2 bedroom apartments
105 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maplewood, MO
Verified
1 of 34
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr, Maplewood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1060 sqft
Minutes from I-44. This newly constructed community features apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center and sports court. Near the Metrolink.
1 of 10
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
2040 Yale Ave. - 1
2040 Yale Avenue, Maplewood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
640 sqft
Beautiful Apartments located in Historic Maplewood MO, Units have stove, fridge and dishwasher and are ALL Electric, Units also have central heat and air and are located in a secure building. Laundry and Vending machines onsite as well.
1 of 22
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
2203 Bellevue Avenue
2203 Bellevue Avenue, Maplewood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Gorgeous and newly renovated two bed and one bath with hardwood flooring apartment in the heart of Maplewood, close to St Louis' best restaurants, boutiques, shopping, highways and more.
Results within 1 mile of Maplewood
Verified
1 of 41
Hi-Pointe
9 Units Available
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
960 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything. Located just south of beautiful Forest Park is the Dogtown neighborhood, home to Park Clayton Apartments.
Verified
1 of 13
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
Brentwood Place
72 Vanmark Way, Brentwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$853
846 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within the beautiful city of Brentwood, the “City of Warmth.
Verified
1 of 11
Shrewsbury
6 Units Available
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$861
914 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Verified
1 of 16
$
Hi-Pointe
Contact for Availability
Forest View East & West
6734 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 44
$
Richmond Heights
26 Units Available
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,904
1117 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Verified
1 of 26
Webster Groves
Contact for Availability
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
Verified
1 of 31
Webster Groves
Contact for Availability
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$870
710 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.
Verified
1 of 17
Hi-Pointe
Contact for Availability
Forest View East
6724 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 8
Shrewsbury
Contact for Availability
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$805
1400 sqft
Located in the Wilmore Park area with easy access to Highway 40, 44 and 55 and only two blocks from Metro Link station. Convenient location for Webster University, Meramec Community College, downtown St. Louis and Webster Groves.
1 of 8
Lindenwood Park
1 Unit Available
3818 Wabash Avenue
3818 Wabash Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1260 sqft
wONDERFUL HOME! Close to the Shrewsbury Bus Station. Close to I-55, I-44, and I-64-40. Clean and updated with new flooring and fresh paint. Two spacious bedrooms, updated kitchen and fenced level yard.
1 of 15
Hi-Pointe
1 Unit Available
1220 San Jacinto
1220 San Jacinto Court, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$715
650 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Duplex With Garage For Rent In the Dogtown Area. This very nice duplex is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more.
1 of 13
Hi-Pointe
1 Unit Available
6771 Nashville Avenue
6771 Nashville Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
First Floor 2 bedroom/1bath unit in Dogtown with front and rear entry. Large Eat-In Kitchen. Unit is recently remodeled. Updated flooring, cabinetry, bathroom, painting and windows. Located just minutes from Forest Park, great access to highway 40.
1 of 10
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
7709 Arthur Ave
7709 Arthur Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
825 sqft
Amazing, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Richmond Heights. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building.
1 of 14
Franz Park
1 Unit Available
7021 Glades Avenue
7021 Glades Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1261 sqft
Ginger bread Adorable two bedroom, one bath with lots of charm with a parking pad.Splendid colors on the walls, quaint rooms. Living room has hardwood flooring, ceiling fan, coat closet,picture windows and built in shelving.
Results within 5 miles of Maplewood
Verified
1 of 30
Central West End Historic District
139 Units Available
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 30
$
Richmond Heights
16 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Verified
1 of 23
Northampton
42 Units Available
Hampton Gardens
5927 Suson Pl, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$779
800 sqft
This community's residents enjoy an on-site library, free parking and a fitness center. Apartment amenities include large closets and thermal windows. Just a short drive from the shopping and dining along Hampton Avenue.
Verified
1 of 18
Central West End Historic District
15 Units Available
Hawthorne Apartments
4475 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
756 sqft
The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood committed to preserving a century-old history and maintaining a sense of privacy and sophistication.
Verified
1 of 13
$
Central West End Historic District
12 Units Available
West End Terrace
4466 Greenwich Ct, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1150 sqft
The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood with many great attractions including Forest Park, which is home to the top-rated St. Louis Zoo and The Muny outdoor theatre, among many other amazing amenities.
Verified
1 of 17
University City
8 Units Available
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$999
1256 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
Verified
1 of 15
$
Rock Hill
20 Units Available
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
