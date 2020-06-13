Apartment List
199 Apartments for rent in North Kansas City, MO with balcony

Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
North Kansas City
Contact for Availability
The Backyard Apartments at One North
1770 Diamond Parkway, North Kansas City, MO
Studio
$995
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1180 sqft
Community amenities tie into the name, The Backyard, by truly offering a backyard to entertain friends and family.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 10 at 02:08pm
North Kansas City
4 Units Available
CityView Apartments
2600 CityView Dr, North Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1044 sqft
Luxury community offers park-like setting, social events, pool and sand volleyball. Minutes from Downtown, City Market and Downtown Airport. Residents live in units with 9- to 13-foot ceilings, washer/dryer sets and ice maker.
Results within 1 mile of North Kansas City
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
$
River Market
259 Units Available
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,240
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,396
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1222 sqft
Second and Delaware is a luxury, loft, apartment community that combines sustainability, simple sophistication, and long-lasting construction, bringing a new level of urban living to Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Bottoms
38 Units Available
Union Berkley Riverfront
1000 Berkley Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,040
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1510 sqft
Luxury urban living near both Downtown Kansas City and the exciting Berkley Riverfront.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Columbus Park Industrial
57 Units Available
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,028
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1431 sqft
This downtown Kansas City community is minutes from the riverfront. Resort-style amenities available include a private outdoor space, bike lounge and coffee bar. Full coworking spaces. Energy-efficient appliances. Quartz countertops.
Results within 5 miles of North Kansas City
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
$
Beacon Hills
21 Units Available
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$887
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
899 sqft
Located in Beacon Hill, one of Kansas City's most historically creative and desirable neighborhoods, Marcato provides an energy and emphasis within this vibrant community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
Crossroads
8 Units Available
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
1220 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1570 sqft
As one of the tallest structures at the southern edge of the Crossroads District, the Freight House Lofts at Stuart Hall stands as a testament to the rise of Kansas City's economy after the turn of the century.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
$
Crossroads
11 Units Available
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,170
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arterra KC in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
The Downtown Loop
20 Units Available
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1248 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
The Downtown Loop
19 Units Available
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,291
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1241 sqft
Modern kitchens with granite countertops, USB charging stations, stainless steel appliances and abundant storage. Located in scenic downtown near the River Market and the Kansas City Convention Center.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
$
Crown Center
109 Units Available
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,010
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1198 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
Crossroads
1 Unit Available
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the vibrancy of Downtown Kansas City at an affordable price. It would be difficult to pinpoint a more exciting location in the downtown Kansas City area for those who want to live in the Crossroads Arts District.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Crown Center
36 Units Available
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,245
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1017 sqft
Live a life of style and sophistication at Kansas City Crossroads. City Club Apartments brings a brand-new community to Downtown Kansas City, MO for an unbeatable location.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
Hanover Place
2 Units Available
Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$910
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
880 sqft
Come live at The Arabell and get a beautifully renovated and spacious apartment in a central location. – In-unit laundry – Free Google Fiber – Pets welcome – Balcony Located in Hanover Place, this apartment is perfectly located.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Old Westport
182 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,139
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1194 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
River Market
40 Units Available
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,019
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,131
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1155 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Stormy Acres
4 Units Available
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$670
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1384 sqft
Easy commuting, close to downtown, I-29 and KC International Airport. Residents can enjoy in-unit dishwasher, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, playground, courtyard and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Williamsburg
5 Units Available
The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$805
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-end living in these recently renovated luxury apartments means enjoying your own patio and balcony, air conditioning, fully fitted kitchen range and in-unit laundry. Take advantage of internet access, clubhouse and on-site 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Southmoreland
4 Units Available
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
The Downtown Loop
86 Units Available
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$850
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
870 sqft
East 9 at Pickwick Plaza is downtown Kansas City's newest epic living space with 260 luxe apartment homes. Please Call for an appointment. After hour appointments are available, when scheduled in advanced.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
The Downtown Loop
39 Units Available
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,284
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1279 sqft
New construction in the historic Quality Hill neighborhood near I-35 and I-670. Panoramic views of downtown Kansas City. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
The Downtown Loop
28 Units Available
Commerce Tower
911 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$945
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,261
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1222 sqft
Near I-29 and I-70. Luxury apartments with lots of onsite amenities, including an indoor dog park, outdoor kitchen, and resort-style amenities. Spacious floor plans with large windows with a city view.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Crestview
15 Units Available
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$780
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
1110 sqft
Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and hook-up for washer and dryer. Patio or balcony, fireplace and walk-in closets. Basketball and volleyball courts, 24-hour gym and swimming pool with large sundeck.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
$
The Downtown Loop
23 Units Available
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$957
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1424 sqft
Located in the heart of the Garment District in a historic building. Close to shops, dining and entertainment. Community features a pool, hot tub, fire pits and BBQ Grills.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in North Kansas City, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Kansas City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

