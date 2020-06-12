Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 PM

82 Apartments for rent in Half Moon, NC with balcony

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
405 Raintree Rd
405 Raintree Road, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1508 sqft
405 Raintree Rd Available 06/17/20 Right outside City Limits! - Adorable home located right outside the city limits with convenience to all shopping and bases.

1 of 4

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
402 Cedar Creek Drive
402 Cedar Creek Drive, Half Moon, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
882 sqft
402 Cedar Creek Drive Available 04/01/20 Affordable, Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath - Affordable duplex in Cedar Creek. Living room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace, and ceiling fan. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances, and a laundry area.
Results within 1 mile of Half Moon

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
169 River Winding Rd
169 River Winding Road, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
3150 sqft
This home is fabulous and is exactly what you are looking for. Space galore, huge yard, fantastic bedrooms, multiple bonus areas. Home has a formal dining room, formal living room, open kitchen with stainless appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6001 Grandeur Avenue
6001 Grandeur Avenue, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$870
6001 Grandeur Avenue Available 05/29/20 2Bed/2.5Bth Duplex W/Scrned Porch! 6001Grandeur - Centrally located Townhome perfect for entertaining and close to shopping and restaurants. 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Half Moon
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Place
100 Windsor Cir, Jacksonville, NC
Studio
$689
436 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Windsor Place, we are committed to creating a welcoming community for all! From lush interiors to gorgeous landscape, we deliver our residents pure bliss and happiness.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
111 River Bluff Drive
111 River Bluff Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2093 sqft
Welcome home to 111 River Bluff Drive in Jacksonville. This 3Br, 2Ba sits on nearly half an acre near the end of a cul-de-sac.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
106 Annie Road
106 Annie Road, Richlands, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
**1/2 month free rent off 1st full month's rent * Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with converted garage for bonus/den, covered back patio, privacy fenced back yard and nice storage shed. $40 nonrefundable application fee per applicant.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
222 Stagecoach Drive
222 Stagecoach Drive, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2006 sqft
222 Stagecoach Drive Available 07/01/20 4 BR/ 3 Full baths! City Convenience @ Carolina Forest! - Looking for a large home with a 1st floor master bedroom? Check this out! 3 bedrooms on the 1st level with a split floor plan and 4th bedroom over

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
307 AltaVista Loop
307 Altavista Loop, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2232 sqft
307 AltaVista Loop Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4BR/ 3.5 Full Bath with attached Garage. - Interior photos coming soon! Wonderful 4 bedroom with 3 full bath home located in the heart of the city in Northside @ the Commons.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
901 Daniel Drive
901 Daniel Drive, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1980 sqft
901 Daniel Drive Available 07/06/20 901 Daniel - Beautiful Home Available! - This Cape Cod Style home in Northwoods will not last long! 4 bedroom, 2 baths with first floor master! Real wood floors! Large closet space! Covered back

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1006 Onsville Dr
1006 Onsville Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1046 sqft
1006 Onsville Dr Available 07/01/20 NEWLY RENOVATED RENTAL HOME!! - This home is an absolute DREAM it has been NEWLY RENOVATED and features 3 BR, 2 full baths, PLUS a Carport.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
607 Streamwood Drive
607 Streamwood Dr, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$847
1024 sqft
607 Streamwood Drive Available 06/19/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse, Centrally Located, Pet Negotiable - Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home that is centrally located in Jacksonville.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
205 Falling Leaf Court
205 Falling Leaf Court, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1236 sqft
This adorable home in Live Oak Estates has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The open floorplan, lets you watch the family while cooking dinner. The backyard is absolutely amazing.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
324 Union Chapel Church Road
324 Union Chapel Church Road, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$775
Just off the main street interchanges for convenience to Richlands or Jacksonville secluded back yard This 3 bedroom offers space for everyone open great room concept for the main gathering area and spacious front porch and a back deck make this

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1906 Countrywood Boulevard
1906 Countrywood Boulevard, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Well maintained duplex close to Camp Geiger and Air Station. Home comes complete with 2 bedrooms with ample closet space, 2 bathrooms, newer roof, front porch, locking storage room off spacious back patio, and wood burning fireplace in living room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
221 Lakewood Drive
221 Lakewood Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$825
Water, trash, and lawn service included. Covered front porch leads into the carpeted living room. Kitchen has an eat in dining area, range, and refrigerator. Off of the kitchen is the laundry room with washer and dryer.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
246 Blue Creek Farms Drive
246 Blue Creek Farms Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2092 sqft
Spacious well cared for 3 bed/2 bath home with full Bonus room in Blue Creek Farms is located in a peaceful, well maintained neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
808 Solomon Drive
808 Solomon Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
You will love this Carolina Plantations home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
403 Dewitt Street
403 Dewitt Street, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom brick house located in the lovely Forest Grove Subdivision. This home features a large gravel driveway, nice back deck, newer interior paint job, and all newer flooring, and so much more!!!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1025 Daniel Court
1025 Daniel Court, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Located in a popular Jacksonville neighborhood, this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready and waiting for you to make it yours.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
109 Bellechasse Way
109 Bellechasse Way, Jacksonville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
Located in one of Jacksonville''s sought out neighborhoods, Evansbrook. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath house is simply elegant with an amazing double balcony.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1826 Countrywood Boulevard
1826 Countrywood Boulevard, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Well maintained duplex close to Camp Geiger and Air Station. Home comes complete with 2 bedrooms with ample closet space, 2 bathrooms, newer roof, front porch, locking storage room off spacious back patio, and wood burning fireplace in living room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
300 Walken Woods Lane
300 Walkens Woods Lane, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome home to Carolina Forest! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has everything you have been searching for with a large covered front porch in the front and a back yard perfect for entertaining.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
27 E Doris Avenue
27 Doris Ave E, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
992 sqft
WELCOME HOME.....
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Half Moon, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Half Moon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

