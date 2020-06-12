/
2 bedroom apartments
21 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spring Park, MN
The Mist
4201 Sunset Dr, Spring Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1569 sqft
For luxurious amenities, The Mist is a good choice. Each unit has hardwood floors, fireplaces, granite countertops and 10 ft. ceilings. It is close to Lake Minnetonka and a short walk from local entertainment and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Park
1831 Koehnen Circle
1831 Koehnen Circle West, Chanhassen, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3754 sqft
Looking for a new place to call home? This two-bedroom, one-bathroom rental home in the Minnetonka School District will not disappoint. Large open family room with wonderful views of the fabulous, luscious green backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Park
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
948 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1139 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1011 sqft
Recently renovated pet-friendly rental apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Grounds include convenient party room and cyber cafe. Quick access to highways, parks, trails and Wayzata school district.
St. Boni
4075 Tower St, St. Bonifacius, MN
2 Bedrooms
$915
700 sqft
Comfortable apartments near shops and restaurants. Short drive to Carver Park Preserve and Lake Waconia. Apartments have plush carpeting. Cats allowed. Complex features a playground and onsite laundry center. Most utilities included in rent.
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1044 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101, Chanhassen, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
945 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, balcony and ceiling fans. Amenities include BBQ, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Short-term lease available.
Clover Field Marketplace
2915 Clover Ridge Dr, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
894 sqft
Located within walking distance of Clover Ridge Elementary School and Community Park. Apartments feature French balconies, neutral decor and walk-in closets. Community includes a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Tonkaway
818 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
756 sqft
Tonkaway Apartments - Large screened porches...just off Hwy 7......garages...short walk to Lake Minnetonka Tonkaway Apartments offers spacious two-bedroom apartment homes in a quiet, well cared for community.
Victoria Flats
1699 Stieger Lake Lane, Victoria, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,342
1163 sqft
Be the first to live in these upscale apartments just off Lake Stieger in downtown Victoria. A top-of-the-line fitness center, private grilling stations and a rooftop deck await. Close to Arboretum Boulevard and Victoria Drive.
Sun Lake
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1195 sqft
Follow the Yellow Brick Road. to Sun Lake: a quiet and relaxing place to call home after a busy day and a way of living for those who want to relax and be pampered. Located in the desirable suburb of Chaska, overlooking the lake.
Bay Pointe
840 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bay Pointe in Excelsior. View photos, descriptions and more!
Sun Lake Woods
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1025 sqft
At the heart of a community renaissance is Sun Lake Woods, upscale apartment rentals with luxurious accommodations and a location of unparalleled convenience.
Excelsior Manor
838 3rd Avenue, Excelsior, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
830 sqft
838 3rd Avenue - 305 Available 05/15/20 - Smoke-free Community (RLNE3869617)
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1095 sqft
Our Virtual Leasing doors are OPEN! At Chaska Place you will find spacious upgraded apartments with exceptional amenities.
370 Wilderness Dr.
370 Wilderness Drive, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1270 sqft
370 Wilderness Dr. Available 08/01/20 Great value 2Bed/1.5Bth Townhome in Chaska.
8886 Partridge Rd
8886 Partridge Road, St. Bonifacius, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in St. Bonifacius. Beautiful wood floors on the main level and newer carpet upstairs. New paint throughout.
3605 Lawndale Lane N
3605 Lawndale Lane North, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1234 sqft
Completely updated 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Town home in great location. Updates include New paint, Appliances, Washer and Dryer, Granite Counter tops and updated bathrooms. Wayzata Schools
3615 Lawndale Lane N
3615 Lawndale Lane North, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1624 sqft
Another Listing by Gyniek White @ Renters Warehouse!!!!!! **********In person tour Available today *******6/10 & 6/11 ******** ( 2-6pm) please call********** (612) 351-6243Wayzata schools! This stunning home features 2 bedrooms 1.
340 Brickyard Drive
340 Brickyard Drive, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1503 sqft
2016 STAINLESS STEEL LG APPLIANCES THROUGHOUT! REFRIGERATOR, RANGE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, WASHER & DRYER. GORGEOUS 2BR 2BA 2003 BUILT TOWNHOME NEAR CHASKA'S LIONS PARK.
