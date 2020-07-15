/
2 bedroom apartments
487 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Audubon, NJ
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
51 E KINGS HIGHWAY
51 East Kings Highway, Audubon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1164 sqft
Welcome to 51 E Kings Highway. This large 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment has all new painting, and updated hardwood floors newly installed in February 2020. The second floor unit has a large mudroom and coat closet.
Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
413 MAPLE AVENUE
413 Maple Avenue, Audubon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1582 sqft
Great, responsible Landlord who takes tremendous pride in the property , and is seeking tenants that will do the same. This open floor plan, large 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment sits on a quiet residential street in Audubon. The home is just 2.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
426 South White Horse Pike
426 South White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
426 South White Horse Pike - Loft Apartment Available 10/01/20 Still under construction but ready this Fall - Welcome 426 South White Horse Pike.
Results within 1 mile of Audubon
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
14 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
21 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
870 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Haddon Knolls
405 North White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Knolls in Haddon Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1107 MERRICK AVENUE
1107 Merrick Avenue, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1596 sqft
Great first floor unit of a duplex currently getting a face lift. New bathroom, new paint throughout. Hardwood floors and a great sun room. Living room and a dining room. Rear deck and a large rear yard. Off street parking.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
705 PARK AVENUE
705 Park Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2684 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Collingswood. Apartment features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath, large living room which opens up to the dining room, and two large bedrooms. Plenty of additional space on the third floor.
Results within 5 miles of Audubon
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1183 sqft
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
11 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1152 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
6 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
26 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
4 Units Available
Colony at Chews Landing
1601 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of it all. Near Timber Creek Park and Deptford Center Shopping. On-site amenities include a dog park, nearby golf and spacious living. Modern interiors with extra storage.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
14 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1174 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Last updated July 13 at 07:23 PM
5 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
59 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 08:47 PM
11 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Last updated July 7 at 05:07 PM
3 Units Available
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
25 Units Available
Cooper Grant
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Last updated July 15 at 08:47 PM
3 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1161 Madison Ave A
1161 Madison Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Madison A - Property Id: 287505 Beautiful two bedroom apartment on the first floor of a duplex. Basement is available for storage with full-sized washer and dryer. Private, fenced-in yard. Tenant pays gas and electric.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
705 Harrison Ave 2
705 Harrison Ave, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
705 HARRISON AVE COLLINGSWOOD - Property Id: 277573 BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HARDWOOD FLOORS LAUNDRY ON SITE WATER INCLUDED LOTS OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT NEAR SHOPPING MALLS Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
