2 bedroom apartments
181 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
Bellefontaine
828 Marias Drive
828 Marias Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
884 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
$
Spanish Lake
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Jennings
8943 Cozens Ave RVA-021
8943 Cozens Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$775
816 sqft
8943 Cozens ~ One Month Free Rent! - Available Now! You'll enjoy our cozy 2BD/1BA, with hardwood flooring, off-street parking, fenced back yard, eat-in kitchen, garage and full basement.
$
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
Ferguson
Canfield Green
2974 Coppercreek Rd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$640
780 sqft
Canfield Green offers large floorplans with an amazing on-site management and maintenance team. Our residents are our top priority.
$
Wedgewood
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$739
875 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Crossing at Northpointe staff! Call today to learn how. UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT.
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$845
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
$
Ferguson
The Knolls Townhomes
3606 Pershall Rd, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1462 sqft
Various two- and three-bedroom apartments complete with walk-closets, central heat and air conditioning, vertical blinds, dishwashers, private patios and balconies, and more. Community amenities include carports, a swimming pool and access to major highways.
Koeneman Place Apartments
2651 Eltarose Drive, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$675
887 sqft
Koeneman Place Apartments is located right next to beautiful Koeneman Park and within walking distance of Buzz Westfall shopping center, a grocery store, and a bus stop, yet is nestled into a quiet corner of North County with little traffic and lots
Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$885
1333 sqft
Welcome to Stonebridge Townhomes, an affordable community located in Florissant Missouri offering 1 and 3 bedroom townhomes.
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.
Ferguson
436 Thomas Ave RII-086
436 Thomas Ave, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
888 sqft
436 Thomas - Lovely Ferguson Home - 2BD/1BA with basement and enclosed patio! This spacious home offers a designated dining area, hardwood flooring, off-street parking, partially-fenced back yard, off-street parking, cul-de-sac street and more!
Uplands Park
3619 Ridgedale Ave.
3619 Ridgedale Avenue, Uplands Park, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1926 sqft
Great large home in Uplands Park - Welcome home to this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a two car garage, sun porch, and back deck! This home has a partially finished basement with a half bath.
Walnut Park West
6371 Sherry Ave
6371 Sherry Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
857 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom with huge back yard! - Come check out this 2 bedroom house today! Sitting on a corner lot this home has lots of yard space! Fenced in back yard Newer flooring throughout Great sized bedrooms Laundry room located off of kitchen
Berkeley
6636 Torlina Dr IV-172
6636 Torlina Drive, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$765
720 sqft
6636 Torlina ~ Lovely Berkeley Home! - You'll enjoy our cozy 2BD/1BA, perfect for a small family or a single resident in need of a extra space.
Jennings
5714 Helen Avenue
5714 Helen Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1087 sqft
2 bed 1 bath home for rent in Jennings!! - Come see this beautiful two bedroom home. With over 1000 sq/ft of space this home features hardwood and ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen comes complete with a gas oven/range and a fridge.
Walnut Park East
5037 Plover Ave
5037 Plover Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
960 sqft
Lot/ Land w/ Rent For $100 a month - 0.09 acres Text me 404 936 5777 (RLNE2718828)
Jennings
7150 Garesche Ave
7150 Garesche Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Easy Terms Close in Days Owner will finance or Rent-to-Own this nice 2 bedroom, 900 square foot family home with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout; situated on a large 6,042 square foot lot; located in a quiet,established neighborhood in
Ferguson
809 Arline Ave
809 Arline Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
970 sqft
2 bedroom/1 bathroom home in Ferguson. Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom, large backyard, double driveway, and bonus room off the master. If you would like to view the property please visit us at 8006 Gravois, St.
Jennings
2538 Main St
2538 Main Street, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$820
800 sqft
The property has passed inspections and is ready to rent. The main floor has a living room with a coat closet, dining room, kitchen, linen closet, bathroom and 2 bedrooms. The walk-out basement is unfinished but very clean and the floor is painted.
Jennings
2833 Glade Ave
2833 Glade Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$820
850 sqft
2833 Glade Ave is a house in Jennings, MO 63136. This 852 square foot house sits on a 10,001 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1952.
Normandy
4352 Walker Lane, D
4352 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades
Greater Ville
3919 Labadie Ave Unit 1 Floor
3919 Labadie Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
1200 sqft
This property has 2 large bedrooms and a nice sized living room to watch that big screen in. Large eat in kitchen with stove and refrigerator included. Landlord pays sewer, waste, and water.
Normandy
4335 Walker Lane, B
4335 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades
