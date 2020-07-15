/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 PM
15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hermantown, MN
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Duluth Heights
Deerfield
4122 Meadow Pkwy, Hermantown, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1185 sqft
Welcome home to our slice of paradise here at Deerfield Townhomes in Hermantown, Minnesota. Our lovely community lies encompassed by the amazing landscape of the area which is richly blanketed with trees and greenery.
Results within 5 miles of Hermantown
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
2 Units Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Ramsey Village II
5404 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1178 sqft
Enjoy an open floor plan with large windows and hardwood flooring. Spacious townhomes in West Duluth with easy access to I-35. Community offers detached garages and large front porches.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 22 at 06:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Ramsey Village
5402 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1108 sqft
Charming townhouses with front porches, gorgeous master suites, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens with dishwasher. Laundry in-unit. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
2 Units Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Irving School Apartment Homes
101 N 56th Ave W, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$935
1046 sqft
Historic school renovated into residential apartments. Unique architectural features including built-in cases, chalkboards, and exposed brick walls. Units feature modern appliances and contemporary interior finishes.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
6 Units Available
Duluth Heights
Highland Chateau
822 Baylis St, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1115 sqft
Near Web woods and Downtown Duluth. Lots of interior updates including ample storage and controlled access entry. Onsite community room, 24-hour fitness room, and grilling area. Smoke-free community.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Kenwood
507 Madison Ave
507 Madison Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
Super convenient Aspenwood Condo. Very close to Kenwood shopping and area colleges.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
8 N 18th Ave W
8 N 18th Ave W, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Cozy 2 Bedroom Apartment in Lincoln Park! - Property Id: 97547 2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment located at 8 N 18th Ave W available 4/1/20.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
5315 Albion Street
5315 Albion Street, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available Now - Beautiful 2 Bedroom Denfeld Bungalow! - This beautiful home is situated near Denfled HIgh School, Whole Foods Co-op, pharmacies, and other Grand Avenue businesses.
Results within 10 miles of Hermantown
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Chester Park
Chesterwood
723 Kenwood Ave, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
850 sqft
Fresh, functional apartments, not far from the College of St. Scholastica and the University of Minnesota Duluth. Hardwood floors, garbage disposals, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, parking and Internet access. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Duluth
Cove Apartments
1 East 1st Street, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
853 sqft
Nestled near the shores of Lake Superior in the heart of Duluth, Cove Apartments celebrates the harbor city with nautical-inspired interior touches and inviting resident spaces.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Duluth
Lofts on Canal
20 Sutphin St, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1170 sqft
Located in Duluth's Downtown Waterfront, within walking distance of Bayfront Festival Park. Refurbished one- and two-bedroom units with sweeping views of Lake Superior. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
East End
Yorkleigh
1017 London Road, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Yorkleigh in Duluth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
5 Units Available
Congdon
Les Chateaux
3800 London Rd, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
A selection of one-, two and three bedrooms located right near downtown Duluth. Main features include air conditioner, dishwashers, large closets, ceiling fans, patios/balconies and more.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Fond Du Lac-Gary- New Duluth
1105 101st Ave W
1105 101st Avenue West, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1105 101st Ave W Available 08/01/20 Freshly Remodeled Home in Gary! Pet Friendly! - Come and check out this freshly remodeled home!!! Walk up and open the door to the front porch and notice all the room for coats and shoes.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Point
1900 Minnesota Avenue - Park Point Unit 6
1900 Minnesota Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
Beautiful, Furnished Luxury Condo on Lake Superior's Park Point in Duluth, Minnesota! - Beautiful Upper 2 Bedroom Condo on Lake Superior's Park Point! Call Deanna at D Page Blue LLC 218-626-5999.