Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:56 PM

29 Apartments for rent in Belgrade, MT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
215 N. Quaw
215 North Quaw Boulevard, Belgrade, MT
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
215 N. Quaw Available 07/27/20 Historic 5 Bedroom Home in Belgrade - - Remodeled 5 bd/2 ba home in a great location close to downtown Belgrade, schools, and boasts easy access to I-90 for commuters.
Results within 1 mile of Belgrade

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
92 Tulip Avenue
92 Tulip Avenue, Gallatin County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1350 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home on a 1/2 acre lot. Large 2 bay shop. Fenced back yard with room for RV/boat storage. Large covered patio off the dining room. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electric/Trash.
Results within 5 miles of Belgrade

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
46 Locomotive Loop
46 Locomotive Loop, Gallatin County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
46 Locomotive Loop Available 07/08/20 Beautiful Four Corners Condo - Newer, high end, three bedroom condo with two bathrooms located in Four Corners! This unit backs up to open space and includes deeded access to the Gallatin River – fish, hike and

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
55 West Dooley Lane
55 West Dooley Lane, Gallatin County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1608 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in River Rock. Washer/Dryer included. Fenced yard. Alley access to the 2 car attached garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Results within 10 miles of Belgrade
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
118 Units Available
Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,429
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1261 sqft
Want to be an Icon at Ferguson Farm Founder? Ask us today how we can tour our community virtually and pick out your future home! Be the first to select your new apartment and receive $500 off your first month's rent!! Contact us at

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
395 Stone Fly Dr
395 Stone Fly Drive, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1470 sqft
395 Stone Fly Dr Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom House with Fenced Yard! - This three bedroom, two and a half bath home on a corner lot has a great layout and convenient location – great access into Bozeman and Four Corners! Enjoy being walking

1 of 22

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7
2342 Gallatin Green Boulevard, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1556 sqft
Newer Condo - You don't want to miss this unit! Well-designed home features an open floor plan with high end finishes including beautiful cabinetry & stainless appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
926 Hunters Way
926 Hunters Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
926 Hunters Way Available 09/07/20 Great 3 Bedroom Home! - Well Kept 3 bed 2 bath home in a family-oriented neighborhood. Close to shopping and parks with walking trails not far from the back patio. Washer/Dryer hook-ups.

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
3378 North 27th Avenue - 208
3378 N 27th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
929 sqft
Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - SUMMIT UNITS: Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Summit units offer the most generous floorplan: • Generous Walk-in Master Bedroom Closet • Two Bathrooms • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry •

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
3374 North 27th Avenue - 104
3374 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
929 sqft
Explorer Units: 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom - The Explorer is the perfect unit for the outdoor enthusiast: • Expansive Bedroom Closets • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel Appliances • LVT Wood-Tone

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
4130 Renova Lane
4130 Renova Lane, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
600 sqft
4130 Renova Lane Available 08/04/20 New One Bedroom - Partially Furnished - Great Location- Available Now! - This new, One Bedroom, One Bathroom apartment - 600sqft. Available Now! Sorry, no short term leases at this time.

1 of 33

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
3342 North 27th Avenue - 102
3342 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
975 sqft
Luxury 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Brand New Unit- ADA - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ADA Unit • Expansive Bedroom Closets • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel Appliances • LVT Wood-Tone Flooring • Washer/Dryer •

1 of 33

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
3266 North 27th Avenue - 207
3266 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
994 sqft
3266 North 27th Avenue - 207 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Brand New Corner Unit - 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - TIMBERLINE Timberline units offer another luxury option: • Generous Bedroom Closets • Two Bathrooms • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom

1 of 39

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
3234 North 27th Avenue - 101
3234 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1013 sqft
3234 North 27th Avenue - 101 Available 07/10/20 Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - SUMMIT UNITS: Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Summit units offer the most generous floorplan: • Generous Walk-in Master Bedroom Closet • Two Bathrooms •

1 of 23

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
1652 Tempest Court #307
1652 Tempest Court, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Stunning 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment - High Quality Construction Spacious 2 BED & 2 BATH OVER 1100 sq.ft. With many Luxury Upgrades: -Stainless Steel Appliances -Granite Counter tops -20ft.

1 of 5

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
205 S. Yellowstone, Unit B
205 South Yellowstone Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1228 sqft
205 S. Yellowstone, Unit B Available 08/07/20 Nice spacious townhome in a central location - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath town home in a convenient location.

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
478 Enterprise Boulevard - 1, Unit 214
478 Enterprise Boulevard, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
625 sqft
Modern Condo in Talbach house! This unit has designated covered parking, a gym onsite and stair or elevator access. Contemporary finishes include Euro style windows and doors, A/C, walk-in shower and quartz countertops.

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
5 W Mendenhall St 506
5 West Mendenhall Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$2,650
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 West Unit 506 - Property Id: 89820 1 Bedroom 1.

1 of 32

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
3230 North 27th Avenue - 205
3230 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
994 sqft
Explorer Units-2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - EXPLORER The Explorer is the perfect unit for the outdoor enthusiast: • Expansive Bedroom Closets • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel Appliances • LVT Wood-Tone

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
625 North 5th Avenue - S
625 North 5th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1300 sqft
Great downtown condo for rent on the Northside! This 3 bed 2.5 bath has a 1 car attached garage. Open kitchen and living room space. Upgraded finishes and remodeled last year.

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
2784 Catalyst Street - D
2784 Catalyst Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1500 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome. This unit has a spacious downstairs with newer appliances. Brand new carpet upstairs. 2 car attached garage. Walk to Target and Costco. Home is situated in an area with parks all around.

1 of 8

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
2760 Catalyst Street - A
2760 Catalyst Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1600 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome. This unit has a spacious downstairs with newer appliances. Brand new carpet upstairs. 2 car attached garage. Walk to Target and Costco. Home is situated in an area with parks all around.

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
3697 Laduke St
3697 Laduke Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1850 sqft
3BR/2.5BA condo. This property is located across the street from the Gallatin County Regional Park. Gorgeous views of the Bridgers that will remain! Finishes are top notch and beautiful.

1 of 5

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
2796 Catalyst Street - B
2796 Catalyst Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome. This unit has a spacious downstairs with newer appliances. Brand new high end flooring throughout. 2 car attached garage. Walk to Target and Costco.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Belgrade, MT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Belgrade renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

