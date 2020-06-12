34 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newport, NC

Apartment List
1 Unit Available
1606 New Bern St
1606 New Bern Street, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with separate 2 car garage and large fenced-in yard. House features original hardwood floors throughout, vinyl windows and an updated kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
202 Sheila Court
202 Sheila Court, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1500 sqft
Available 7/1/2020This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers great luxury with an eat-in kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric range. The open living room is perfect for entertaining family and friends.
Results within 5 miles of Newport

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
503 A Village Green Dive
503 A Village Green Dr, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1446 sqft
Amazing Furnished Bradywine property in Morehead City - Amazing Furnished Bradywine property in Morehead City! The covered front porch welcomes you to step inside this professionally furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome that looks straight out of a

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
103 Pirates Lane
103 Pirates Lane, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
103 Pirates Lane Available 07/07/20 3 bedroom Home Located Conveniently in Havelock - Available 7/7/2020 This College Park Subdivision 3 bedroom home is right where you need it to be in Havelock.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Havelock
1 Unit Available
219 Bryan Street
219 Bryan Street, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
219 Bryan Street, Havelock, NC - Property Id: 294412 NO PETS/ NO SMOKING! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 bedroom 1 full bath home in the heart of Havelock.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
138 Hawthorne Dr
138 Hawthorne Drive, Pine Knoll Shores, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1520 sqft
Open and spacious floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath home nestle back from the street. Front wrap around deck has vaulted ceiling in living room. Large working kitchen. Huge laundry room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
408 Hardy Rd
408 Hardy Road, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2221 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION! Well Maintained Family Home! Home boasts over 2200 sq ft with 3 Large Bedrooms.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
533 Village Green Drive
533 Village Green Drive, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2360 sqft
This exquisite three-bedroom, two and a half baths, two-story condo, one car garage comes with a large bonus room you can use as a 4th bedroom or an office.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
1209 Wormwood Branch Court
1209 Wormwood Court, Havelock, NC
One of the largest floor plans in Southern Terrace with 4 bedrooms plus a FROG. Includes formal dining room and spacious family room. Large closets in all bedrooms. Back yard fenced with shed for additional storage.Pets are negotiable.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
425 Rams Road
425 Rams Road, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$915
1100 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that offers a spacious living room with fireplace to cozy up next to on those chilly winter nights. Equipped eat-in kitchen that gives you lots of storage and counter space includes range and refrigerator.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
143 Hibbs Road Ext
143 Hibbs Road Ext, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, single story home with easy access to Highway 24.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
107 Casey Lane
107 Casey Lane, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
Very clean, well-maintained home in established neighborhood in Newport. 3 beds/2 full baths, large eat-in kitchen opens to spacious living room. Huge backyard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
914 Gum Branch Court
914 Gum Branch Court, Havelock, NC
Spacious home in Havelock with fenced back yard, fireplace, 2 car garage and more! Ready for move in July 15 2020, this home features 4 bedrooms with a bonus room that could be 5th, 2 bathrooms, living room with gas fireplace, dining room and eat in

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1505 Salter Path Road
1505 Salter Path Road, Indian Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
Newly remodeled, direct oceanfront, corner unit located on the third floor of the quiet C building. Amazing panoramic views of the ocean from the living room, kitchen, balcony, & master bedroom.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
517 Egret Lake Drive
517 Egret Lake Drive, Pine Knoll Shores, NC
Gorgeous custom executive home in Pine Knoll Shores. 5 bedroom. 4 bath. Lovely hardwood flooring, fireplace w/gas logs. Abundant outdoor living space. Master suite includes large his/hers vanities & closets.

1 of 11

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
405 Cottonwood Court
405 Cottonwood Lane, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms home available in Southern Terrace! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Living room with gas burning fireplace and strategically spaced ceiling fans throughout the home.
Results within 10 miles of Newport

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Manchester Rd
115 Manchester Road, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1450 sqft
115 Manchester Rd Available 07/08/20 Desired Westbrooke Home in Havelock - Available 7/8/2020 Beautiful single family home located close to base and shopping. Large living room with gas fireplace and ceiling fan.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1202 Bay Street
1202 Bay Street, Morehead City, NC
Historic Downtown Morehead City! Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath Home - Walk to Water, Shops, more - 4 Bedrooms in heart of Downtown Morehead City! Walk to water and waterfront shops around the corner! Updated 4 bedroom, 1 full and 1 half bath downtown

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cherry Branch
1 Unit Available
403 Jacqueline Dr
403 Jacqueline Drive, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1500 sqft
403 Jacqueline Dr Available 08/07/20 Beautiful Family Home in Cherry Branch! - Available 8/7/2020 This ranch style home offers you an open floor plan and large living room (20x16), dining area (10x10).

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cherry Branch
1 Unit Available
202 War Admiral Dr.
202 War Admiral Drive, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
2000 sqft
Cherry Branch Neighborhood - Don't miss this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the desirable Cherry Branch neighborhood. This home features full use of the amenities in Cherry Branch including the pool, basketball courts, ect.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1409 Bay Street
1409 Bay Street, Morehead City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
Charming Newly Renovated 3 bedroom home in heart of historic downtown Morehead City! - Charming three (3) bedroom home in the heart of the historic downtow Morehead City (located in Carteret County) available for LONG TERM rental only.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
110 Grist Mill Drive
110 Grist Mill Drive, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1274 sqft
Great house in quiet rural neighborhood 12 minutes from Cherry Point, 10 minutes from Havelock Senior High, 9 minutes to Havelock Parks and Rec.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
512 Cougar Place
512 Cougar Place, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$965
1100 sqft
Available 7/1/20203 bedroom house with a living room and fireplace, dining room, kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Chain link fence yard. Large sized yard. No smoking in house. No Pets.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Cherry Branch
1 Unit Available
101 War Admiral Drive
101 War Admiral Drive, Craven County, NC
Just a minutes walk to the Cherry Branch Clubhouse with playground, pool and more this home is sure to please inside and out! Home features a lovely manicured outdoor oasis featuring beautiful plants and fruit treats, a covered outdoor patio area

