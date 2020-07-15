/
2 bedroom apartments
104 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mendota Heights, MN
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
14 Units Available
The Riverwood
1015 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Mendota Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1280 sqft
Live a stone's throw from the Mississippi River! Apartments have beautiful views and luxurious features. Community features 24-hour gym, fire pit and courtyard, tennis court and yoga for all residents.
Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2580 Bedford Court
2580 Bedford Court, Mendota Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
**VIRTUAL TOUR COMING SOON** Email acoleman@renterswarehouse.com for details. This 2 bed townhome is right next to Kensington Park, walking and bike paths! It has 2 levels and a great open layout.
Results within 1 mile of Mendota Heights
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 PM
18 Units Available
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1100 sqft
Overlooking Lemay Lake and close to the I-35E, these modern apartments are spacious and well appointed. The community offers smoke-free units, a 24-hour gym, a swimming pool and a fully equipped business center.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
7 Units Available
Highland
Woodstone
2335 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
954 sqft
Overlooking the Mississippi River and just minutes from St. Paul International Airport. Heated underground parking and a complimentary airport shuttle for residents. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
3 Units Available
Highland
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1165 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool and stunning interiors with granite counter and dishwasher included. Proximity to Shepherd Park means you can enjoy nature trails and scenic views. Pet friendly with ample amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
3 Units Available
Chateau Carmel
1555 Bellows Street, West St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1130 sqft
Chateau Carmel boasts the largest size apartments in St.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
15 Units Available
Highland
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1035 sqft
Nest technology and proximity to the Mississippi River make these luxury apartments worth a look. Community amenities are bountiful with a pool table, sauna, tennis and volleyball courts, swimming pool and exclusive clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
2 Units Available
Highland
Marjon Terrace
2390 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
760 sqft
Located near Hwy 5, Hwy 55 and I-35E for easy commuting. One- and two-bedroom apartments have extra large windows and updated appliances. Community features off-street parking and laundry on-site.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverview
272 George St W
272 West George Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
272 George St W - 272 George St West Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Upper Level Duplex in St .Paul - 272 George St West is a 2 bedroom upper level duplex in great area. $1040 Rent includes -garage stall -Laundry in basement -Water and trash.
Results within 5 miles of Mendota Heights
Last updated July 15 at 08:48 PM
13 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
The Jax
253 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jax in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:47 PM
4 Units Available
North of Maryland
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
10 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
87 Units Available
Energy Park
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
26 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1099 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 PM
2 Units Available
Summit - University
Crocus Hill Flats
744 Ashland Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
775 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Summit Hill neighborhood in St. Paul, you’ll love this unique building! Crocus Hill Flats has unique one, two- and three-bedroom apartments, filled with natural light from oversize windows.
Last updated July 13 at 08:54 PM
23 Units Available
West Seventh
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1091 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Last updated July 13 at 08:52 PM
17 Units Available
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
950 sqft
Just off of Rahn Road, these one- and two-bedroom units feature a selection of amenities, including on-site laundry, paid heat, off-street parking and garages. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
36 Units Available
West Seventh
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1464 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
40 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
881 sqft
Lowertown area, next to Mears Park. Close to I-94, I-35E, entertainment and restaurants. Classy apartments with modern interiors, walk-in closets, granite counters. Controlled entry, games room, bike storage and 24-hour laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
9 Units Available
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
920 sqft
Now with in-unit Washer/Dryers! Surrounded by mature trees & beautiful landscaping, Ballantrae Apartments offers a pleasant escape from the hustle-bustle of everyday life.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
31 Units Available
Snelling Hamline
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
67 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
42 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
The Donegan
241 East Kellogg Boulevard, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
895 sqft
Prime, Pet-Friendly Living in Lowertown Just north of the river near Union Depot in Lowertown, The Donegan delivers a casual, contemporary urban lifestyle wrapped in historic character.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
16 Units Available
South Loop
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1025 sqft
Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping.
