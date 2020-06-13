Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 AM

33 Apartments for rent in Burlington, ND with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 9 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
Burlington Apartments
141 Valley Avenue, Burlington, ND
2 Bedrooms
$835
1000 sqft
Burlington Apartments *Pet Friendly* Free wifi! - Located in Burlington, ND, these apartments are on the edge Minot making it a nice place to retreat back home to. Take a virtual tour!: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xmqyXGyutmm (RLNE2570019)
Results within 5 miles of Burlington
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
Sunset Pointe
2200 33rd Street NW, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sunset Pointe in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Parkview Place
2031 NW 33rd St, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview Place in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 05:27am
5 Units Available
Country Meadows
2016 NW 33rd St, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$895
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Country Meadows in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated January 21 at 11:16am
94 Units Available
Prairie Heights
3414 21st Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$750
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1342 sqft
Welcome to Prairie Heights Apartments in Minot where you will enjoy spacious floor plans, a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, free wifi, garage included and more! With easy access to Hwy 83 Bypass, Prairie
Results within 10 miles of Burlington
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
47 Units Available
The Wyatt at Northern Lights
1410 30th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$848
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Wyatt @ Northern Lights. Here you will experience the true comforts of home along with the convenience of the services you want.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
11 Units Available
The Chateau
1805 2nd Ave SW, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$815
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near schools and shopping. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available, smoke-free all with central air and dishwashers. Community amenities include a BBQ grill, pool, fitness center and free laundry. Garage included in rent.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:50pm
4 Units Available
Plaza Apartments
3015 16th Street Southwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$845
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1482 sqft
Located near Dakota Square Mall and Splash Down Dakota Water Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom smoke-free units, with extra large closets, central air and dishwashers. Amenities include a fitness center, community balcony and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Terrace Heights
505 4th Street Southwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$495
400 sqft
505 4th Street SW - 3 Available 05/01/20 Terrace Heights - Pet Friendly & Central Location - A quiet Pet Friendly apartment community located near the heart of Minot.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Skyport
2105 5th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$615
750 sqft
Skyport Apartments *Pet Friendly* - Skyport is conveniently nestled on North Hill in close proximity to Broadway, Market Place Foods, and surrounding restaurants.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Lindenwood
3705 2nd St NE, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$865
935 sqft
3705 2nd Street NE 210 Available 07/08/20 Lindenwood Apartments *Free Cable & Wifi!* Pet Friendly Building! - Located in Northeast Minot, Lindenwood Apartments offers quick and easy access to the Minot Air Force Base! Our 3705 building is pet
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Northfield
1 36th Avenue Northeast, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$805
929 sqft
1 36th Ave.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Cedarwood North
525 22nd Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$605
750 sqft
525 22nd Avenue NW D49 Available 07/06/20 Cedarwood North Apartments - Pet Friendly with Heat Paid! - Cedarwood North apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in a great north hill location.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Colton Heights
707 6th Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$875
1036 sqft
Colton Heights - Condo Style Living. Central Location - Colton Heights offers a unique and roomy apartment layout in an off-the-beaten path central area of Minot. Located on a beautiful property with views of the valley.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Brooklyn Heights
411 8th Street Southwest, Minot, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$545
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
645 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brooklyn Heights in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Northdale
2820 5th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$925
1063 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northdale in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Paramount at the Bluffs
1500 35th Ave SE, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$675
645 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Paramount at the Bluffs in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Kenwood on 5th
2821 5th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$935
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kenwood on 5th in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Elk Pointe
2700 20th Ave SW, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$845
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Elk Pointe in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Northern Plains
505 36th Avenue Northeast, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$845
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northern Plains in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
North Highlands
1250 NW 27th Ave, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$950
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new and beautiful! With high quality floor plans and amenities, North Highlands Luxury Apartments offers luxury living at its finest in Minot. With 239 residential units comprised of 206 apartment units and 33 townhomes on 15.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Terrace Pointe Apartments
1800 16th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$855
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace Pointe Apartments in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 5 at 09:28am
1 Unit Available
Glacial Manor
1524 12th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$825
1057 sqft
1530 12th Street NW Glacial Manor has Washer and Dryer In-Unit and Garage Included - Great apartments conveniently located minutes from Minot State University.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 2 at 09:26am
1 Unit Available
Landmark Circle
2102 NW Landmark Cir, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1668 sqft
2126 Landmark Circle Available 07/08/20 Landmark Circle 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath, Open Floor Plan - The open living and kitchen floor plan offer a patio, fully equipped kitchen with a large kitchen island and lots of counter space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Burlington, ND

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Burlington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

