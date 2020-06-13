Apartment List
/
NC
/
james city
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:31 AM

25 Apartments for rent in James City, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
116 Portia Court
116 Portia Court, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Enjoy the privacy and serenity of this home surrounded by over one acre of rolling wooded terrain abundant with flowering trees and shrubs. Immaculately maintained home close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.
Results within 1 mile of James City

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Downtown New Bern
1 Unit Available
320 Sky Sail Boulevard
320 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
808 sqft
Beautiful furnished 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom located on the Waterfront in Downtown. Short walk to everything. Granite countertops, stainless steal appliances and hardwood flooring.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Downtown New Bern
1 Unit Available
418 Johnson St
418 Johnson Street, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2500 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Downtown Blue Manor 1 - Property Id: 274194 Large townhouse located in historic district. Two short blocks from downtown New Bern. 1 king bed 1 full and two twins. The kitchen is fully equipped including small appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Five Points
1 Unit Available
408 Skysail Blvd
408 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Available!!! - Luxury Water View Condo in Historic Downtown New Bern. View of the Trent River from the balcony. Bosch Appliances, high ceilings, granite counter tops, fitness center. Parking garage with a parking garage. (RLNE1846845)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
James City
1 Unit Available
100 Joshua Norman Drive
100 Joshua Norman Dr, New Bern, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,465
1888 sqft
Available 8/7/2020New Bern Home in Creekside Village. Beautiful home in New Bern offers spacious living room with fireplace. The equipped kitchen with range/oven, refrigerator, built-in microwave and dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of James City
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
19 Units Available
Reserve at Glenburnie
100 Gurten St, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,148
1283 sqft
These large apartment homes are furnished and feature walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Plenty of dining and shopping along South Glenburnie Road.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
10 Units Available
Colony Village
3301 Brunswick Ave, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$838
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,128
1000 sqft
Minutes to Downtown New Bern. Garden-style apartments and townhomes feature spacious bedrooms with ample storage and modern kitchens with energy-efficient appliances. Attractive landscaped community with swimming pool and picnic areas.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
221 Church Hill Court
221 Church Hill Court, New Bern, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
913 sqft
221 Churchill Court - Fantastic Tri-Plex Unit Available Now in the Derby Park Subdivision! - Adorable and energy-efficient triplex available in the Derby Park Subdivision. 2 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
209 Murdock Way
209 Murdock Way, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1484 sqft
209 Murdock Way in the West Crossroads Subdivision. Fenced Backyard! Photos to follow on Monday! - This home has everything you need for your family and is conveniently located to MCAS Cherry Point, Historic New Bern, Greenville & Jacksonville.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bridgeton
1 Unit Available
918-B Brawley Sch Rd
918 North B Street, Bridgeton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
855 sqft
855sf 1br 1.5ba - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 1 Car Garage (RLNE5798988)

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
4005 Marina Townes
4005 Marina Townes Dr, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
4005 Marina Townes Available 06/19/20 Gorgeous furnished 3BR/3BA Marina Front Condo - This furnished condo has 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
1426 Mona Passage Court
1426 Mona Passage Court, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2100 sqft
Beautiful Brick 3 BR/ 2 BA home in Fairfield Harbour - Located on a quiet street this Brick 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home split floor plan in Fairfield Harbour has large rooms with Cathedral ceilings in the Living, Dining and Sunroom.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
120 Wingate Drive
120 Wingate Drive, Brices Creek, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2575 sqft
Elegant home in desirable Hunters Ridge neighborhood located close to historic down town New Bern and MCAS Cherry Point.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
101 Bargate Drive
101 Bargate Drive, Brices Creek, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2466 sqft
Well maintained home in sought after community of Hunters Ridge close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1700 Riverbank Lane
1700 Riverbank Ln, Brices Creek, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2750 sqft
Spacious 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, plus a large FROG on the 2nd level. Hardwood floors in the living and dining areas, ceramic tile bathrooms, granite countertops, Formal Dining Room. Screen porch, fenced in yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
308 Daniels Street
308 Daniels Street, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
Lovely home close to downtown shopping, restaurants and medical facilities. It has it ALL. Open living area with patio area off of the master bedroom. The backyard is fenced in with a fire pit. Upstairs holds the 3rd bedroom and half bath.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
1509 Harbourside Drive
1509 Harbourside Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC
1 Bedroom
$695
800 sqft
Efficiency unit in Fairfield Harbour now available. Unit comes with a queen bed, loveseat, 2 night stands, chairs, coffee maker, TV & stand, vaccum cleaner, steam iron & ironing board, broom & dust pan. Has carpet throughout & vinyl in the Bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Carolina Pines
1 Unit Available
120 Blackheath Drive
120 Blackheath Drive, Neuse Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
2200 sqft
Available 8/7/2020Beautiful home in the desirable golf community of Carolina Pines will welcome you home to a large living room with high ceilings, fan and gas fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Carolina Pines
1 Unit Available
122 Blackheath Drive
122 Blackheath Drive, Neuse Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2376 sqft
A MUST-SEE RENTAL in a desirable neighborhood. Convenient downtown to New Bern, Havelock, Cherry Point, and beaches.
Results within 10 miles of James City
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Woodland Crossing Apartments
2590 Woodland Ave, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1419 sqft
Cozy homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, tennis courts and picnic areas. Steps from Twin Rivers Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near US 70.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River Bend
1 Unit Available
7 Pillory Circle
7 Pillory Circle, River Bend, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
7 Pillory Circle - Apartment available in the River Bend Subdivision! - Cozy up in this duplex, built-in 1982, offering 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and a screened-in back porch! The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, a range, and a dishwasher.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Manchester Rd
115 Manchester Road, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1450 sqft
115 Manchester Rd Available 07/08/20 Desired Westbrooke Home in Havelock - Available 7/8/2020 Beautiful single family home located close to base and shopping. Large living room with gas fireplace and ceiling fan.

1 of 53

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
River Bend
1 Unit Available
201 Shoreline Drive
201 Shoreline Drive, River Bend, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2700 sqft
201 Shoreline Drive - River Bend Subdivision Golf Course View! - River Bend Subdivision with Golf Course View! 3 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms. 2700 square ft, (2) story home with hard wood floors through out.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
114 Apache Tr
114 Apache Trail, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
1275 sqft
114 Apache Tr Available 04/07/20 Townhouse Located Conveniently Near Base - This end unit 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse will take your breath away! Great location! Close to MCAS Cherry Point, schools, beaches and shopping.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in James City, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for James City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

James City 3 BedroomsJames City Apartments with Balcony
James City Apartments with ParkingJames City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
James City Dog Friendly ApartmentsJames City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCSneads Ferry, NCBeaufort, NCWinterville, NC
Newport, NCWashington, NCPiney Green, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NC
Swansboro, NCRiver Bend, NCMorehead City, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Craven Community CollegePitt Community College
East Carolina University