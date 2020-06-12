/
3 bedroom apartments
82 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South St. Paul, MN
Hepburn Park
141 4th Avenue South
141 4th Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2100 sqft
443 13th ave S
443 13th Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
443 13th ave S Available 07/01/20 Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath house in South St. Paul - This is a beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in highly sought after South St. Paul. Prime South St.
Hepburn Park
208 2nd Avenue South
208 2nd Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1580 sqft
Single Family House for June 1, Large Fenced Yard, Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Garage - Single family house available June 1 in South St. Paul. The main floor has a sunroom in the front that connects to the living room and dining room.
726 1st Avenue S
726 1st Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1550 sqft
**Virtual Tour Available** Located just across the alley from Lorraine park, this 3 bed, 1 bath side by side duplex is ready now! Freshly painted, floors refinished, new tub surround to be installed soon - this is a well maintained property, looking
Greystone Heights
5220 Greystone Dr, Inver Grove Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1189 sqft
Nearly instant access to I-494 makes commuting to Minneapolis and St. Paul a snap. Upscale amenities include fireplaces, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse for socializing.
180 Annapolis Street E
180 Annapolis Street East, West St. Paul, MN
180 Annapolis Street E Available 07/24/20 Lovely 4BR 2BA Home - Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. Meticulously cared for, updated home, walking distance from restaurants and shopping.
West Seventh
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,160
1579 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1750 sqft
Carver Lake offers one of the best locations in Woodbury! If you're looking for the space of a single family home, and wooded scenery right out your door, you've found it.
Downtown St. Paul
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,107
1864 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
West Seventh
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,311
1827 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,286
1476 sqft
A brand-new apartment community that features a hot tub, outdoor grills and a yoga studio. The studio to three-bedroom homes boast stainless-steel appliances, wood-like floors and in-unit laundry. Close to green spaces and bike trails.
Battle Creek
Pine Tree Park
828 Hazel St N, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Beaver Lake Heights
Pine Tree Park - 840
840 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Beaver Lake Heights
Pine Tree Park - 834
834 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Beaver Lake Heights
Pine Tree Park - 820
820 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Beaver Lake Heights
Pine Tree Park - 810
810 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Beaver Lake Heights
Pine Tree Park - 806
806 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
South of Maryland
114 Cook Avenue West
114 West Cook Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1303 sqft
WILL GET RENTED OUT FAST so hurry! Brand new updated two story home on the North End Area, St.
Downtown St. Paul
78 10th St E #3201
78 East 10th Street, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1000 sqft
Gorgeous Three Bedroom Condo Available Now - Virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.
South of Maryland
111 Front Ave
111 Front Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
Front Ave - Property Id: 284129 Spacious 3 bedroom home recently remodeled with high end finishes.
Northern Hayden Heights
1798 Nebraska Ave E
1798 East Nebraska Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1354 sqft
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home was all redone with new paint, floors, and updated appliances. Conveniently located just off White Bear Ave in St Paul.
South of Maryland
91 Jessamine Ave W
91 West Jessamine Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Perfect corner lot: classic, spacious 2+ bedroom/1 bathroom single family home in convenient location of St Paul.
Payne - Phalen
733 Bradley St Apt 4
733 North Bradley Street, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This wonderful 3 bedroom apartment is located in the Dayton's Bluff area and is now available and showing! This unit features beautiful hardwood floors and is a spacious and inviting place to call home.
Summit - University
409 Dayton Avenue
409 Dayton Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
950 sqft
***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.
