Last updated June 14 2020

82 Apartments for rent in South St. Paul, MN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South St. Paul renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14
Hepburn Park
1 Unit Available
208 2nd Avenue South
208 2nd Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1580 sqft
Single Family House for June 1, Large Fenced Yard, Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Garage - Single family house available June 1 in South St. Paul. The main floor has a sunroom in the front that connects to the living room and dining room.
Results within 1 mile of South St. Paul

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
180 Annapolis Street E
180 Annapolis Street East, West St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,080
1774 sqft
180 Annapolis Street E Available 07/24/20 Lovely 4BR 2BA Home - Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. Meticulously cared for, updated home, walking distance from restaurants and shopping.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3459 Cloman Way
3459 Cloman Way East, Inver Grove Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
936 sqft
**Virtual Tour Available!** Request from Amanda Coleman acoleman@renterswarehouse.com Available Aug 1.
Results within 5 miles of South St. Paul
Last updated June 14
Downtown St. Paul
6 Units Available
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$995
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
397 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commission House Apartments in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14
Conway
2 Units Available
1937-41 Fremont Ave South
1937 Fremont Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1937-41 Fremont Ave South in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14
47 Units Available
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive, Woodbury, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,554
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1115 sqft
A brand-new apartment community that features a hot tub, outdoor grills and a yoga studio. The studio to three-bedroom homes boast stainless-steel appliances, wood-like floors and in-unit laundry. Close to green spaces and bike trails.
Last updated June 14
$
Downtown St. Paul
59 Units Available
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,070
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
Last updated June 14
$
Downtown St. Paul
35 Units Available
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,069
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,316
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1173 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
Last updated June 14
Downtown St. Paul
8 Units Available
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1182 sqft
Situated between St. Paul's Farmers Market and Mears Park, these lofts provide easy access to I-94 and numerous amenity options. Relax at the courtyard or fire pit when not enjoying your home's comforts.
Last updated June 14
$
Downtown St. Paul
41 Units Available
Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,050
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1158 sqft
With a 95 walk score, this downtown 16-story building provides historic charm and upscale living. Recently renovated with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Close to the Farmer's Market with 24-hour gym and maintenance.
Last updated June 14
$
Downtown St. Paul
9 Units Available
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,310
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
Last updated June 14
2 Units Available
Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1750 sqft
Carver Lake offers one of the best locations in Woodbury! If you're looking for the space of a single family home, and wooded scenery right out your door, you've found it.
Last updated June 12
$
West Seventh
31 Units Available
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,290
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1094 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Last updated June 14
Downtown St. Paul
11 Units Available
Press House Apartments
345 Cedar St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,029
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Once home to Minnesota Mutual Life Insurance and the Pioneer Press Newspaper, the historic building in downtown Saint Paul is being converted into 144 studio, one, two and three bedroom income restricted apartments.
Last updated June 14
Downtown St. Paul
12 Units Available
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,497
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1292 sqft
Stunning Art Deco building featuring studio to three-bedroom units. Next to Mississippi River, close to Union Depot, Route 52 and I-94. Entertainment just minutes away. Rooftop terrace, fitness center, historic lobby, parking.
Last updated June 14
Payne - Phalen
9 Units Available
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$829
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
728 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments are a great value in a great location! Renovated apartment homes AND property - apartments, grounds, buildings! Easy access to all major roads and colleges; Metro-State 3 miles, Music-Tech 2.5 miles, Macalester College 6.
Last updated June 9
1 Unit Available
Emerson Hill
993 S Robert St, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units with 9-foot ceilings, in-unit laundry and private balconies/terraces. Just minutes from downtown St. Paul and the international airport. Residents can enjoy luxury community with access-controlled lobby, fitness center and community room.
Last updated June 15
Contact for Availability
The Commons at Inver Hills
8209 College Trl, Inver Grove Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Luxury community features on-site laundry, playground and parking. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Great location on hilltop, overlooking Arbor Pointe Golf Course.
Last updated June 14
Downtown St. Paul
93 Units Available
The Donegan
241 East Kellogg Boulevard, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,270
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
895 sqft
Located just north of the river in the heart of downtown, The Donegan delivers a casual, contemporary urban lifestyle wrapped in historic character. From our custom-fit studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans to our close proximity to the best St.
Last updated June 12
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Evergreen East - 1293
1293 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Evergreen East Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Evergreen East
Last updated June 12
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Evergreen East - 1291
1291 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Evergreen East Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Evergreen East
Last updated June 12
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Evergreen East - 1283
1283 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Evergreen East Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Evergreen East
Last updated June 12
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Evergreen East - 1281
1281 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Evergreen East Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Evergreen East
Last updated June 12
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Evergreen East - 1275
1275 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Evergreen East Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Evergreen East
City Guide for South St. Paul, MN

Pack it up! South St. Paul's history includes a past as a major meat packing industry hub in the United States. Immigrants migrated here to work in that industry -- but today, the meaty subject is just friendly activities and river bluff views of the grand Mississippi River.

Designated an all-American City in 1990, South St. Paul, Minnesota today is a bustling community of over 20,000 as of the 2010 Census. Extremely friendly with many community activities scheduled throughout the year, South St. Paul is located in Dakota County, Minnesota, just south and southeast of the major cultural, entertainment and business center of St. Paul itself. Offering a small-town feel to its suburban location close to the excitement of the big city, South St. Paul has a great location and homey vibe. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in South St. Paul, MN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South St. Paul renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

