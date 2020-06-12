/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:46 PM
33 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burlington, ND
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 9 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
Burlington Apartments
141 Valley Avenue, Burlington, ND
2 Bedrooms
$835
1000 sqft
Burlington Apartments *Pet Friendly* Free wifi! - Located in Burlington, ND, these apartments are on the edge Minot making it a nice place to retreat back home to. Take a virtual tour!: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xmqyXGyutmm (RLNE2570019)
Results within 5 miles of Burlington
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
Sunset Pointe
2200 33rd Street NW, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$915
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sunset Pointe in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Parkview Place
2031 NW 33rd St, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$945
810 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview Place in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 05:27am
5 Units Available
Country Meadows
2016 NW 33rd St, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$895
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Country Meadows in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated January 21 at 11:16am
94 Units Available
Prairie Heights
3414 21st Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$750
1057 sqft
Welcome to Prairie Heights Apartments in Minot where you will enjoy spacious floor plans, a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, free wifi, garage included and more! With easy access to Hwy 83 Bypass, Prairie
Results within 10 miles of Burlington
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Skyport
2105 5th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$615
750 sqft
Skyport Apartments *Pet Friendly* - Skyport is conveniently nestled on North Hill in close proximity to Broadway, Market Place Foods, and surrounding restaurants.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Lindenwood
3705 2nd St NE, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$865
935 sqft
3705 2nd Street NE 210 Available 07/08/20 Lindenwood Apartments *Free Cable & Wifi!* Pet Friendly Building! - Located in Northeast Minot, Lindenwood Apartments offers quick and easy access to the Minot Air Force Base! Our 3705 building is pet
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Northfield
1 36th Avenue Northeast, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$805
929 sqft
1 36th Ave.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Cedarwood North
525 22nd Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$605
750 sqft
525 22nd Avenue NW D49 Available 07/06/20 Cedarwood North Apartments - Pet Friendly with Heat Paid! - Cedarwood North apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in a great north hill location.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Colton Heights
707 6th Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$875
1036 sqft
Colton Heights - Condo Style Living. Central Location - Colton Heights offers a unique and roomy apartment layout in an off-the-beaten path central area of Minot. Located on a beautiful property with views of the valley.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Westridge
1405 8th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$665
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westridge in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Northdale
2820 5th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$925
1063 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northdale in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Paramount at the Bluffs
1500 35th Ave SE, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$675
645 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Paramount at the Bluffs in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Elk Pointe
2700 20th Ave SW, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$875
1015 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Elk Pointe in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Northern Plains
505 36th Avenue Northeast, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northern Plains in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 11 at 05:14pm
12 Units Available
The Chateau
1805 2nd Ave SW, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$825
1075 sqft
Located near schools and shopping. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available, smoke-free all with central air and dishwashers. Community amenities include a BBQ grill, pool, fitness center and free laundry. Garage included in rent.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 11 at 05:10pm
5 Units Available
Plaza Apartments
3015 16th Street Southwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1167 sqft
Located near Dakota Square Mall and Splash Down Dakota Water Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom smoke-free units, with extra large closets, central air and dishwashers. Amenities include a fitness center, community balcony and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 11 at 05:13pm
19 Units Available
South Pointe
1201 31st Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$775
1040 sqft
Located near Dakota Square Mall and other shopping and dining outlets. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units available, all with updated kitchens, generous closet space and central air. Heat and garage included in rent. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 11 at 05:15pm
19 Units Available
The Commons & Landing at Southgate
1909 31st Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$985
1140 sqft
Located near major highways, Dakota Square Mall, and other shopping and dining venues. One-, two- and three bedroom units, all with central air, vaulted ceilings and walk-in pantries. Community facilities include a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
47 Units Available
The Wyatt at Northern Lights
1410 30th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$989
1068 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt @ Northern Lights. Here you will experience the true comforts of home along with the convenience of the services you want.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
6 Units Available
North Highlands
1250 NW 27th Ave, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1170 sqft
Brand new and beautiful! With high quality floor plans and amenities, North Highlands Luxury Apartments offers luxury living at its finest in Minot. With 239 residential units comprised of 206 apartment units and 33 townhomes on 15.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Terrace Pointe Apartments
1800 16th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$855
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace Pointe Apartments in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Twin Villas
1829 2nd Street Southeast, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$625
675 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Twin Villas in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Remington
205 27th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$795
Remington Apartments - on Minot's North Hill - Remington Apartments are conveniently located near Minots major north/south route. Apartments feature private entry, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit washer & dryer.