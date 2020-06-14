Apartment List
/
NC
/
rural hall
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

41 Apartments for rent in Rural Hall, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rural Hall renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Hall
990 Sea Shell Ct, Rural Hall, NC
1 Bedroom
$781
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy rural charm while staying close to the city! Only 15 minutes from Winston-Salem, this pet-friendly community contains a coffee bar, internet cafe, playground and pool. Washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors in recently renovated units.
Results within 1 mile of Rural Hall

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1252 Mizpah Church Rd
1252 Mizpah Church Road Northwest, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
Nice 4 Bedroom Brick Ranch Home In Rural Hall - Nice 4 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch home. Has hardwood floors and a full basement with lot's of storage. Kitchen includes fridge, dishwasher and stove. Dining room off kitchen. Large living room.
Results within 5 miles of Rural Hall
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$780
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1052 sqft
Brandemere Apartment Homes offers a serene community lifestyle in the historic Bethabara Old Town neighborhood of northwest Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and within two miles of Wake Forest University.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Bethabara Point
1800 Bethabara Pointe Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$655
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1179 sqft
Here at Bethabara Pointe in Winston-Salem, we strive to provide you with the amenities you need in order to live a life of simple comfort.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Town and Country Estates
1 Unit Available
4251 Mill Creek Road
4251 Mill Creek Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1759 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1799 Polo Road
1799 Polo Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
June 15th showings/tours available. Move in date Aug 1st. Take a tour! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms gorgeous home conveniently located within minutes to both major hospitals, Wake Forest University, restaurants, and shopping centers.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Cherryview
1 Unit Available
152 Blaze St
152 Blaze Street, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
925 sqft
Cozy Brick House with Spacious Yard! - 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath, cozy home ready for move in today. Wood flooring throughout the living room and bedrooms. Homely kitchen will appliances included, such as range and refrigerator.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Woodberry Forest
1 Unit Available
122 Rosedale Cir
122 Rosedale Circle, Winston-Salem, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1979 sqft
Perfect student housing. You can walk or ride your bike to WFU. This house has 4/5 bedrooms and 3 baths.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Retnuh Hills
1 Unit Available
222 motor rd - 54
222 Motor Road, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$640
1050 sqft
WHY SPEND MONEY ON ALL THE THINGS WE DO NOT USE IN AN APARTMENT COMMUNITY? CAN YOU SWIM IN A OUTSIDE POOL IN THE WINTER TIME? HOW OFTEN WILL YOU USE THE CLUBHOUSE? I AM JUST ASKING,..
Results within 10 miles of Rural Hall
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Plant 64
545 Power Plant Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,159
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the guidance on COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of our team members, residents, and customers, site management offices are closed to the general public.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
Westend
56 Units Available
West End Station
206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West End Station in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Downtown Winston-Salem
19 Units Available
50 West Fourth
50 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
Studio
$920
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
965 sqft
The Forsyth County Courthouse is located at 50 West Fourth in the central business district of Winston-Salem and is surrounded by both historic and modern office buildings.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1243 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
22 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1089 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Westdale
14 Units Available
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,041
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1097 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
20 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
Ardmore
35 Units Available
The Residences at Diamond Ridge
730 Anson St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$559
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$664
1178 sqft
Casual, Care-free Living\nCome home to The Residences at Diamond Ridge and live the lifestyle of which you have always dreamed.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
83 Units Available
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,124
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1069 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Atwood Acres
8 Units Available
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,032
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1058 sqft
Fantastic community with oversized floor plans, eat-in kitchens and updated appliances. On-site pool, media room, grill area and 24-hour gym. Fantastic dog park. Residents can enjoy a modern layout and a business center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
4 Units Available
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$879
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
993 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and a wood-burning fireplace. Swim in the resort style pool then relax on the sundeck. 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Winston-Salem
5 Units Available
The Gallery Lofts
181 E 6th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1342 sqft
This Downtown community features a coffee bar, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym. One- and two-bedroom apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. There's plenty of shopping and dining along Main and Trade Streets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Downtown Winston-Salem
Contact for Availability
757 North Apartments
757 N Chestnut St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
In Downtown Winston-Salem near Wake Forest University. On-site fitness center, patios or balconies, spacious interiors. An outdoor lounge offers a grilling area and TV, ideal for spending time with friends.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Downtown Winston-Salem
Contact for Availability
The Residences at the R.J. Reynolds Building
51 East 4th Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
State-of-the-art fitness center with half-court basketball, two-lane bowling alley, gym and more. On-site Kimpton restaurant. Units boast city views with large double-pane windows. Concierge and valet provided.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Fork
1 Unit Available
207 Piccadilly Drive
207 Piccadilly Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1193 sqft
Convenient location-Off Country Club Road-3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with basment - Country Club Road Area-One level home with basement, 3 bedrooms, large kitchen with tons of storage.,1.5 bath home approx 1193 square feet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rural Hall, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rural Hall renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Rural Hall 1 BedroomsRural Hall 2 BedroomsRural Hall 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRural Hall 3 Bedrooms
Rural Hall Apartments with BalconyRural Hall Apartments with GymRural Hall Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRural Hall Apartments with Parking
Rural Hall Apartments with PoolRural Hall Dog Friendly ApartmentsRural Hall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCHigh Point, NCMooresville, NCBurlington, NC
Kernersville, NCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCClemmons, NC
Jamestown, NCThomasville, NCReidsville, NCKannapolis, NCLewisville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeCatawba College
Forsyth Technical Community CollegeHigh Point University
Mitchell Community College