looking for city style living, check out this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Situated in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach on the 3rd floor above the ''Emporium''.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
204 Randall Avenue
204 Randall Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL available 8/22-8/29 & 8/29-9/7 for $3,500/week. Reconstructed home in desirable Point Pleasant Beach - walking distance to the ocean and boardwalk. Private fenced in backyard with paver patio and a covered patio area.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
51 Allen Avenue
51 Allen Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Sprawling ranch with hardwood floors thoughout for annual rent. Updated, clean & spacious. Home has beautiful paver circular driveway an spacious backyard for entertaining

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
916 Bay Avenue
916 Bay Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Pt Pleasant Beach YEAR ROUND RENTAL ~ 2 bedroom, 1 bath garage apartment in pristine condition featuring an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting and updated kitchen and bath.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
303 Central Avenue
303 Central Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL 3 BLOCKS TO BEACH Weekly rates are $3,600.
Results within 5 miles of Brielle
Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
Spring Lake Heights
2 Units Available
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,726
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
1 Unit Available
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.
Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Spring Lake Heights
4 Units Available
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
851 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shenandoah Arms, LLC in Spring Lake Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
Spring Lake Heights
6 Units Available
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1050 sqft
Your new apartment at The Manor at Spring Lake is housed in a stunning brick building on verdant community grounds. Enjoy the convenience of an in-home washer and dryer in your Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey, apartment near Whole Foods.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
The Heights at Spring Lake
2412 State Route 71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,640
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located less than a mile from beautiful Spring Lake Beach, The Heights at Spring Lake is here to welcome you home. Choose your ideal floor plan from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Spring Lake, New Jersey.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Brielle, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Brielle renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

