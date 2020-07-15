/
2 bedroom apartments
46 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arnold, MO
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
2073 Saxon
2073 Saxon Dr, Arnold, MO
2 Bedrooms
$720
950 sqft
Arnold Townhome * Living Room * Eat-in Kitchen with Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal and Refrigerator * 2 Bedroom * 1.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
884 Woodridge Drive
884 Woodridge Drive, Arnold, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Totally updated throughout. Condo is located in the quiet Woodridge Estates Subdivision. Laminate wood floors in lvg/dng and hllwy, bedrooms have carpet. There is a full size family room and laundry Room down stairs.
Results within 1 mile of Arnold
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5376 Lakewood Terrace
5376 Lakewood Terrace, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
852 sqft
Pride of Ownership shows! This Immaculate Villa features 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, open floor plan on main level that includes a galley style kitchen with upgraded 42 inch medium oak cabinets, pantry, built-in appliances including a
Results within 5 miles of Arnold
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
11 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$785
884 sqft
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
6 Units Available
Oakville
Hunter's Ridge Apartments
5625 Hunters Valley Ct, Oakville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$955
947 sqft
Awesome location close to Lemay Ferry Road, I-55, and I-255. Residents enjoy units with patios and balconies, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community includes clubhouse, swimming pool, and wooded views.
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 PM
24 Units Available
Oakville
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$760
845 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
4 Units Available
Concord
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
2 Bedrooms
$911
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Oakville
Tuscany Village
2537 El Paulo Ct, Oakville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$799
824 sqft
Tuscany Village offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments in a great South St. County location at Telegraph and Forder Road, just minutes from I-255/I-270.
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
5 Units Available
Oakville
Southfield Apartments
5549 Southfield Drive, Oakville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$755
900 sqft
Southfield Apartments where quality meets affordability with the perfect combination of location and price! We understand the importance of your time, so we offer online bill pay and work order requests.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakville
27 Kassebaum Lane
27 Kassebaum Lane, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
941 sqft
Don't miss this clean, spacious, and updated 2-bedroom condo in south county. Fresh paint. Conveniently located near 270/55/255, this charming condo features higher-end counters, cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Steam cleaned carpets.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
651 Green Jade Dr
651 Green Jade Drive, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
920 sqft
Spacious 2 bed / 2bath in Fenton - Property Id: 315110 Looking for that "ONE OF A KIND" condo for that "ONE OF A KIND LIVING EXPERIENCE"? This stylishly sophisticated condo should fit like a glove! This open Floor Plan on the first level with just
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
2527 Nodaway ct.
2527 Nodaway Court, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
1012 sqft
Convenient Location!! - Minutes from Arnold or Fenton shopping! All Appliances- stove, microwave, dishwasher, frig, washer & dyer! Woodburning Fireplace! Large patio with Large storage shed enclosed with 6ft Vinyl fencing for great privacy! Two
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Concord
11546 Concord Village Ave., D
11546 Concord Village Avenue, Concord, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
781 sqft
Now Leasing this 2 bedroom apartment in the charming area of South County St. Louis. These elegant apartment homes are energy efficient, all electric, and your water/sewer/trash fees are included in your monthly rent.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakville
3402 Longview Drive
3402 Longview Drive, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
984 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1954772 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakville
37 Kassebaum Lane, Unit 206
37 Kassebaum Lane, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
941 sqft
Condo for Rent in South County - Features: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, central air, electric heat, carpet, hardwood floors, refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer (electric), 1 carport space.
Results within 10 miles of Arnold
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
28 Units Available
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1222 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
9 Units Available
Country Lane Woods
Waterford Manors
724 Overlook Circle Dr, Ballwin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$928
905 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County. Near West County Mall, Castlewood State Park, and several entertainment venues is Waterford Manors Apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
7 Units Available
Greenmar
1054 Green Mountain Ct, Fenton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$804
780 sqft
Greenmar Apartments in Fenton, MO are conveniently located near the Interstate. Units include dishwashers. A pool and picnic area are onsite for all your outdoor relaxation needs.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
9 Units Available
Country Lane Woods
Waterford West
1040 Huntington Hill Dr, Manchester, MO
2 Bedrooms
$856
896 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County.
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
2 Units Available
Princeton Heights
Parkshire Apartments
7315 Hampshire Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$808
932 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned units with washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and lots of extra storage. Attached garages. Pet-friendly community close to the Saint Louis Zoo and downtown. Proximity to I-55 a plus for commuters.
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 PM
3 Units Available
Oakville
ReNew Cross Creek
1269 Mangrove Ln, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1066 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
13 Units Available
Shrewsbury
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$828
914 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
3 Units Available
Park Commons
600 Park Commons Ct, Valley Park, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1043 sqft
Conveniently located complex in the suburbs of St. Louis, close to the I-44, Simpson Park and the Museum of Transportation. Amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool and cabana.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Webster Groves
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
