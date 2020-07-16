Apartment List
145 Apartments for rent in Mehlville, MO with hardwood floors

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakville
130 Linnview
130 Linnview Drive, Mehlville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
925 sqft
Take a look At This Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath With Basement Located close to shopping, entertainment, transit, parks and much more.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakville
37 Kassebaum Lane, Unit 206
37 Kassebaum Lane, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
941 sqft
Condo for Rent in South County - Features: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, central air, electric heat, carpet, hardwood floors, refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer (electric), 1 carport space.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lemay
3655 Park Lawn Drive
3655 Park Lawn Drive, Lemay, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1004 sqft
CURRENTLY UNDER CONTRACT - FOR SALE. 2 Bedroom all Brick Ranch home with finished lower level, in Mehlville School District. Newer Thermal tilt-in Windows. Hardwood Floors with original wood doors in great condition. Ceiling Fans.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
13 Units Available
Shrewsbury
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$671
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$828
914 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
2 Units Available
Princeton Heights
Parkshire Apartments
7315 Hampshire Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$808
932 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned units with washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and lots of extra storage. Attached garages. Pet-friendly community close to the Saint Louis Zoo and downtown. Proximity to I-55 a plus for commuters.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Boulevard Heights
4608 Loughborough Ave 1E
4608 Loughborough Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment in Boulevard Heights - Property Id: 265129 1 bedroom shot gun style apartment in Boulevard Heights Hardwood floors Bonus room off the kitchen 1st floor units Tenant pays gas and electric NO EVICTIONS FELONIES OR

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Southampton
5207 Itaska St
5207 Itaska Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful Renovation in South Hampton Neighborhood! - This brand new renovation is a must see! With beautiful hardwood floors, an open floor plan, spacious rooms, and plenty of closet space, this home wont be on the market long! Walkable distance to

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Bevo Mill
4716 Alexander St
4716 Alexander Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1404 sqft
Rent includes water, sewer, and trash. Beautiful recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-family home in Bevo Mill neighborhood. Brand new kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, and new stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Bevo Mill
4632 Ray Avenue
4632 Ray Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
1764 sqft
This fully updated 2bd 1bth is located in the Bevo Neighborhood. The original hardwood floors have been refinished throughout. Recessed lighting, updated windows, updated kitchen with ceramic floors and stainless steel appliances with farmers sink.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Concord
4617 Dorbendale Court
4617 Dorbendale Court, Concord, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2442 sqft
Awesome Location! Extraoridinary Value! This spacious ranch with superb curb appeal and amazing space in Lindbergh School that you really have to see to believe! Home features desirable 3 bedrooms on the main floor, fresh paint, gleaming hardwood

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakville
2804 Blackforest Dr D
2804 Black Forest Drive, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
747 sqft
1 bed, 1 bath Condo - Property Id: 88706 Wood floors through kitchen and living area with carpeted bedroom. Large walk in closets in bedroom and living room. Newer bathroom and lighting fixtures. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Dutchtown
3324 Liberty St
3324 Liberty Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
2Bed 1Bath with Den! Newly renovated!! - 2Bed 1Bath with Den! Newly renovated!! (RLNE5595467)

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Tower Grove South
4407 Chippewa E
4407 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$450
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW!! You absolutely MUST SEE this extremely comfortable, yet affordable 1 bedroom You will fall in love with this 1 bedroom apartment in a secure, gated complex.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
St. Louis Hills
4627 Hampton Avenue
4627 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,200
Location! Location! This beautiful office space is the entire second floor in a well maintained building. The main area is a large open space with lots of natural light and gleaming engineered wood floors.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Carondelet
5418 S. Compton Ave
5418 South Compton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
762 sqft
1 BEDROOM HOUSE IN HOLLY HILLS - This single-family home has wood floors, a fireplace, walkthrough bedroom, tons of storage in the kitchen and W/D connections in the basement.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
St. Louis Hills
6211 Robert Ave - Apt. C
6211 Robert Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1084 sqft
Pet friendly 2 bedroom apartment for rent in St. Louis Hills! Original and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms, newer appliances in kitchen.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Boulevard Heights
3611 West Steins
3611 West Steins Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
780 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath with full basement. Large living room with hardwood floors. Fenced in back yard. Full basement with washer dryer hookups. Owner allows pets with a $250.00 additional deposit and additional $25.00 per month on Rent.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Princeton Heights
5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard
5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$2,500
3669 sqft
AMAZING OPPORTUNITY!!!! Well maintained, freestanding, 3,669 sqft building w/ great visibility & high traffic throughout the day! The potential for this space is infinite, retail, office, showroom etc..

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
St. Louis Hills
5807 Loran
5807 Loran Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
4390 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ST LOUIS HILLS 4 FAMILY METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED. TURRET STYLE WINDING STAIRCASE IN FRONT ENTRY. SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN. WOOD FLOORS THRU OUT AND CERAMIC TILE IN KITCHEN.

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakville
515 Susan Road
515 Susan Road, Oakville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Check out this great new rental listing in the heart Oakville. This property is recently updated throughout and has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace and plenty of spacious room for the family. Washer and dryer included.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Concord
11546 Concord Village Ave., D
11546 Concord Village Avenue, Concord, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
781 sqft
Now Leasing this 2 bedroom apartment in the charming area of South County St. Louis. These elegant apartment homes are energy efficient, all electric, and your water/sewer/trash fees are included in your monthly rent.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Webster Groves
7848 Big Bend Boulevard - 7
7848 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
600 sqft
******************************************************************* SCHEDULE A SHOWINGS AT: http://www.stlsmartrentals.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Patch
616 Koeln Avenue
616 Koeln Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$600
710 sqft
Great opportunity! 1 bed, 1 bath, well maintained apartment. Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, updated bathroom, stained glass windows, central air, covered front porch, private front and back entrance. Tons of windows and natural light.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Bevo Mill
4523 Gravois Avenue - 302
4523 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$449
600 sqft
******************************************************************* SCHEDULE A SHOWINGS AT: http://www.stlsmartrentals.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Mehlville, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mehlville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

