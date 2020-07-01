/
3 bedroom apartments
12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sartell, MN
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
9 Units Available
The Club at Heritage
720 Roberts Road, Sartell, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1285 sqft
If you're looking for a pet-friendly apartment community in Sartell, MN where high-end luxury meets modern convenience, you'll love The Club at Heritage Apartment Homes. Ideally located just minutes from the city of St. Cloud, St.
Results within 5 miles of Sartell
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
43 Units Available
The Bluffs at Liberty Glen
1075 24th Street SE, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1347 sqft
OPEN HOUSE EVENT: WED. 7/01 & THURS. 7/02 @ 10AM - 4PM! | YOU'RE IN THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME. The newest apartments in St. Cloud are also the nicest.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
17 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartment Homes
3600 W St Germain St, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1280 sqft
Luxury apartments near Heritage Park's wetlands, woodlands and hiking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and dog park. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances.
Last updated June 29 at 09:33pm
21 Units Available
Cypress Court
906 Cypress Rd, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1393 sqft
Sleek apartments with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and custom cabinetry. Community includes tennis courts, a movie theater, and nature trail. Close to shops, restaurants, businesses, and more along Veterans Drive.
Last updated June 29 at 09:09pm
31 Units Available
Park Meadows Apartments
408 Park Meadows Dr, Waite Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Many amenities for active residents including a heated pool, large fitness center, two tennis courts, a walking trail around a pond, and a sand volleyball court. Minutes to Waite Park schools.
Last updated June 29 at 09:29pm
12 Units Available
Regency Park Estates
1615 15th Ave SE, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1488 sqft
Well-equipped eat-in kitchens, courtyard views, air conditioning, and full-size laundry facilities in each unit. Located conveniently on a city bus line. Free cable for residents.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
1 Unit Available
Heights Apartments
524 14th Street South, St. Cloud, MN
The Heights are located in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance of St. Cloud State University and just minutes from downtown St. Cloud. Our spacious and comfortable 4-bedroom apartment homes are designed to fit your lifestyle.
Last updated June 29 at 09:34pm
29 Units Available
West Stonehill Apartments
690 Prosper Dr, Waite Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1200 sqft
Units with washers/dryers, private balconies/patios, and modern, open floor plans. Near Walmart, Heritage Park, and the Boulder Ridge Golf Club. Pet- and child-friendly living, with a playground and resident dog park.
Last updated July 1 at 12:22pm
5 Units Available
Graceview Estates
401 4th Ave SE, St. Joseph, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Recently built apartments with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, oak cabinets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Smoke-free. Community amenities include oversized garages, playground, fitness room, and theater.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
88 Arbor St
88 Arbor St, Waite Park, MN
Nothing says Spring like a moving into a brand new home! Fresh and new beautiful brand new 4 bedroom/ 2 bath home!! This open kitchen has a large island, Big pantry and plenty of cabinet space to stock up, perfect for family to gather around and
Last updated July 1 at 03:34pm
1 Unit Available
St. John Cantius
1604 W Saint Germain St
1604 West Saint Germain Street, St. Cloud, MN
Renters Warehouse Sunrizon is proud to present this 4 bedroom, 3 bath upper level home. This unit is situated above a barbershop near downtown St. Cloud. There are separate entrances between you and the business.
Last updated July 1 at 03:34pm
1 Unit Available
702 17th St S
702 17th Street South, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1333 sqft
Renters Warehouse Sunrizon LOWER LEVEL DUPLEX less than a mile from SCSU campus with UTILITIES INCLUDED! Full kitchen in unit along with washer/dryer. There is a fantastic bar area for hosting family and friends for the evening.
