Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:05 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Monticello, MN with balcony

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
Monticello Village
725 Minnesota St, Monticello, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
937 sqft
Modern, comfortable units in Monticello near the Mississippi River. Kitchens feature breakfast bars, pantries and upgraded tile backsplashes. On-site laundry facilities and garage parking available.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9171 Overlook Lane
9171 Overlook Ln, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1545 sqft
Newly Constructed 3 bedroom townhome - Newly Constructed 3 bedroom Town home in Monticello No Pets Allowed (RLNE5738569)
Results within 5 miles of Monticello
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
5 Units Available
Northernstar
19591 Station St, Big Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1249 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northernstar in Big Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Monticello
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Albertville Meadows
10732 County Road 37 NE, Albertville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1068 sqft
At Albertville Meadows we offer affordable prices for quality living. Our community includes 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with access to an outdoor pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
3 Units Available
Lake Point South
1506 Anderson Ave, Buffalo, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1025 sqft
Tranquility by the lake! Enjoy all the amenities of quality apartment living in a relaxed atmosphere just one block from beautiful Lake Pulaski! You'll love the residential character of Lake Point South; professionally landscaped grounds, just eight
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 4 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Orono Estates
18594 Gary St, Elk River, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
861 sqft
18594 Gary Street # 11 Available 08/01/20 Lake Orono Estates - Lake Orono Estates overlooks beautiful Lake Orono in Elk River and offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
309 Central Ave
309 Central Avenue, Buffalo, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1147 sqft
PETS OK. Charming spacious home in the heart of Buffalo available for rent. This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a double sized detached garage. It features tons of natural woodwork with built-ins throughout.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2310 Maple Lane
2310 Maple Lane, Buffalo, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1896 sqft
Available 7/1/2020. This home does no allow pets. Exceptionally well maintained home on private lot. Open concept main floor with large kitchen center island, SS appliances and pantry for storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
711 Willow Glen Drive - 1
711 Willow Glen Dr, Buffalo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1486 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 3 bath townhouse with attached two car garage. Extra loft area for use as an additional media room or office. Laundry with washer and dryer on the 2nd floor with the bedrooms.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
21898 County Road 79
21898 County Road 79, Sherburne County, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2616 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21898 County Road 79 in Sherburne County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
900 Willow Glen Drive - 1
900 Willow Glen Dr, Buffalo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1993 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath end unit townhome with attached two car garage and bonus loft room that could be used for an additional family room or office. Laundry on the 2nd floor with the bedrooms. In the desirable Willow Glen town home association.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Monticello, MN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Monticello renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

