Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:15 PM

17 Apartments for rent in Hermantown, MN with balconies

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Duluth Heights
Deerfield
4122 Meadow Pkwy, Hermantown, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to our slice of paradise here at Deerfield Townhomes in Hermantown, Minnesota. Our lovely community lies encompassed by the amazing landscape of the area which is richly blanketed with trees and greenery.
Results within 5 miles of Hermantown
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
2 Units Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Ramsey Village II
5404 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy an open floor plan with large windows and hardwood flooring. Spacious townhomes in West Duluth with easy access to I-35. Community offers detached garages and large front porches.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
6 Units Available
Duluth Heights
Highland Chateau
822 Baylis St, Duluth, MN
Studio
$856
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1115 sqft
Near Web woods and Downtown Duluth. Lots of interior updates including ample storage and controlled access entry. Onsite community room, 24-hour fitness room, and grilling area. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 22 at 06:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Ramsey Village
5402 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming townhouses with front porches, gorgeous master suites, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens with dishwasher. Laundry in-unit. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Kenwood
507 Madison Ave
507 Madison Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
Super convenient Aspenwood Condo. Very close to Kenwood shopping and area colleges.

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Observation Hill
209 N 11th Ave W
209 North 11th Avenue West, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Unique 3 Bedroom Home Available Now! - A virtual walkthrough video is available here: https://youtu.be/mInmibRODFY Centrally located move-in ready home available today! Three bedrooms are located on the second floor, along with the full bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Hermantown
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Chester Park
Chesterwood
723 Kenwood Ave, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
850 sqft
Fresh, functional apartments, not far from the College of St. Scholastica and the University of Minnesota Duluth. Hardwood floors, garbage disposals, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, parking and Internet access. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Congdon
Les Chateaux
3800 London Rd, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
A selection of one-, two and three bedrooms located right near downtown Duluth. Main features include air conditioner, dishwashers, large closets, ceiling fans, patios/balconies and more.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Fond Du Lac-Gary- New Duluth
1105 101st Ave W
1105 101st Avenue West, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1105 101st Ave W Available 08/01/20 Freshly Remodeled Home in Gary! Pet Friendly! - Come and check out this freshly remodeled home!!! Walk up and open the door to the front porch and notice all the room for coats and shoes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
East End
917 E 6th St (Front)
917 East 6th Street, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful 3 bedroom home! - Be the first to live in the beautiful 3 bedroom home! Perfect location with off street parking! Beautiful hardwood floors through the house giving it character and making cleaning a breeze.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2115 Ogden Ave
2115 Ogden Ave, Superior, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home available for immediate occupancy - Don't miss your opportunity to rent this great home with 4 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Kenwood
110 Niagara St E
110 East Niagara Street, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
110 Niagara St E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - 4 Bedroom Home Close to Campus! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Be the first to see this beautiful home! This home has a great porch for hanging out on, off street

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
East End
518 N 10th Ave E
518 North 10th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
518 N 10th Ave E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST-Great 3 Bedroom just across from Portland Square - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Come in and check out this great 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 12

Last updated April 7 at 10:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Congdon
509 Spear Ave
509 Spear Avenue, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1221 sqft
509 Spear Ave Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Stunning Remodeled Home Close To Morley Heights Park! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Be the first to see this beautiful home! This home has two great porches for

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
32 Laurel Ave
32 Laurel Avenue, Superior, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Available 06/01/20 32 laurel st superior wi Newly remodeled from top to bottom! 4 bedroom 1 and a half bath home with Brand new just built 2 stall garage.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1918 Hughitt Ave 1
1918 Hughitt Avenue, Superior, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Duplex in Superior, Wi; Utilities Included!!! - Property Id: 279218 This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is the perfect blend of classic and modern.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Point
1900 Minnesota Avenue - Park Point Unit 6
1900 Minnesota Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
Beautiful, Furnished Luxury Condo on Lake Superior's Park Point in Duluth, Minnesota! - Beautiful Upper 2 Bedroom Condo on Lake Superior's Park Point! Call Deanna at D Page Blue LLC 218-626-5999.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Hermantown, MN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hermantown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

