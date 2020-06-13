1 Apartments for rent in Killdeer, ND

/
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:33 PM
Apartments for rent in Killdeer, ND
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
Killdeer Highlands
124 Park Ln, Killdeer, ND
1 Bedroom
$850
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1350 sqft
Killdeer Highlands offers a contemporary, tranquil retreat from the busy life.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Killdeer rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,000.
Some of the colleges located in the Killdeer area include Dickinson State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Killdeer from include Dickinson.