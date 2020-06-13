Apartment List
/
NC
/
jamestown
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

80 Apartments for rent in Jamestown, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Millis and Main
4301 Millis Rd, Jamestown, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1340 sqft
One to three-bedroom apartments moments from the Jamestown Parkway. This pet-friendly community features a car washing station, fire pit, and sparkling pool. Units have luxury touches including wood floors.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
104 Mendenhall Road
104 Mendenhall Road, Jamestown, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2000 sqft
Large Updated Home w/ Sun Room and Basement. Three Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms upstairs - the Finished Basement could be used as the third Bedroom or a Den. Hardwood and Laminate Flooring. Kitchen has Granite Counter-tops.
Results within 1 mile of Jamestown

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3139 Sedgefield Gate Road
3139 Sedgefield Gate Road, Guilford County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Nice 1 level townhome in Sedgefield area of Greensboro NC. - Nice 1 level townhome in Sedgefield area of Greensboro NC. Near golf, shopping, dining and highways. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nottingham
1 Unit Available
3946 Elizabeth Glen Way
3946 Elizabeth Glen Way, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1406 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Bright End Unit Townhome - Property Id: 283847 Lovely end unit in middle of Lakeside community gorgeous view of the lake and sunsets. Laminate floors accent the living room with cozy gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Jamestown
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
16 Units Available
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,078
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
50 Units Available
The Avenue
5939 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
999 sqft
This pet-friendly community is within walking distance of Harris Teeter and Starbucks. On-site bark park, walking trails, and a fitness center. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and storage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$730
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1418 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$837
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1247 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
37 Units Available
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$912
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,231
1443 sqft
Oversized floor plans, with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and granite counters. Utility packages allow for all-in-one rent payment. Pool, gym and media theater. Surrounded by shopping center full of restaurants, stores and multi-screen cinema.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Pinecroft Place
1606 J Pinecroft Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Now! Pinecroft Place Apartments......
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Stonesthrow Apartment Homes
3501 Farmington Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$726
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$742
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
1178 sqft
Garden-style apartment homes. Yoga studio and gym on site. Large one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets and extra storage. Private balcony/patio. Easy access to I-40/I-85.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Bridford Lake
1150 Bridford Lake Cir, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,236
1434 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-73. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup and other luxurious amenities. Community features include 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
10 Units Available
Lake's Edge Apartments
5646 W Market St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$770
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lake's Edge Apartments in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
30 Units Available
7029 West
7029 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$864
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1524 sqft
Upscale floor plans overlooking the pool area. Apartments feature granite countertops and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground, internet cafe and 24-hour cardio studio. Garage available. Dog park on site.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
11 Units Available
Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$755
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
A short drive from I-40 and I-73. Modern, spacious homes with hardwood flooring, carpet, kitchen appliances and carpet. Large residential community with a tennis court, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
16 Units Available
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$921
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,292
1283 sqft
Furnished apartments with expansive closets. Car wash area, trash valet, pool and sundeck. A leash-free dog park and a pool table in the clubhouse. Near Oak Hollow Lake, just north of Interstate 74.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Eastchester Ridge
2120 Chester Ridge Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$928
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually will receive waived application and admin fees! Call or message to reach our leasing team today for details.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
1 Unit Available
Enclave at Deep River
4203 River Birch Loop, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designed for comfort and convenience, these units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations. Amenities include dishwashers, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and private patios and balconies.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
4731 Tower Road
4731 Tower Road, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
NW Two Story Townhome in Desirable Location. Just Painted. New Wood Like Flooring on Main level and New Capet in Bedrooms. Kitchen has: Stove, Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave and a Dish-washer. Living Room has an Electric Fire Place.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5727 Bramblegate Road
5727 Bramblegate Road, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
Two story townhouse with half bath downstairs and two bedrooms/2 baths upstairs. Convenient location off Guilford College Rd. Easy access to I-40 and Wendover Ave. Electric heat/central air. Water included in rent.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairview Homes
1 Unit Available
3925 Overland Hts Apt D
3925 Overland Heights, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
904 sqft
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 3925-D Overland Heights, Greensboro, NC 27407: Two story townhome featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Tile flooring throughout main level. Carpet upstairs. Kitchen with gas stove & new dishwasher.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Thicket
1 Unit Available
4312-A Edith Lane
4312 Edith Ln, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
938 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath Condo Near Wendover Avenue - Comfortable, affordable condo with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Located near Wendover Ave and I-40 for convenient commute to work or shopping.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairview Homes
1 Unit Available
3923 Overland Hts Apt B
3923 Overland Heights, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$625
728 sqft
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 3923-B Overland Heights, Greensboro, NC 27407: 2 bedroom, 1 bath two story townhome. Large living room area. Tile flooring throughout entire downstairs. Fresh paint throughout. Gas stove. New carpet upstairs.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1408 East Martin Luther King Jr Dr
1408 E Martin Luther King Jr Dr, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1450 sqft
Large home with lots of charm! Ready for move in Now! - Call TVinci Properties today to schedule a Tour: 336-870-0768 Visit our website for more information and to apply online. www.tvinciproperties.com/vacancies This home has it all.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Jamestown, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Jamestown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Jamestown 2 BedroomsJamestown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJamestown 3 BedroomsJamestown Apartments with BalconyJamestown Apartments with Garage
Jamestown Apartments with GymJamestown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJamestown Apartments with ParkingJamestown Apartments with Pool
Jamestown Apartments with Washer-DryerJamestown Dog Friendly ApartmentsJamestown Furnished ApartmentsJamestown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCHigh Point, NCBurlington, NCKernersville, NC
Mebane, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCClemmons, NCGraham, NC
Rural Hall, NCThomasville, NCReidsville, NCLewisville, NCDanville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford Technical Community CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeForsyth Technical Community College
High Point University