67 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Brielle, NJ

Brielle
2 Units Available
Brandywyne East II
100 Brandywyne E, Brielle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
2070 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brandywyne East II in Brielle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
544 Brielle Road
544 Brielle Road, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
Nicely appointed summer rental only a few years old and 3 blocks to the beach! Owner prefers at least a 1 month minimum but call for options. Close to the inlet and beaches this is an ideal getaway.
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
622 Trenton Avenue
622 Trenton Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
875 sqft
Where Modern meets the Beach. If your looking for city style living, check out this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Situated in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach on the 3rd floor above the ''Emporium''.
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
60 Wyckham Road
60 Wyckham Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1394 sqft
Right out of Restoration Hardware, this WINTER RENTAL is available from 9/10/2020 through 5/25/2021! Enjoy the Wyckham Manor lifestyle! The interior finishes are stunning! You'll love the feel of this 2BR 2.
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
308 Morris Avenue
308 Morris Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful summer rental! Spring Lake downtown location. 3 blocks to beach . Close to restaurants and lovely shopping district. Elegant building .2 bedroom 2 full baths. Open floor plan, gourmet kitchen...Elevator building. Private parking.
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
101 New Jersey Avenue
101 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Weekly Summer Rental Rate of $2600/week. Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo 1 block to the boardwalk. Full Size Washer and Dryer are included as is 4 beach badges.
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
54 Linden Court
54 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
WINTER RENTAL..Newly furnished with a coastal, casual vibe, you'll love the location of this 2 BR, 1.5 Bath town home. This multi-generational golf community is on the cusp of Spring Lake with some of the Shore's most beautiful beaches.
1 Unit Available
100 Primrose Lane
100 Primrose Lane, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautifully redone condo with basement.
1 Unit Available
1882 Lanes Mill Road
1882 Lanes Mill Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
LOOK NO FURTHER THIS BEAUTIFUL UPDATED TOWNHOUSE boasts 2 nice size BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHROOMS , FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH A LAUDRY ROOM.
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
10 1st Avenue
10 1st Avenue, Sea Girt, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
This is only a WINTER RENTAL...absolutely no summer months are available! Starting SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 ending JUNE 23, 2021 FOR 0NLY 9 MONTHS! Beautifully decorated warm and inviting.
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
312 New Jersey Avenue
312 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1112 sqft
This immaculate, well maintained weekly summer rental is available for $2,200 per week and has two bedrooms, 1.5 new baths, spacious eat-in-kitchen, living room, large family room & laundry room.
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
410 Lake Avenue
410 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION ON TWILIGHT LAKE!!!! This new condo has been designed with every amenity you can think of. It offers 2 master suites, an open floor plan, huge center island, ss appliances, granite counter tops, washer/dryer.
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
412 Lake Avenue
412 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,500
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION ON TWILIGHT LAKE!!!! This new condo has been designed with every amenity you can think of. It offers 2 master suites, an open floor plan, huge center island, ss appliances, granite counter tops, washer/dryer.
1 Unit Available
570 LABANNA COURT
570 Labanna Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Virtual Tour Available! 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Baths - Beautiful Townhouse located in Evergreen Woods. Recently upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Great outdoor deck with view of the pool. Partially finished basement.
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
66 Linden Court
66 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
WINTER RENTAL RATE BEGINS OCT 1, 2020 THR MAY 15, 2021. Currently available Sept. @ 6,000.00 for this month. Meticulously Maintained, beautiful Fairway Mews, fully furnished monthly rental! Golf & Pool on premises. 2 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
1104 Chucks Court
1104 Chucks Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Bright Townhouse ready to be occupied. The home features two spacious bedrooms, one and a half baths, eat-in kitchen, living room, and partially finished basement. Close to The GSP and mass transit.
1 Unit Available
94 Sawmill Road
94 Sawmill Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1088 sqft
Come see this recently renovated condo. Kitchen is equipped with all new appliances including Microwave and over sized refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
256 Mantoloking Road
256 Mantoloking Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
2019 CONSTRUCTION - SPACIOUS (1600 sq. ft.
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
56 Linden Court
56 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1224 sqft
Fairway Mews summer rental! Relax and enjoy the amenities of this gated community which includes a clubhouse, unground swimming pool, tennis and golf. This updated and neutrally decorated 2 bedroom, 2.
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
86 Bridge Avenue
86 Bridge Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
An amazing rental! This waterfront cottage is just steps from Twilight Lake in a amazingly tranquil setting yet it's also just steps to downtown Bay Head and only a few blocks to the recently replenished beaches.
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1205 5th Avenue
1205 5th Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Summer Rental Available May 30th - June 27th Close to all things Spring Lake, just a short walk to downtown, the beach,the lake, the train, the library and more. This adorable 2 bedroom, 1.5 Bath cottage awaits you.
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
568 Central Avenue
568 Central Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Spend September in this newly renovated seashore ranch! Moments to Spring Lake's beautiful beaches this 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch has a relaxed open floor plan featuring a designer kitchen, full dining room and living room.
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
68 Linden Court
68 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
LUXURY WINTER RENTAL at Fairway Mews. FURNISHED. Available 10/1 to 5/15. No pets. No smoking. Beautifully renovated 2 BR and 2 bath 2 story town home. Newly renovated with new furniture throughout and designer touches.
11 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1179 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
