41 Apartments for rent in Bradley Gardens, NJ with balcony
1 of 24
1 of 1
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 18
1 of 21
1 of 6
1 of 1
1 of 21
1 of 25
1 of 20
1 of 25
1 of 24
1 of 25
1 of 12
1 of 6
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 15
"My father sent me to old Rutgers / And resolved that I should be a man / And so I settled down in that noisy college town / On the banks of the old Raritan." -- "On the Banks of the Old Raritan," The Rutger University song
Bradley Gardens in New Jersey is an unincorporated area located within Bridgewater Township, in Somerset County, New Jersey. That sounds complicated but what it means simply is that Bradley Gardens has not been designated a city or town. There is also a population of approximately 14,206 as of the 2010 U.S. census. The average temperature in Bradley Gardens is 50.83F which is rather cool, with June, July and August rising into the 80s. The summer months also have the highest precipitation figures, which mean the summers are hot and sticky. Of course, winter sees snowfalls and the change of seasons is a special joy to the residents. Fall sees the knitting needles emerge and the winter woollies are aired. Soup recipes are exchanged and there is much preparation making sure the houses are properly insulated against the coming cold. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bradley Gardens renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.