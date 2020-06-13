Apartment List
1 Apartments for rent in Killdeer, ND

Killdeer Highlands
124 Park Ln, Killdeer, ND
1 Bedroom
$850
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1350 sqft
Killdeer Highlands offers a contemporary, tranquil retreat from the busy life.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Killdeer?
The average rent price for Killdeer rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,000.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Killdeer?
Some of the colleges located in the Killdeer area include Dickinson State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Killdeer?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Killdeer from include Dickinson.

