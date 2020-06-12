/
2 bedroom apartments
179 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Berkeley, MO
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Berkeley
10 Units Available
The Mint Townhomes
6698 Amora Ave, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
After driving home from a long day of work, you want to come home to a comfortable, relaxing home. Youll find that perfect home here at Windsor Townhomes. With our convenient location, you wont have to travel far to get home.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
6636 Torlina Dr IV-172
6636 Torlina Drive, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$765
720 sqft
6636 Torlina ~ Lovely Berkeley Home! - You'll enjoy our cozy 2BD/1BA, perfect for a small family or a single resident in need of a extra space.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
8212 DAVENPORT
8212 Davenport Drive, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
792 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath home locates in Berkeley! Fresh paint, hardwoods throughout, basement for storage! Off street parking Close to parks and public transportation Section 8 welcome! No pets $30 application fee per adult
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
6653 Thurston Ave.
6653 Thurston Avenue, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
929 sqft
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis. Rent to Own Lessee responsible for any repairs and maintenance. Upon successfully completing initial 5-year lease term, Lessee will automatically qualify to purchase the home using Seller financing.
Results within 1 mile of Berkeley
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
436 Thomas Ave RII-086
436 Thomas Ave, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
888 sqft
436 Thomas - Lovely Ferguson Home - 2BD/1BA with basement and enclosed patio! This spacious home offers a designated dining area, hardwood flooring, off-street parking, partially-fenced back yard, off-street parking, cul-de-sac street and more!
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
395 Marechal Ln
395 Marechal Lane, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$860
816 sqft
Rent to Own, No Bank Qualifying...
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
809 Arline Ave
809 Arline Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
970 sqft
2 bedroom/1 bathroom home in Ferguson. Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom, large backyard, double driveway, and bonus room off the master. If you would like to view the property please visit us at 8006 Gravois, St.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
Bel-Ridge
1 Unit Available
8519 Katherine Avenue
8519 Katharine Avenue, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
901 sqft
8519 Katherine Ave is in the Normandy area! Property is available to view NOW! This home has 901 sq.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Normandy
1 Unit Available
4352 Walker Lane, D
4352 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Normandy
1 Unit Available
4335 Walker Lane, B
4335 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades
1 of 7
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
345 Mueller Avenue RII-063
345 Mueller Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
713 sqft
345 Mueller ~ One Month Rent Free! - Available Now! Our 2BB/1BA ranch style home is spacious and perfect for a small family.
Results within 5 miles of Berkeley
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
5 Units Available
Hazelwood Forest
240 Chapel Ridge Dr, Hazelwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$965
915 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
7 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
University City
8 Units Available
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$999
1256 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Pear Tree
4616 Country Ln, St. Ann, MO
2 Bedrooms
$940
927 sqft
North St. Louis County provides a high quality of life for its residents. With thriving neighborhoods and the best in convenience, service, and entertainment, North St. Louis County has it all.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
University City
10 Units Available
The District Apartment Homes
633 N McKnight Rd, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$880
800 sqft
A comfortable community designed for people with active lifestyles, these units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The units feature full-size appliances, dishwashers and extra storage. The community offers an on-site business center.
Verified
1 of 136
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
University City
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Clayton
18 Units Available
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ceylon in Clayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
Ferguson
4 Units Available
Canfield Green
2974 Coppercreek Rd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$640
780 sqft
Canfield Green offers large floorplans with an amazing on-site management and maintenance team. Our residents are our top priority.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
14 Units Available
Greenway Chase
629 Greenway Manor Dr, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$944
950 sqft
Enjoy everything you could want and need right at your fingertips when you live at Greenway Chase! Residents enjoy our sparkling pool all summer long, a lighted tennis court, bark park for your furry family members, playground and a new,
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
River Chase
2280 Keeven Ln, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$740
825 sqft
Choose from a selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a variety of two-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include air conditioning, carpeting, patios/balconies and more.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
2 Units Available
Imperial Gardens Apartments
3630 Imperial Gardens Dr, St. Ann, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
780 sqft
Welcome to Imperial Gardens Apartments! Located within the idyllic city of St Ann, Imperial Gardens offers small-town charm in the heart of the big city.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Wedgewood
40 Units Available
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$739
875 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Crossing at Northpointe staff! Call today to learn how. UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$845
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
