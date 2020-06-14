82 Apartments for rent in South St. Paul, MN with hardwood floors
Pack it up! South St. Paul's history includes a past as a major meat packing industry hub in the United States. Immigrants migrated here to work in that industry -- but today, the meaty subject is just friendly activities and river bluff views of the grand Mississippi River.
Designated an all-American City in 1990, South St. Paul, Minnesota today is a bustling community of over 20,000 as of the 2010 Census. Extremely friendly with many community activities scheduled throughout the year, South St. Paul is located in Dakota County, Minnesota, just south and southeast of the major cultural, entertainment and business center of St. Paul itself. Offering a small-town feel to its suburban location close to the excitement of the big city, South St. Paul has a great location and homey vibe. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South St. Paul renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.