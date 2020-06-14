Apartment List
19 Apartments for rent in Youngsville, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Youngsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
$
15 Units Available
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1491 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Caveness Farms Apartment Homes
1760 Pasture Walk Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,456
1475 sqft
Convenient to Capital Boulevard. Floor plans feature master bedrooms with oversized closets, kitchens with pantries, and private patios with scenic views. On-site nature trail, pet park, outdoor swimming pool, and stocked lake with fishing pier.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1381 sqft
Quiet community located close to Wake Forest but in a quiet setting. One-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans have stainless steel sinks, granite countertops and washer/dryer in-unit.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1430 sqft
Come home to Ardmore Heritage located in Wake Forest's upscale Heritage neighborhood with quick access to the area's best dining and shopping.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
445 Marlowe Dr.
445 Marlowe Dr, Franklin County, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom apartment in Youngsville - Property Id: 170227 1 bedroom apartment available for quiet individual. Granite, stainless, hardwood and laundry. Like new 2nd story space includes all utilities.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1612 Pasture Hills Drive
1612 Pasture Hills Drive, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,980
2261 sqft
Beautiful, better than new home in trendy Wake Forest. Rocking chair front porch screened back porch and second floor balcony! Windows everywhere, open kitchen to family room, pantry, stainless and granite kitchen with gas stove.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1346 Legacy Greene Avenue
1346 Legacy Greene Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1739 sqft
Available 6/10.

Last updated June 14 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
3822 Heritage View Trail
3822 Heritage View Trail, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Location, location, location! This beautiful, town home is situated near the Heritage Swim Club and Lazy River! The floor plan features an open living room and dining area, a kitchen with abundant cherry-stained cabinetry, a breakfast bar and
Results within 10 miles of Youngsville
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
55 Units Available
The Residences at Wakefield
12201 Oakwood View Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1465 sqft
Newly renovated units with private balconies, high ceilings and large windows. Conveniently located close to I-540 and Wakefield Shopping Center. Community with a basketball court, lounge and poolside pavilion.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
21 Units Available
Wakefield Glen
2400 Garden Hill Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,143
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1541 sqft
These luxury townhouse apartments boast high ceilings, large walk-in closets, air conditioning, and stainless steel appliances. Amenities feature 24-hr gym, online portal, fire pit, and clubhouse. Close to the Capital Greenway Trail System.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
21 Units Available
Aurum Falls River
1302 Rio Valley Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,118
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1500 sqft
This community is conveniently located near Falls Pointe Shopping Center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Residents enjoy amenities like a trash valet, pool, garage parking and 24-hour gym.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2309 Falls River Avenue
2309 Falls River Avenue, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2752 sqft
2309 Falls River Avenue Available 08/01/20 Lovely North Raleigh Home in Falls River - Lovely home in a park like setting in one of the most sought after North Raleigh communities! Enjoy sidewalks, pocket parks & greenways throughout! Home offers a

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2120 Breezeway Drive #101
2120 Breezeway Drive, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1752 sqft
2120 Breezeway Drive #101 Available 07/03/20 Charming 3br/2.5ba, 3-story townhome in N Raleigh! Avail July 3rd! - Available July 3, 2020! Great North Raleigh townhome with 3 bdrm 2.

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
1 Unit Available
8321 Bratt Avenue - 1
8321 Bratt Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1448 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse conveniently located to I540 and Capital Blvd. Shopping and restaurants nearby. Features an open living room/dining room with fireplace and hardwood floors. Eat-in kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2231 Raven Road
2231 Raven Road, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1550 sqft
Beautiful updated three story town home in the "Breezewood" Subdivison! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, approx 1, 752 square feet. Hardwood floors throughout first floor.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2420 Barton Oaks Drive
2420 Barton Oaks Drive, Raleigh, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3033 sqft
2420 Barton Oaks Drive Available 07/01/20 Upgraded 5 Bedroom Home in Wakefield Plantation! - WALK to Wakefield Schools & YMCA! 5 bed/3.5 bath home.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2044 Rainy Lake Street
2044 Rainy Lake Street, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3437 sqft
Available 6/24/20. Beautiful home in a convenient Wake Forest Location! Family room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Lots of natural light. First floor office. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3421 Pritchard Court
3421 Pritchard Court, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2900 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home Freshly Updated - Beautifully updated, Move-in Ready home conveniently located off of Forestville Road in close proximity to Hwy 401 and I-540. Interior features large living, dining and family rooms with hardwood flooring.

Last updated December 10 at 05:44pm
1 Unit Available
1616 Forest Road
1616 Forest Rd, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1211 sqft
Beautifully redone throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Youngsville, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Youngsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

