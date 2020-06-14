Apartment List
16 Apartments for rent in Bermuda Run, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bermuda Run renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
$
Bermuda Run
30 Units Available
Comet Bermuda Run
159 West Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1138 sqft
New Apartment Homes in Bermuda Run, NC!Life in Bermuda Run is about effortless living with plenty of activities to enjoy with family and friends. Local charm radiates all around you with quick access to golf, restaurants, bars, and shops.
$
8 Units Available
Hawk Ridge
400 Hawk Ridge Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
Studio
$685
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
864 sqft
Move in Now and Get Up to One Month Free! Two Bedrooms starting at $799 Two bed/ two bath with 12 month lease. 1/2 month rent free on a 6 month lease. Restrictions apply.
20 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
8 Units Available
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,032
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1058 sqft
Fantastic community with oversized floor plans, eat-in kitchens and updated appliances. On-site pool, media room, grill area and 24-hour gym. Fantastic dog park. Residents can enjoy a modern layout and a business center.
28 Units Available
Burke Ridge Crossing
2112 Burke Meadows Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$956
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1283 sqft
In the Hanes Mall professional district. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, extra storage and a patio or balcony. Fully furnished. On-site valet service, internet cafe, coffee bar and media room. Garage available.
4 Units Available
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$879
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
993 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and a wood-burning fireplace. Swim in the resort style pool then relax on the sundeck. 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.

1 Unit Available
207 Piccadilly Drive
207 Piccadilly Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1193 sqft
Convenient location-Off Country Club Road-3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with basment - Country Club Road Area-One level home with basement, 3 bedrooms, large kitchen with tons of storage.,1.5 bath home approx 1193 square feet.

1 Unit Available
4981 Wyngate Village Dr
4981 Wyngate Village Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage & Community Pool In Wyngate Villages - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage. Great location. Right off Jonestown Rd. Convenient to Hanes Mall Blvd and Interstate 40.

1 Unit Available
5316 Farm House Trail
5316 Farm House Trail, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1356 sqft
5316 Farm House Trail Available 08/01/20 Wyngate Village-2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome - Wyngate Village-2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home- Approx1356 square feet. Open kitchen with island and buffet area opens to large den with wood laminate flooring.

1 Unit Available
495 Burkes Crossing Dr
495 Burkes Crossing Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3200 sqft
Large, Executive-Style Home with Basement - Spacious 1.5 story home with approx 3200 sq.ft....4 or 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths with the impressive master suite on the 1st floor. The gorgeous house also features a basement, front porch and fenced backyard.

1 Unit Available
687 Lissara Lodge Drive
687 Lissara Lodge Drive, Forsyth County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Exquisite home by Wishon & Carter! Custom built features including exposed beams, natural stone, vaulted ceilings and natural sunlight beaming through an entire wall of windows in a private, tranquil setting.

1 Unit Available
5094 Wyngate Village Drive - 1
5094 Wyngate Village Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in convenient Jonestown Rd. location. Nice private back deck, one car garage, chefs kitchen, large master suite with separate tub and shower.

1 Unit Available
1686 Village Place
1686 Village Place, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
One level three bedroom home with a spacious living room with fireplace, floating hardwood floors, spacious laundry, carpeted bedroom, external storage space. Visit APS Realty Group's site at: www.apsrg.

1 Unit Available
165 Preston Downs Way
165 Preston Downs Way, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
Cute and cozy one level house in great location off of Jonestown Rd.....open floorplan, wood flooring in much of the house and beautiful granite countertops in the bathrooms! There is also a fireplace plus all the kitchen appliances are included.....

1 Unit Available
924 Brintonial Way
924 Brintonial Way, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2400 sqft
Gorgeous Executive Home available for immediate occupancy! Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, wet bar, privacy fence, elevator, too many upgrades to list!!

1 Unit Available
2421 Eagle Creek Court #101
2421 Eagle Creek Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
HILLCREST TOWNE CENTER! - Great community, excellent location! Main level 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Great room floorplan, kitchen island, all SS appliances. Almost brand new! Wood floors in foyer, great room and hallway.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bermuda Run, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bermuda Run renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

