3 bedroom apartments
20 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aberdeen, NC
Old Bethesda
1007 Devonshire Trail
1007 Devonshire Trail, Aberdeen, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom fully fenced home WITH POOL available for rent! Comfortable one level ranch with updated kitchen , gas fireplace, screened in porch overlooking huge yard and pool maintenance included in rent! Hardwood throughout main
130 Leesville Loop
130 Leesville Loop, Aberdeen, NC
This home is for sale and for rent! If you are looking for paradise, then you have found it! Legacy Lakes is located across the street from one of NC's top ranking, elementary schools.
Results within 1 mile of Aberdeen
1624 E Indiana Avenue
1624 East Indiana Avenue, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Recently Reconstructed Townhome for Rent and/or Sale in Southern Pines!!! Secluded No Exterior Maintenance Townhome, within a small/private HOA. Enjoy this 3Bd/2.
31 Elk Ridge Lane
31 Elk Ridge Lane, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Townhouse/Condo in Elk Ridge. The amazing living space is designed to maximize convenience in what feels like room to spare! Bedrooms are all good sized. Master is on the first floor! A perfect layout for singles, couples, or families.
Results within 5 miles of Aberdeen
Verified
The Legends at Morganton Park
500 Legends Dr, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1320 sqft
The Legends at Morganton Park, located in the charming town of Southern Pines just minutes from Pinehurst, combines elegance with luxurious amenities and personalized services. Our community offers spacious homes which redefine apartment living.
135 Page Road
135 Page Road, Pinehurst, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful completely remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 full and 1 half bath home in The Village of Pinehurst. Walk to the village center in less than 5 minutes.
80 Tamarisk Lane
80 Tamarisk Lane, Pinehurst, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Single level split bedroom plan, with hardwoods throughout, great cul de sac location, walk to the village, Carolina room, fenced in yard, low maintenance home. HOME NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 1 AUGUSTOwner is also a N.C. REALTOR
145 S May Street
145 South May Street, Southern Pines, NC
Delightful Downtown Southern Pines Home Available Mid-July. 145 South May street is a brief walk to dining, parks, great coffee shops and boutique shopping.
11 Clarendon Lane
11 Clarendon Lane, Pinehurst, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Wonderful Pinehurst #6 cul-de-sac location! A BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom, 2.
Highland Trails
104 Tartan Trail
104 Tartan Trail, Moore County, NC
Immaculately kept, bright and beautiful home for rent in the desirable Highland Trails neighborhood! WALKING DISTANCE TO THE LAKE! This home has tons of storage; large yard; and details you will love. Formal entry leading to office on the left.
256 W Connecticut Avenue
256 West Connecticut Avenue, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous 3 bedroom/2 bath towhouse located in Southern Pines. Home features custom cabinets with granite counter tops, gas stove and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout first floor. Carpeted bedrooms.
25 Lake View Drive East
25 Lake View Drive East, Pinehurst, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2042 sqft
This impeccably maintained three bedroom home in Village Acres immediately welcomes you home into it great room with soaring vaulted ceilings, an amazing open floor plan with a formal dining area and a casual eat in space, gorgeous chef's kitchen,
140 Steelman Road
140 Steelman Road, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2383 sqft
LOCATION! This beautiful home is minutes from desirable downtown Southern Pines & a short commute to Ft. Bragg, restaurants, shopping, golf, and more.
1680 E Longleaf Drive
1680 Longleaf Dr E, Pinehurst, NC
Great rental opportunity in Village Acres. Very desirable neighborhood in Pinehurst. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Formal dining room, screened in porch. Breakfast nook off the kitchen.
National Golf Club
50 Prestonfield Drive
50 Prestonfield Court, Southern Pines, NC
Gorgeous custom-built home in National available for rent July 2020. This 5 bedroom home is absolutely stunning with beautiful golf views of the 16th fairway on Pinehurst #9.
514 N Page Street
514 North Page Street, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
Perfect location with in two blocks from downtown Southern Pines. Home built in 2015 with double garage and open floor plan. Large corner lot with spacious deck built for entertaining.
50 N Surry Circle
50 Surry Circle Dr N, Pinehurst, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Nicely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Freshly painted and available for immediate occupancy.
490 N May Street
490 North May Street, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful home located in downtown Southern Pines. Easy walk to all of the shops and restaurants. Open floor plan with kitchen, dining, and living room layout for maximum comfort and convenience.
Results within 10 miles of Aberdeen
557 Equestrian Way
557 Equestrian Way, Five Points, NC
Beautiful home, huge backyard, formal dining, Open Floor plan, covered patio, large master suite, laundry upstairs..much more...
8 Winding Trail
8 Winding Trail, Whispering Pines, NC
Conveniently located in Whispering Pines, this home is located in Moore County and provides a short commute to Ft Bragg, Simmons Army Airfield, Fayetteville, Raleigh/Durham area, and the quaint towns of Southern Pines, Pinehurst, and Aberdeen.