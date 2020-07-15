Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:15 PM

88 Apartments for rent in Westport, NC with balconies

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7545 Red Robin Trail
7545 Red Robin Trl, Westport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1600 sqft
Desirable Spacious Country Home with Lots of Charm Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3733 Shannon Loop
3733 Shannon Loop, Westport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1450 sqft
3733 Shannon Loop Available 07/21/20 Great 3 bedroom / 2 bath home in private little neighborhood off Webbs Rd. - Great 3 bedroom / 2 bath home in private little neighborhood off Webbs Rd. Large bedrooms and the master has three closets.
Results within 1 mile of Westport

1 of 29

Last updated October 16 at 10:41 PM
1 Unit Available
7807 Hickory Creek Drive
7807 Hickory Creek Drive, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2016 sqft
Spacious RANCH manufactured double wide on a large 1.
Results within 5 miles of Westport
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
16 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1321 sqft
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
11 Units Available
Riverwalk
6857 Riverwalk Loop, Denver, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1206 sqft
Riverwalk is located at 6857 Riverwalk Loop Denver, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
6 Units Available
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1143 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$954
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW & IMPROVED CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES: Redesigned 24/7 Clubhouse featuring NEW Cardio/Strength Fitness Center with LifeFitness Interactive Cardio Equipment: virtual trainer, smartphone connectivity, and more; NEW Media/Wi-Fi Lounge & Business

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
6383 Kidville Rd
6383 Kidville Road, Lincoln County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1120 sqft
Two Bedroom Duplex in Denver - Great two-story, two bedroom, one and a half bath duplex. Kitchen includes dishwasher, electric range, and refrigerator. Large living room, all bedrooms upstairs, washer/dryer hook-ups, deck and outdoor storage closet.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8419 Normandy Road
8419 Normandy Road, Lincoln County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
5655 sqft
Beautiful lake views w/ a swimming pool and a hot tub! Vaulted ceilings in spacious living room, extensive cabinetry in the kitchen, large master suite w/ a luxurious master bath on the main level.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
113 Birdie Court
113 Birdie Court, Iredell County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
924 sqft
113 Birdie Court Available 08/13/20 924sf 2br 2ba - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, No Garage (RLNE5915495)

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2553 Brawley School Rd.
2553 Brawley School Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,190
3405 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath House Near Lake Norman - Property Id: 29476 Beautiful home on spacious wooded corner lot almost an acre in size with views of Lake Norman.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
7483 Bluff Point Ln
7483 Bluff Point Lane, Lowesville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
Super 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Super 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse for rent in the awesome community of The Bluffs at Waterside Crossing in Denver. Fresh paint and new light fixtures/ceiling fans being done now.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4155 Slanting Bridge Rd
4155 Slanting Bridge Road, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 07/30/20 3 bed 2 bath in Sherrills Ford - Property Id: 127879 Very nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in Sherrills Ford. Covered,front and rear porches, extra large carport, paved drive and private.

1 of 41

Last updated April 25 at 04:00 PM
1 Unit Available
442 Greenbay Road
442 Greenbay Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3400 sqft
Price quoted is for a 30 day rental until April 1st, 2020. Property is a short term rental and is available for shorter rental period than 30 days - contact agent for more details.

1 of 36

Last updated October 16 at 10:41 PM
1 Unit Available
20420 Island Forest Drive
20420 Island Forest Drive, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3543 sqft
Luxury living on southern Lake Norman from this waterfront oasis! Lush landscaping, fountains and garden surround fabulous main channel views an exquisite details.

1 of 17

Last updated May 15 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
18665 Vineyard Point Lane
18665 Vineyard Point Lane, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1143 sqft
Fabulous ground floor unit with stunning water views. Great location - convenient to everything! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath with new flooring and paint. Granite kitchen, fireplace and lovely deck to enjoy the view.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
18742 Nautical Drive #105
18742 Nautical Drive, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1019 sqft
2 bedroom condo in Admirals Quarters - 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo. Wonderful view of the pond and fountain. Covered patio. Open floor plan. Tile shower in master bath. Fireplace in living room. (RLNE4090643)

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
19909 Henderson Road
19909 Henderson Road, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
999 sqft
Fully furnished PENTHOUSE in Windward complex, next door to Hello Sailor restaurant and bar! This unit is completely renovated and a must see! Third floor with vaulted ceilings, decorative fireplace and sectional sofa in living room.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
13909 Hastings Farm Rd
13909 Hastings Farm Road, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1400 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home in the Hagers Ferry community! The kitchen features an eat-in area as well as a complete appliance package with stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher! The great room features vaulted ceilings as

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7840 Village Harbor Drive
7840 Village Harbor Drive, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1257 sqft
PENTHOUSE condo overlooking the community pool and Lake Norman in Cornelius For Rent! The building has an elevator for easy access to this condo that has new carpet and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
6381 Kidville Rd
6381 Kidville Road, Lincoln County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1280 sqft
Two Story Duplex in Denver - Great two-story, two bedroom, one and a half bath duplex. Kitchen includes dishwasher, electric range, and refrigerator. Large living room, all bedrooms upstairs, washer/dryer hook-ups, deck and outdoor storage closet.
Results within 10 miles of Westport
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
Waterlynn
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments just 20 minutes outside of Charlotte with easy access to I-77. Resort-style swimming pool and BBQ/Picnic area for entertaining. Units come with w/d and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
11 Units Available
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$996
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1237 sqft
We are now accepting self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Huntersville
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,066
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,461
1345 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Westport, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Westport renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

